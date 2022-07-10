POLA ORBIS : Corporate Report 2021 Released 07/10/2022 | 11:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Report 2021 Vision To maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. Editorial Policy This report, incorporating non-financial information such as management's policies, strategies and the underlying basis for these decisions in addition to financial information, is intended to give stakeholders greater insight into our activities. In addition, it has been compiled with reference to the International Integrated Reporting Framework, issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as well as Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-InvestorDialogues for Collaborative Value Creation, prepared by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Our sustainability report and a database related to ESG are available for viewing on our website. https://www.po-holdings.co.jp/en/csr/index.html Time Frame This report focuses on activities and results achieved in fiscal 2021-the 12 months from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021-but some fiscal 2022 content is also included. Scope POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. and consolidated subsidiaries Disclaimer Forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are predictions related to future results or events, except where the information is historical fact, and are based on assumptions made by the Company using information available at the time. The risks and uncertainties inherent in such assumptions may cause actual results to differ from stated expectations. Information related to the financial results for fiscal 2021 has been prepared on the basis of data available as of February 14, 2022. Editorial Structure The Corporate Communications Division, especially the IR team and the sustainability supervisory team, functions as the production office and coordinates with the Management Planning Division, the Human Resources Division and Group companies to compile this report. In preparing it, team members met numerous times with Satoshi Suzuki, Representative Director and President, to discuss the report's structure and content. Disclosure was made with the approval of the Group CSR Committee chair. CONTENTS Part 1: POLA ORBIS Group direction A Message from the President 2 Special Feature: 2022-2029Long-Term Management Plan 8 Progress to Date 12 Value Creation Process of the POLA ORBIS Group 14 Recognizing and Responding to Opportunities and Risks 16 Strengths of the POLA ORBIS Group 18 Financial Strategies 20 Sustainability 22 Financial and Non-Financial Highlights 24 Business Structure 26 Growth Strategies by Brand 28 POLA 28 ORBIS 30 Overseas Brands 32 Brands under Development 33 Part 2: Activities that underpin value creation 1. Quality of Life Improvement through Innovative Technology Services 34 2. Regional Revitalization 36 3. Culture, the Arts, Design 38 4. All-Inclusive Human Resources 40 5. Environment 46 Dialogue with Stakeholders 50 Basic Stance on Corporate Governance 52 Matters Related to the Board of Directors 54 Management Structure 56 Fundamental Activities That Fulfill Our Corporate Responsibilities 61 Part 3: Financial data Ten-Year Summary of Selected Financial Data 62 Management's Discussion and Analysis 64 Consolidated Financial Statements 70 Independent Auditor's Report 110 Corporate/Stock Information 116 1 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 1 A Message from the President Drafted VISION 2029, a long-term management plan defining the Group's expansion into new domains. Seeking to be a collection of unique businesses that respond to diversifying values of "beauty." direction Group1:ORBISPart POLA creation value underpin hat2: PartActivities stem the outflow of customers and recover sales in fiscal 2022. Overseas brands are moving out of the red, with progress reflecting huge changes in the business environment due to the pandemic, notably, a drop in inbound demand and restrictions on Looking back on 2021 performance With the spread of COVID-19 from the beginning of the year, the domestic cosmetics market shrank in 2021, as it did in 2020, owing to extended measures including declarations of a state of emergency to restrict activities and a commitment by citizens to stay at or near home. At the end of September 2021, after the state of emergency at that time was lifted, consumer spending appeared to rally, but uncertainty returned in early 2022 as variants of the disease that caused concern began to spread across the globe. Nevertheless, even in this business environment, the POLA ORBIS Group saw a gradual recovery in business results, driven mainly by growth in POLA's domestic e-commerce operations and overseas businesses. All brands except ORBIS showed a year-on- year improvement in net sales, and operating income rebounded, reflecting an increase in gross profit and larger contributions to sales from POLA's highly profitable domestic e-commerce operations and from overseas businesses. Consequently, the Satoshi Suzuki Representative Director and President operating margin returned to a level close to 10%. All told, net sales for fiscal 2021 rose 1.3% year on year, to ¥178.6 billion, and operating income jumped 22.8% year on year, to ¥16.8 billion. By brand, POLA faced difficulties in its store operations, including consignment sales, but its domestic e-commerce business maintained high growth and its overseas businesses improved. In mainland China, a key market for POLA, COVID-19 safety measures remained in place even after lockdowns were lifted, which adversely impacted store operations, but annual sales