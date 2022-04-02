PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice(Peter McCluskey)

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Introduced 30/09/01
|
Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
PointsBet Holdings Limited
|
ABN
|
68 621 179 351
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Peter McCluskey
|
Date of last notice
|
15 June 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Characam Pty limited (Director is a Director, Shareholder and Beneficiary)
|
Date of change
|
1 April 2022
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct Interest
62,879 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2022 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2023 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)
31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2024 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)
31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2025 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)
Indirect Interest
438,636 Ordinary Shares
Listed Options - 18,534 PHHO Listed Options ($13.00, 30 September 2022)
|
Class
|
ORD
|
Number acquired
|
62,879
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$14,724.61
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct Interest
31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2024 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)
31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2025 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)
62,879 Ordinary Shares
Indirect Interest
438,636 Ordinary Shares
Listed Options - 18,534 PHHO Listed Options ($13.00, 30 September 2022)
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Exercise of options under the Employee Share Options Plan which vested on 30 January 2022
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
N/A
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
N/A
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
N/A
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
N/A
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 4
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 04:13:06 UTC.