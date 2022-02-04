Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  PointsBet Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    PBH   AU0000047797

POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PBH)
  Report
5.14 AUD   +5.11%
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : PointsBet Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in Ontario
PU
POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
PointsBet Secures Sportsbook License in Ontario
MT
PointsBet Holdings Limited: PointsBet Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in Ontario

02/04/2022 | 09:26am EST
PointsBet Canada Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in

Ontario, Canada

4 February 2022 - Melbourne, Australia - PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary PointsBet Canada ("PointsBet") has officially been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario as a licensed sportsbook in Ontario, effective April 4, 2022.

Ontario is Canada's most populous province and its second largest geographically, covering more than 1 million square kilometres. It is home to Ottawa, Canada's capital, with over 14.8 million people and a host of professional sports teams.

"Since day one, we have remained genuine to our promise of building a Canadian sportsbook, with Canadian employees, for the Canadian market. Today's approval of PointsBet Canada as a licensed sportsbook in Ontario effective April 4, 2022, is a momentous step in unveiling our authentically Canadian gaming experience to the province. In just 60 days, PointsBet Canada's unmatched speed and ease of use, unrivalled in-game betting capabilities, and unique local partnerships will bring Ontario sports fans a new, responsible, and dynamic form

of sports betting and entertainment." - Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer, PointsBet

Canada

"We are proud to be one of the first iGaming operators regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. It demonstrates the confidence that regulators have in our ability to deliver an innovative, safe, and responsible experience to Ontario consumers. We look forward to applying our expertise from Australia and the United States to help build a trusted, competitive, regulated iGaming market in Ontario, establishing an important foundation for our

nation." - Chantal Cipriano, Vice-President, Legal, Compliance & People, PointsBet

Canada

In addition, PBH further notes that its wholly owned subsidiary, PointsBet Wyoming LLC, was today also approved as an Online Sports Wagering Operator in Wyoming.

END

PointsBet Holdings Limited, Level 2, 165 Cremorne Street, Cremorne, VIC 3121

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud- based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

For further information please contact:

For investors

Andrew Mellor

Group Chief Financial Officer andrew.mellor@pointsbet.com

For media

Geoff Elliott

+61 488 051 888 gelliott@gracosway.com.au

For North American investors

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations - North America stephen.forman@pointsbet.com

For North American media

Patrick Eichner

US Director of Communications patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

PointsBet Holdings Limited, Level 2, 165 Cremorne Street, Cremorne, VIC 3121

Disclaimer

Pointsbet Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:25:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
