PointsBet Holdings Limited: PB Partners NHL Alumni Association, Update on NY Launch

PointsBet Canada teams up with the NHL Alumni

Association / Provides Update on New York

11 January 2022 - Melbourne, Australia - PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH) today announced that PointsBet Canada has joined the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) as their Exclusive Sports Betting Partner in Canada and Official Partner in the United States. The multi-year deal grants PointsBet Canada with the marketing and licensing rights to the NHLAA and the many iconic NHL Alumni across North America.

"The NHL Alumni Association has always been at the top of our list as PointsBet entered Canada," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer of PointsBet Canada. "Saturday night hockey is an institution from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Being able to partner with the likes of Paul Coffey, Nicklas Lidstrom, Mike Vernon, and the countless other NHL Alumni that skated across our screens will allow us to deliver the authentically Canadian gaming experience that we want to bring sports fans."

"What made the partnership with PointsBet Canada so attractive was their appreciation of what makes our Alumni unique," said Glenn Healy, President and Executive Director of the NHLAA. "From the very beginning, PointsBet Canada understood our mission at the NHLAA, which is to 'Honour the Past' and provide hope and help for all NHL Alumni and their families. I am thrilled that they will also be embracing our players' roots and hometowns across the country where their NHL dreams began."

Healy added that the NHLAA also chose PointsBet Canada because of the company's focus on responsible, legal gaming. "It was clear in all of our conversations that PointsBet would play within the rules as a responsible gaming operator, and they were willing to partner with our players to deliver this important message to Canadians."

Update on New York

PBH also notes that following authorisation from the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC), Pointsbet New York has commenced pre-registration of New York residents.

It is anticipated that PointsBet will launch sportsbook operations in New York by the end of January 2022, following receipt of the required final approvals from the NYSGC.

END

PointsBet Holdings Limited, Level 2, 165 Cremorne Street, Cremorne, VIC 3121