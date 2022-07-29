Log in
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Conference Call Details Q4 FY22
PU
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : FY22Q4 Quarterly Activities 4C Report & Investor Presentation
PU
TRANSCRIPT : PointsBet Holdings Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
PointsBet Holdings Limited: Conference Call Details Q4 FY22

07/29/2022
Details of Q4 FY2022 Appendix 4C Investor

Presentation Conference Call

PointsBet Holdings Limited will today release its Q4 FY2022 Appendix 4C and Investor Update.

An investor conference call will be held today Friday, 29 July 2022 at 10.00AM AEST.

For US participants, this will be 6.00pm Mountain Time (MT) and 8.00pm Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, 28 July 2022.

For Hong Kong participants, this will be 8.00am Hong Kong Time (HKT) on Friday, 29 July 2022.

Please note that participants are required to pre-register for the call using the link below. You will then be provided with the dial in number, the Passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10023653-81u38e7.html

The webcast can be accessed via the link below:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/8963/

For further information please contact:

Stephen Forman - CFA

Investor Relations - North America stephen.forman@pointsbet.com

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
