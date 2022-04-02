Log in
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice(Peter McCluskey)

04/02/2022 | 12:14am EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

PointsBet Holdings Limited

ABN

68 621 179 351

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter McCluskey

Date of last notice

15 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Characam Pty limited (Director is a Director, Shareholder and Beneficiary)

Date of change

1 April 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interest

62,879 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2022 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2023 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)

31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2024 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)

31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2025 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)

Indirect Interest

438,636 Ordinary Shares

Listed Options - 18,534 PHHO Listed Options ($13.00, 30 September 2022)

Class

ORD

Number acquired

62,879

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$14,724.61

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interest

31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2024 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)

31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2025 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions)

62,879 Ordinary Shares

Indirect Interest

438,636 Ordinary Shares

Listed Options - 18,534 PHHO Listed Options ($13.00, 30 September 2022)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of options under the Employee Share Options Plan which vested on 30 January 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 304 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2022 -269 M -202 M -202 M
Net cash 2022 384 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 961 M 721 M 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PointsBet Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,63 AUD
Average target price 6,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Swanell Group Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Andrew Mellor Group Chief Financial Officer
Brett William Fisher Paton Non-Executive Chairman
Manjit Gombra Singh Executive Director
Peter McCluskey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.51%751
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED16.34%26 156
EVOLUTION AB-24.73%22 102
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-24.49%20 507
SANDS CHINA LTD4.52%19 613
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-15.77%18 481