    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-29 am EDT
3.180 AUD   -10.92%
09:20aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Conference Call Details Q4 FY22
PU
09:20aPOINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : FY22Q4 Quarterly Activities 4C Report & Investor Presentation
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : PointsBet Holdings Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
PointsBet Holdings Limited: FY22Q4 Quarterly Activities 4C Report & Investor Presentation

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Q4 FY22 RESULTS PRESENTATION

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This document and any oral presentation accompanying it has been prepared in good faith, however, no express or implied representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this document, in any accompanying presentation

or in any other written or oral communication transmitted or made available to any investor or potential investor (collectively, the "Other Materials"). Nothing in this document, in any accompanying presentation or in any Other Materials is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation. All statutory representations and warranties are excluded, and any liability in negligence is excluded, in both cases to the fullest extent permitted by law. No responsibility is assumed for any reliance on this document or the accompanying presentation or any Other Materials.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction.

Without limiting the above, this document, any accompanying presentation and any Other Materials may contain forecasts, forward looking statements or statements as to future affairs which are based on estimates, assumptions and expectations of PointsBet Holdings Limited or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") (some or all of which may not be satisfied or may not occur) that, while used in good faith, necessarily involve (i) subjective judgments; (ii) inherent uncertainties; and (iii) significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control or reflect future business decisions which are subject to change. Any forecast or financial information presented in this presentation any accompanying presentation and any Other Materials must not be taken as a representation as to future matters.

Therefore, there can be no assurance that such forecasts, forward looking statements or statements as to future affairs will be realised or that the Company's actual or future results, or subsequent forecasts, will not vary significantly from such forecasts, forward looking statements and statements as to future affairs. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and such variations may be material. Any

and all forecasts and financial information in this document, in any accompanying presentation and in any Other Materials are not, and shall not be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to future matters. The Company accepts no responsibility or liability in relation to the accuracy or completeness of any forecasts, forward looking statements or statements as to future affairs, or whether they are achievable. The Company does not assume any obligation to revise or update this document, any accompanying presentation, any Other Materials or any of the estimates, assumptions or expectations underlying such forecasts, forward looking statements and statements as to future affairs. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or reasonableness of such estimates, assumptions or expectations or the forecasts, forward looking statements or statements as to future affairs based thereon. Certain data included herein has been obtained from alternative external sources and as such may be inconsistent given differing underlying assumptions and sources.

Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables and figures contained in this presentation are due to rounding. Tables and figures contained in this presentation have not been amended by the Company to correct immaterial summation differences that may arise from this rounding convention.

Disclosures in this document, the accompanying presentation or any Other Materials are not investment advice and are not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and do not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. These should be considered, with independent professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

The information contained in this document (including tables) has not been audited in accordance with the Australian Auditing Standards.

This document remains the property of the Company and the Company reserves the right to require the return of this document (and any copies or extracts hereof) at any time.

The receipt of this document by any investor or potential investor shall constitute such investor's or potential investor's acceptance of the foregoing terms and conditions.

All amounts disclosed in this document are presented in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted.

2

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q4 FY22

11TH APRIL 2022

12TH APRIL 2022

27th APRIL 2022

POINTSBET CANADA OFFICIAL

LAUNCH OF iGAMING

HONORED BY EGR AS

SPORTSBOOK PARTNERS OF

IN PENNSYLVANIA

THE TOP US SPORTS

MAPLE LEAF SPORTS AND

BETTING OPERATOR

ENTERTAINMENT

20th JUNE 2022

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT AND PARTNERSHIP WITH SIG SPORTS INVESTMENT CORP, A MEMBER OF THE SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES

Q4 FY22 RESULTS PRESENTATION

20th JUNE 2022

ANNOUNCED A PRO-RATA DEFERRED BONUS EQUITY OPTION ISSUANCE TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS, PROVIDING THE ABILITY TO RAISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY A$150 MILLION DURING THE NEXT TWO YEARS

April May

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 2

4TH APRIL 2022

20th APRIL 2022

MAY 2022

LAUNCH OF SPORTS

POINTSBET RANKS

MLB PRODUCT

WAGERING AND

THIRDIN EILERS

UPGRADES TO INCLUDE

iGAMING IN ONTARIO,

& KREJCIK'S

LIGHTNING BETS AND

CANADA

APP-BY-APP

LIVE SAME GAME

TESTING

PARLAY

June July

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 2

20th JUNE 2022

12th JULY 2022

POINTSBET EUROPE

STREAMING PARTNERSHIP

HOLDINGS AND NELLIE

WITH IMG ARENA

ANALYTICS LIMITED ENTERED

AN EXPLORATORY

AGREEMENT FOR THE

PROVISION OF SPORTS

ANALYTIC SERVICES

3

Q4 FY22 RESULTS PRESENTATION

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM SIG SPORTS INVESTMENT CORP

On the 20th June 2022, SIG Sports Investment Corp, a member of the Susquehanna International Group of Companies, one of the largest proprietary financial trading firms in the world, became the Company's largest shareholder, paying A$94.2m for a 12.76%1 stake.

In SIG Sports, PointsBet has a long- term partner who believes in our ability to grow and compete in the North American sports

betting market.

Additionally, PointsBet Europe Holdings Limited entered an exploratory agreement with Nellie Analytics Limited, a member of the SIG Group, pursuant to which Nellie Analytics will provide exclusive sports analytical services. This will complement and enhance the operational capabilities of

PointsBet Europe and accelerate

the Company's technology roadmap as it relates to highly sophisticated risk management and trading algorithms, with a focus on in-play in the North American market.

ABOUT SIG

SIG is one of the largest privately held global financial institutions with more than 2,300 employees in offices throughout the world. SIG is a proprietary, securities trading firm committing exclusively its own capital to trade financial products around the world. SIG trades in almost every major asset class and corresponding derivative product in the world.

SIG founded Nellie Analytics in 2016 with a mission to develop the most predictive analytics and models in the world for various sporting and geopolitical events. Nellie Analytics leverages the capital and trading expertise of SIG to apply its advanced predictive capabilities to sports wagering with a focus on in-play.

1.

Post issuance this investment represents 12.76% of the company's issued capital as at 4th July 2022

4

Q4 FY22 RESULTS PRESENTATION

NELLIE ANALYTICS PARTNERSHIP BENEFITS

PRODUCT

+

PRICE

=

(PointsBet)

(Nellie)

LEADING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Nellie Analytics best-in-class risk management and pricing algorithms can assist PointsBet's ability to offer:

$73

Increased Trading

Increased

Deeper Market

Faster bet

In-Play prices

Efficiency

wagering limits

Offering

placement

suspended less often

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