climbed 38% year on year. On the profit front, POLA achieved a huge increase by restructuring its sales channels. ORBIS shifted from campaign-centered promotions to a marketing strategy emphasizing lifetime value, which led to a decrease in the number of customers and a subsequent drop in sales. However, the brand successfully leveraged a strategy hinging on skincare and special care items, particularly those that improve wrinkles and brighten the skin, and was rewarded with higher sales in the skincare category. ORBIS seeks to transition to a customer structure built on repeat purchasing and expects to toward profitability on track as expected. Jurlique posted higher sales and is making progress in improving its losses. In the brand's home market of Australia, the government used intermittent lockdowns to halt rising COVID-19 cases. As a result, Jurlique saw sluggish customer activity at stores in Australia, but in mainland China, a focus on social media-driven promotions led to brisk online sales. H2O PLUS marked higher sales but lower income, reflecting one-time expenses incurred in an effort to improve the cost structure. Of brands under development, THREE was affected by channel specialization centering on department stores, continued to struggle in the point makeup category and sales declined. However, the brand pushed forward on restructuring aimed at turning a profit and lessened losses. Meanwhile, the e-commerce brand DECENCIA posted brisk sales to existing customers and, with a successful strategy to enhance cost efficiency, achieved double-digit improvement in income. If FUJIMI, recently brought under the Group umbrella, is excluded from performance results, brands under development reduced losses overall. Drafted long-term management plan VISION 2029 Summary of 2022-2029Long-Term Management Plan POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS drafted the long-term management plan VISION 2029 to take the Group through 2029, which will mark the Group's 100th anniversary. After listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2010, the Company began working through three stages of a long-term management plan culminating in 2020. In 2010, in a market still reeling from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, management outlined a growth strategy that concentrated management resources into the skincare sector, where the Group's R&D and technological capabilities shone, while highlighting direct selling, a corporate strength. Efforts were focused on the evolution of a brand portfolio underpinned by a multi-brand strategy and development of overseas operations, but from 2019, sales and operating income turned downward, store operations. Current conditions in the cosmetics market indicate that COVID-19 is having less of an impact, and signs of recovery are gradually emerging. Nevertheless, demand is unlikely to return to a pre-pandemic level before 2024, as there are still challenges to overcome. In addition, looking at new trends in the market, we can see that the market has evolved, reflecting greater importance assigned to digital marketing as well as changing perceptions about sustainability and social issues. In overseas businesses, mainland China, where the cosmetics market is expected to keep growing at a high level, will remain a top priority for the POLA ORBIS Group. The long-term management plan launched in 2022 is based on the corporate philosophy adopted in 2017 that highlights the mission to "Sensitize the world to beauty" and a vision to "To maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world." The Group's primary objectives-thinking about people everywhere and enhancing individual well-being-are embodied in this corporate philosophy. To achieve its stated objectives, the Group has embraced the potential of businesses beyond the mere extension of existing lines-that is, beyond the limited means of cosmetics-by venturing into new domains that transcend its current framework. In addition, social environments have changed considerably in recent years, and fresh thinking about life values and consumer awareness among Generation Z is becoming standard. Key elements, namely, a wider definition of beauty and the provision of social value, are assuming greater significance. Embracing these changes, we defined our ideal image under VISION 2029 as a collection of unique businesses that respond to diversifying values of "beauty." We aim to enrich the content of our business portfolio to include well-being and social domains while realizing sustainable business growth. We will strive to raise the profitability of the existing cosmetics business and then invest the profits from this business in new businesses. The concept data3: PartFinancial 2 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 3 for the new business portfolio places cosmetics and well-being cosmetics-our current focus-under a broader context of well- on a vertical axis and the individual and the social domain being, that is, physical health, mental health and happiness, on a horizontal axis with activities transcending the realm of extending our presence into the social domain. -VISION 2029- Mission Sensitize the world to beauty. Vision To maximize the unique character of each brand, and become a global corporate group that enriches the lives of people around the world. Operations Our strengths Sustainability policy Direct selling QOL improvement through innovative Multiple brands technology services Regional revitalization R&D capabilities Culture, the Arts, Design All-inclusive human resources Environment Aspiring to take on challenges in new domains ever since the establishment of the corporate philosophy in 2017 Business challenges External environment