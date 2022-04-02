PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice(Peter McCluskey)

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity PointsBet Holdings Limited ABN 68 621 179 351

Name of Director Peter McCluskey Date of last notice 15 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Characam Pty limited (Director is a Director, Shareholder and Beneficiary) Date of change 1 April 2022

No. of securities held prior to change Direct Interest 62,879 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2022 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2023 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions) 31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2024 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions) 31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2025 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions) Indirect Interest 438,636 Ordinary Shares Listed Options - 18,534 PHHO Listed Options ($13.00, 30 September 2022) Class ORD Number acquired 62,879 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $14,724.61

No. of securities held after change Direct Interest 31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2024 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions) 31,440 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January 2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30 January 2025 (subject to achievement service and target share price conditions) 62,879 Ordinary Shares Indirect Interest 438,636 Ordinary Shares Listed Options - 18,534 PHHO Listed Options ($13.00, 30 September 2022) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Exercise of options under the Employee Share Options Plan which vested on 30 January 2022

