POLA Orbis : First Half of Fiscal 2021 Supplementary Material
07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
First Half of Fiscal 2021 Supplementary Material
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Representative Director and President
Satoshi Suzuki
This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties.
Highlights of Consolidated Performance
Segment Analysis
Forecasts for Fiscal 2021
Initiatives Going Forward & Appendices
1
Q2 Key Topics
Cosmetics Market
The overall size of the Japanese cosmetics market (including exports) continued to shrink, despite a rebound from the levels of the previous year
Store shutdowns, shortened opening hours and requests to refrain from going out associated with the declaration of a state of emergency, etc., particularly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, affected the net domestic market, which excludes inbound demand
In the Chinese market, personal consumption remained higher than in the previous year
Our Group
Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan Tourism Agency, Japan Department Stores Association, Intage SLI, and National Bureau of Statistics of China
POLA overseas continued to perform strongly (+55% YoY), as e-commerce sales grew in each brand, consolidated revenue and income increased
In POLA consignment sales, new customer acquisition was sluggish due to the impact of COVID-19, but loyal existing customers maintained a high level of activity
ORBIS revenue and income decreased, with less activity from existing customers
Achieved a profit in overseas business across the Group, with the progressive amelioration of losses in overseas brands
FUJIMI was included in the scope of consolidation as a brand under development from April
Medium-term Management
Plan Indicators (FY2021 H1)
Overseas sales ratio
17.7%
（＋2.7ppt*）
Domestic e-commerce
27.3%
sales ratio
（＋3.4ppt*）
*vs Dec. 2020
YoY Change in Consolidated Monthly Net Sales
(%)
Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun.
30
20
10
0
-10
Monthly net sales YoY (month by month)
Monthly net sales YoY (cumulative total)
Recorded high year-on-year growth in April-May, rebounding after nation-wide store shutdowns and shortened opening hours during the second quarter of the previous year
Issues in 2021, including the state of emergency, have persisted longer than was anticipated at the start of the fiscal year, significantly impacting domestic storefront operations
Sales activities were affected under the state of emergency declared in the second quarter, including shutdowns at some stores, and counseling & aesthetic treatment in areas subject to the declaration
2
Consolidated P&L Changes Analysis
Net Sales to Operating Income
FY2020
FY2021
YoY Change
(mil. yen)
H1 Results
H1 Results
Amount
%
Consolidated net sales
83,802
89,055
5,253
6.3%
Cost of sales
13,567
13,471
(96)
(0.7%)
Gross profit
70,234
75,584
5,349
7.6%
SG&A expenses
64,353
66,488
2,135
3.3%
Operating income
5,881
9,095
3,214
54.7%
Key Factors
Consol. net sales Increased on a consolidated basis, with a recovery due to continuing strong performance by POLA overseas and a rebound in storefront operations compared to the previous year
Cost of sales
Cost of sales ratio improved due to an increase in the contribution
from POLA's high price range products
Cost of sales ratio FY2020 H1 : 16.2% ⇒ FY2021 H1 : 15.1%
SG&A expenses
Labor expenses: up ¥897 mil. YoY
Sales commissions: down ¥ 1,452 mil. YoY
⇒ Decreased due to lower commissions as a proportion of net sales