Optimizing channels with and after COVID-19 Shrinking domestic cosmetics market Prioritize the maximization of domestic LTV to Recovery of the inbound evaporation will take time be a business that can secure stable growth and Dramatic shift to online sales high profits Expanded definition of "beauty" Accelerate overseas operations, primarily in Consumer behavior that emphasizes social mainland China sustainability Improve the profitability of POLA and ORBIS, and achieve profits in currently unprofitable brands VISION 2029 A collection of unique businesses that respond to diversifying values of "beauty" In addition to providing value centered on cosmetics, expand the portfolio toward well-being and the social domain, aiming for sustainable business growth both domestically and overseas Strengthen existing businesses, further enhance profitability and secure funds for new businesses and sustainable manufacturing as promising businesses. Of note, we expect that the DIY cosmetics business will make progress under the current medium-term management plan. The Well-being x Social area is far outside the cosmetics realm. Here the goal is to use technology to satisfy people's emotional as well as physical health needs. We aim to cultivate a presence in several disciplines, including wellness tech, Femtech, food, travel and learning. For example, me-fullness, a wellness tech project already on the market, uses an app to digitally analyze the subscriber's state of mind, body condition and the balance between them, providing a truly satisfying experience that stimulates the subscriber's five senses. We will also involve ourselves in regional revitalization by effectively using our real estate holdings. Our first project is to develop the New Aoyama Building. By incorporating aspects of culture and art into our real estate operations, we will breathe new life into this business. Through Basic Strategy 2, we expect to have five new businesses up and running by 2029 with the business scale represented by net sales of between ¥2 billion and ¥3 billion. Basic Strategy 3 aims to strengthen research and technical strategy that will underpin realization of Basic Strategy 1 and Basic Strategy 2. The approach to R&D investment calls for robust allocation of at least 2% of consolidated net sales and a broader range of research topics, from skin to people, feelings, bodies and the environment. We remain committed to expanding the new materials pipeline for cosmetics with world-first and industry-first results in mind, while also delving anew into skin research focusing on artificial skin (Mirror Skin). Mirror Skin exemplifies new value creation in the evolution of skin research. It will become the ultimate in personalized skincare, whereby an individual's skin is perfectly reproduced with iPS cells to address skin concerns at a level not possible with existing cosmetics. In addition, by engaging in so-called moonshot R&D to apply results gained through artificial skin research, we hope to realize diverse outputs. We will establish a new research base in Singapore and, initiating activities with new value. At the Multiple Intelligence Research Center (MIRC), efforts will be directed toward strengthening the incubation function and raising the quantity, quality and speed of new business development. In corporate venture capital activities, the focus will be on sustained investment in start-ups and wider collaboration with investment targets to create new businesses. In internal venture pursuits, we reinforce the function that fuels acceleration of business creation and plan to apply at an early stage DIY cosmetics research-already the winner of an IFSCC*1 Magazine Award*2-to products and services offered by Group companies. The domains of "regional revitalization" and "culture, the arts, design" are intertwined, crossing real estate held by Group companies with culture and the arts, which have been very important to the Group from its earliest days. We will transform the conventional real estate business of providing office buildings into one that offers spaces and content integral to lifestyles. Initiatives under the domain of "all-inclusive human resources" are to secure and develop human resources rich in diversity, establish a Talent Development Committee and strengthen efforts to enhance the skills of future senior management. In addition, we set KPIs for 2029. We newly established another committee as well-the Diversity Promotion Committee-chaired by Miki Oikawa, representative director and president of POLA INC., to accelerate efforts to promote diversity, not limited to gender equality, within the Group. More recently, in January 2022, we updated the behavioral characteristics-that is, competency-required of senior management. We aim to improve the function and effectiveness of the Board of Directors with an emphasis on a person-centered approach, progress and transformation. In the "environment" domain, the Technical Development Center (TDC)-the R&D arm of the POLA ORBIS Group-will work on new manufacturing methods that reduce environmental impacts as well as new dosage forms. Progress on 2021-2023Medium-Term Management Plan and future initiatives direction Group1:ORBISPart POLA creation value underpin hat2: PartActivities data3: PartFinancial Basic strategies in 2022-2029Long-Term Management Plan To realize VISION 2029, we will emphasize three basic strategies: Basic Strategy 1: Develop the cosmetics business globally; reform and enhance the brand portfolio Basic Strategy 2: Create new value and expand business domains Basic Strategy 3: Strengthen research and technical strategy For Basic Strategy 1, which is designed to develop the cosmetics business globally; reform and enhance the brand