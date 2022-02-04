PointsBet Holdings Limited: PointsBet Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in Ontario

PointsBet Canada Approved as a Licensed Sportsbook in

Ontario, Canada

4 February 2022 - Melbourne, Australia - PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary PointsBet Canada ("PointsBet") has officially been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario as a licensed sportsbook in Ontario, effective April 4, 2022.

Ontario is Canada's most populous province and its second largest geographically, covering more than 1 million square kilometres. It is home to Ottawa, Canada's capital, with over 14.8 million people and a host of professional sports teams.

"Since day one, we have remained genuine to our promise of building a Canadian sportsbook, with Canadian employees, for the Canadian market. Today's approval of PointsBet Canada as a licensed sportsbook in Ontario effective April 4, 2022, is a momentous step in unveiling our authentically Canadian gaming experience to the province. In just 60 days, PointsBet Canada's unmatched speed and ease of use, unrivalled in-game betting capabilities, and unique local partnerships will bring Ontario sports fans a new, responsible, and dynamic form

of sports betting and entertainment." - Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer, PointsBet Canada

Canada

"We are proud to be one of the first iGaming operators regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. It demonstrates the confidence that regulators have in our ability to deliver an innovative, safe, and responsible experience to Ontario consumers. We look forward to applying our expertise from Australia and the United States to help build a trusted, competitive, regulated iGaming market in Ontario, establishing an important foundation for our

nation." - Chantal Cipriano, Vice-President, Legal, Compliance & People, PointsBet Canada

Canada

In addition, PBH further notes that its wholly owned subsidiary, PointsBet Wyoming LLC, was today also approved as an Online Sports Wagering Operator in Wyoming.

