POINT Biopharma Global Inc.(NasdaqCM:PNT) dropped from S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. The Company is focused on transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, a pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 (Ac) and lutetium-177 (Lu). Its pipeline consists of late-stage programs in prostate cancer (PNT2002) and neuroendocrine tumors (PNT2003). Its Lu-PNT2002 is a late-stage prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy. Its Lu-PNT2003 is a late-stage somatostatin-targeted radioligand in development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Its PNT2004 is a fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP) targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types.

Sector -