portfolio. In Japan, we aim to boost sales by applying the Online Merges with Offline model to flagship brands and maximize lifetime value by drawing on our strength in direct selling. We will determine return on investment for brands under development and new brands at an early stage and achieve profitable growth. Through these approaches, we expect domestic net sales to exceed the ¥180 billion mark in 2029. Overseas, mainland China is our top-priority market, and POLA will reinforce branding investment matched to expansion of its store network, with an emphasis on stores offering facial treatments. Other brands will develop marketing channels such as e-commerce and business-to-businessfine-tuned to each brand's characteristics. These measures should drive overseas net sales above the ¥100 billion mark in 2029. Under Basic Strategy 2: Create new value and expand business domains, we seek to move beyond existing businesses centering on Cosmetics x Individual and into businesses that complement cosmetics with a well-being component and ones that offer value not just to the individual but to the social domain as a whole. In the Well-being x Individual area, we are already developing health foods and pursuing business opportunities in AI consulting, aesthetic medicine, scents and artificial skin (Mirror Skin). We are verifying the status of aesthetic medicine and other areas with business potential and believe research on artificial skin will be integral to next-generation pursuits. In the Cosmetics x Social area, we have tapped do-it-yourself (DIY) cosmetics, specialized cosmetics for conditions like atopy artificial skin research, we will connect with various start-ups and build an infrastructure for new value creation. We are also keen to implement sustainable manufacturing, which recycles resources from raw materials procurement. And we aim to promote a decrease in the environmental impact across the entire life cycle of products. Sustainability and ESG policies POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS identified five sustainability priority domains-"QOL improvement through innovative technology services," "regional revitalization," "culture, the arts, design," "all- inclusive human resources" and "environment"-and has pursued activities specific to each priority domain. Under the long-term management plan, we will adhere to these five priority domains and undertake initiatives that reflect our corporate qualities. Regarding "QOL improvement through innovative technology services," we have numerous plans to accelerate the creation of We marked progress on individual measures under five strategies-evolve domestic direct selling, grow overseas businesses profitably, profit contribution from brands under development, strengthen operations and expand new brands and domains of "beauty"-described in the current medium- term management plan. However, we fell short on management indicators, due to prolonged pandemic-related pressures. Urgent issues requiring attention are rebuilding the domestic operations of POLA and ORBIS, and putting overseas brands and brands under development into the black. In addition, given fiscal 2021 results, targets set for 2023 have been pushed back a year, to 2024, and updated as current. We revised our assumption on inbound demand, now expecting that it will take all of 2023 before a return to the pre-pandemic level. We also decided, from a branding perspective, to hold back on distribution to the C2C (customer-to-customer) market as this platform carries the risk of damaging brand image. 4 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 *1 International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists *2 IFSCC Henry Maso Award Honorary Mention is presented to young scientists under 40 who have written excellent papers POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 5 As for future initiatives, POLA will leverage a unique Online Merges with Offline model for domestic operations. Customer management and promotions, which were divided by channel, will be integrated, and efforts will be made to enhance the customer experience by connecting one to one across all touch points. In addition, POLA will energize online activities by Beauty Directors and regain the capacity to attract new customers after struggling to add to its customer base during the pandemic. Beauty Directors used local community-rooted social media tools to contact customers and implemented promotions by drawing on the strengths and special characteristics of their own shops. Some shops were able to attract new customers, and these successful examples will be rolled out laterally nationwide. Also, POLA will introduce online payment and direct delivery systems for consignment sales and strive to maximize lifetime value by organizing online and offline routes that lead customers to stores. Meanwhile, the expanding scope of e-commerce should translate into net sales of ¥10 billion in fiscal 2023. For ORBIS's domestic operations, the focus will be on the launch of new customer relationship management and efforts to return the brand to a growth trajectory through improved lifetime value. By consolidating internal data such as customer interests and preferences, ORBIS will build a new, brand-original customer data platform. A large increase in the frequency of contact with the brand, beyond the moment of purchase, will boost lifetime value. This will be achieved by leveraging an app pegged to the ORBIS brand experience, enriching experience-driven content using AI and other technologies and ensuring accurate communication based on accumulated customer data. In addition, on the products front, ORBIS will maintain its focus on skincare while exploring new