  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. PointsBet Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-04 am EDT
2.700 AUD   -6.25%
09:23aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Manjit Gombra Singh)
PU
09:23aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Sam Swanell)
PU
06/27POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Change in substantial holding (Brett Paton)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PointsBet Holdings Limited: Change of Director's Interest Notice (Sam Swanell)

07/04/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity PointsBet Holdings Limited

ABN

68 621 179 351

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Samuel Swanell

Date of last notice

12 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Beneficiary)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(including r g stered holder)

Johnjudith Pty Ltd (Director is a

interest.

Date of change

4 July 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interest

274,154 Ordinary Shares

1,257,585 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January

2022 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30

January 2023 (subject to achievement of service

and target share price vesting conditions)

628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January

2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30

January 2024 (subject to achievement of service

and target share price vesting conditions)

628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January

2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30

January 2025 (subject to achievement of service

and target share price vesting conditions)

8,897 Performance Share Rights (performance

period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 and vesting in

two equal tranches 1 July 2022 and 1 July 2023

subject to achievement of service condition).

26,596 Performance Share Rights (performance

period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022 and vesting in

two equal tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024

subject to achievement of service condition).

Indirect Interest

2,309,767 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ord

Number acquired

4,449 (vesting of KEEP)

1,257,585 (exercise of ESOP)

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

ESOP shares issued at $0.234 each

Value/Considerat on

KEEP shares estimate value of $12,813

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interest

1,536,188 Ordinary Shares

628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January

2023 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30

January 2024 (subject to achievement of service

and target share price vesting conditions)

628,792 unlisted Options vesting on 30 January

2024 and exercisable at $0.234 on or before 30

January 2025 (subject to achievement of service

and target share price vesting conditions)

4,448 Performance Share Rights (performance

period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 and vesting 1

July 2023 subject to achievement of service

condition).

26,596 Performance Share Rights (performance

period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2022 and vesting in

two equal tranches 1 July 2023 and 1 July 2024

subject to achievement of service condition).

Indirect Interest

2,309,767 Ordinary Shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Nature of change

Vesting of KEEP shares and exercise of ESOP

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

Value/Co

eration

N/A

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Yes

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

Yes

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

29 June 2022 to allow extra few

this provided?

days for administration of

employee share plan vesting noting

the Company lodged a cleansing

prospectus on 20 June 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 4

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
