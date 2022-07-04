PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Sam Swanell)
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity PointsBet Holdings Limited
ABN
68 621 179 351
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Samuel Swanell
Date of last notice
12 August 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Beneficiary)
Johnjudith Pty Ltd (Director is a
Date of change
4 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct Interest
274,154 Ordinary Shares
1,257,585 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January
2022 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30
January 2023 (subject to achievement of service
and target share price vesting conditions)
628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January
2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30
January 2024 (subject to achievement of service
and target share price vesting conditions)
628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January
2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30
January 2025 (subject to achievement of service
and target share price vesting conditions)
8,897 Performance Share Rights (performance
period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 and vesting in
two equal tranches 1 July 2022 and 1 July 2023
subject to achievement of service condition).
26,596 Performance Share Rights (performance
period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022 and vesting in
two equal tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024
subject to achievement of service condition).
Indirect Interest
2,309,767 Ordinary Shares
Class
Ord
Number acquired
4,449 (vesting of KEEP)
1,257,585 (exercise of ESOP)
Number disposed
Nil
ESOP shares issued at $0.234 each
Value/Considerat on
KEEP shares estimate value of $12,813
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct Interest
1,536,188 Ordinary Shares
628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January
2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30
January 2024 (subject to achievement of service
and target share price vesting conditions)
628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January
2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30
January 2025 (subject to achievement of service
and target share price vesting conditions)
4,448 Performance Share Rights (performance
period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 and vesting 1
July 2023 subject to achievement of service
condition).
26,596 Performance Share Rights (performance
period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022 and vesting in
two equal tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024
subject to achievement of service condition).
Indirect Interest
2,309,767 Ordinary Shares
Vesting of KEEP shares and exercise of ESOP
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
Yes
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
Yes
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
29 June 2022 to allow extra few
this provided?
days for administration of
employee share plan vesting noting
the Company lodged a cleansing
prospectus on 20 June 2022
Disclaimer
Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:22:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