priority segments-foracne-prone skin, sensitive skin and men's cosmetics-and embark on an extensive marketing campaign tied to a major product launch marking the brand's 35th anniversary. For overseas businesses, POLA is aiming for a 50:50 domestic- to-overseas sales ratio in 2029 based on retail net sales. In mainland China, a priority market for POLA, the company will continue to open new stores, particularly those offering facial treatments, and emphasize its mainstay B.A skincare series in its brand development strategy. Assuming that growth parallels rising profits, POLA will invest more capital into branding and promotions to fast-track growth on offline as well as online channels. In addition, with the opening of the Hainan Island Duty-Free Store in 2021, POLA now has a presence in the duty-free market in mainland China. More stores will be opened in the future. For Jurlique, the focus will be on mainland China, with an emphasis on skincare, leading to higher online sales, while the brand will reinforce customer relationship management to encourage repeat purchasing by customers in Australia, where the company originated. Jurlique will also kick off a new brand strategy as a holistic beauty brand in Australia. Jurlique will highlight star skincare products such as the Nutri-Define series to attract new customers and promote repeat purchasing by existing customers. In conjunction with these efforts, steps will be taken to further reduce fixed costs to turn a profit in 2023. In ORBIS's overseas business, mainland China is also a top- 6 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Corporate Report 2021 priority market, and the company aims to develop a wider presence not only online but also offline, targeting promising inland urban volume zones, and will reinforce investment designed to improve brand recognition. THREE, which is developing a presence at duty-free stores, will enter the local market in China. Efforts will be directed toward quickly expanding customer contact, especially through e-commerce and specialty stores. For brands under development, a pressing issue is turning a profit as soon as possible. ACRO, which promotes THREE as well as new brands, will continue structural reforms with profitability in mind. On the channel front, the company will leverage a shift toward e-commerce, and on the organizational front, it will review headquarters operations and cut fixed costs. On the products front, ACRO is seeking to reduce the cost of sales ratio and boost the repeat purchase rate by minimizing the stock-keeping unit (SKU) and raising the skincare ratio. DECENCIA released a special skincare product that works on wrinkles even under makeup and will use this product to become recognized as a prestige brand in the sensitive skin market. FUJIMI, a brand added to our portfolio in 2021, opened its first directly operated store in March 2022 to strengthen branding. As outlined above, fiscal 2022 will see an all-out effort to accelerate growth in overseas businesses, transition to an Online Merges with Offline-driven business model, lighten losses incurred by overseas brands and brands under development and expand the brand portfolio for future growth. One last point. The target for capital efficiency, as noted in the current medium-term management plan, is ROE of at least 9% in fiscal 2023. We are planning for an annual dividend of ¥52 per share for fiscal 2022, a ¥1 increase over that of a year earlier, and a consolidated payout ratio of 71.0%. To our stakeholders In a continuation from 2020, 2021 saw various corporate activities scaled back or cancelled due to the pandemic, which had a larger- than-expected impact inside and outside corporate walls. The POLA ORBIS Group was no exception, experiencing a one-year delay in the announcement of the long-term management plan through 2029, which was supposed to be unveiled in spring 2021. The delay was caused by a business environment characterized by uncertainty from the unrelenting spread of COVID-19, which made us first firm up core businesses and address existing issues. Demonstrating agility in a difficult-to-read market environment, we laid out a plan that incorporated changes in society during COVID and after COVID, hinging on solutions to short- and medium-term issues to guide us from 2022 in mainly rebuilding the cosmetics business. We will speedily strengthen e-commerce sales, an area we were already pursuing, and work quickly in transitioning to unified customer relationship management, including a mix of sales channels based on the Online Merges with Offline model, and expand overseas business, especially in the Asian sphere, where gaps in the market remain to be filled. The long-term management plan VISION 2029 will take the Group through 2029, which will mark its 100th anniversary. In drafting VISION 2029, the Board of Directors had many opportunities for special discussions beginning back in 2017, when the new corporate philosophy was announced. In fact, directors initially expressed different opinions about diversifying our business portfolio beyond the cosmetics core to domains focused on well-being and social issues. This was natural. In the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers, we had success with skincare-focused strategies, and in 2010, we-that is, POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS-listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Since the multi-brand strategy for cosmetics that followed was unique and rational, and our business strategies were ideal, was there really any need to venture into domains where we had no experience or expertise in such uncharted territory? The question was a reasonable one. When the path ahead is unclear, how do you predict some 10 years into the future? In such circumstances, I always think it is important to look at a situation from diverse perspectives. That is because people unintentionally take whatever approach is convenient from the options they see as workable. In terms of today and from a practical perspective, past successes or achievements sometimes serve no purpose. Still, when the Board of Directors is discussing the long-term management plan, opinions based on each director's practical experience must be respected. Speaking from my own experience, I studied thermodynamics in college and tackled issues like balancing safety, fuel economy and the environment in the automotive industry. Since ESG activities of companies are drawing attention, over the past few years, I have pursued my own research topics, learning from experts and books about the theory of biological evolution, natural ecosystems, inclusive design and other subjects. From this experience and knowledge, I have gleaned a few points that ensure corporate sustainability going forward. I believe qualities inherent in the natural world can be applied to human resources and corporate structures as well, helping ensure corporate sustainability. For a listed company and as one that handles consumer goods and provides services, there is a strong sense that the time has come for social contributions to be evaluated along with quantitative investment returns. This is a major premise. A closed system within a corporate organization or applied to corporate activities is stifling, akin to feeling trapped. A state of entropy (waste, excess) exists, meaning that energy-be it people, things or money-has to be injected into the structure or its pursuits to maintain them. Consequently, when an open organization that allows the ideas and actions of individuals to develop is created, new relationships with the outside world are born along with open innovation. This affords the organization the quality of a machine perpetually in motion. It is strange but when I'm focused on something or seek expertise in a certain field, a human wall appears up ahead. Our consciousness and our actions are endless no matter how much we learn. I believe, on the other side of this wall, there is the potential for business expansion. With intense centripetal force, the wall will break apart, and later I can apply the accompanying centrifugal Group1:ORBISPart POLA direction force. This is a law of nature too-one I learned because of our concentration on skincare over the past 10 years or so. Characteristics of high culture that allow the theory of The Selfish Gene to develop and extensive activities are essential for avoiding natural selection in biological evolution or social selection triggered by sickness or challenging social issues. It is like the wandering MIRC researcher structure set up in hatActivities2:Part during the Ice Age. The cultural characteristics I refer to here 2018. Much like how the collective wandering of Homo sapiens from Africa across the globe allowed them to avoid extinction underpin are individual identity and traits and strengths unique to each person, which become assets for the whole organization. I believe it is important to link individuals to individuals and value businesses to businesses inside and outside a company to solidly enhance the capacity of the organization and its business creation portfolio to withstand change, just as diverse things coexist within a sacred forest or biotope and the uniformity of nature is born. Disconnects have emerged between individuals and companies and society during the pandemic. I get a real sense that we are in the age of the individual. POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS introduced the corporate philosophy of a person-centered management style in 2017, and a more concerted effort to put this philosophy into practice will be made. To expand the business portfolio, we dataFinancial3:Part invited ideas from all employees. It is important that ideas are conceived from intrinsic motivation, from personal episodes. One hundred ideas have already been submitted. The paradigm shift known as the semantic turn-a trait of excellent designers whereby the artist repurposes an old test tube, for example, as a flower vase-and deconstruction provide the perspective for questioning whether the cosmetics business is just products that make skin beautiful or something more, and whether the real estate business is merely for obtaining rental income or something beyond that. In the past, consulting became the core value component in door-to-door sales and, in the same way, the concept or content of businesses will be redefined from social and consumer standpoints. From the perspectives of branding and the times, when corporate activities are evaluated from diverse circumstances, portfolio expansion will most certainly benefit the development of the existing cosmetics business. The long-term management plan, designed with POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS taking center stage and the rest of the POLA ORBIS Group fully involved, is based on the theories outlined above. Now, revisiting the plan after its announcement for this message, I am firmly convinced that VISION 2029 has the components needed to guide us toward our goals with motivation and dreams of success. Since POLA's establishment, the concept of thought has endured. Thought is consideration for people around the world and the desire to enrich their lives. As we look to 2029 and the Group's 100th anniversary, we will grow to be a collection of unique businesses that respond to diversifying values of "beauty." The continued support and encouragement of stakeholders will be integral to this effort. 