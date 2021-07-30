Log in
POLA Orbis : First Half of Fiscal 2021 Supplementary Material

07/30/2021
First Half of Fiscal 2021 Supplementary Material

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

Representative Director and President

Satoshi Suzuki

This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties.

  1. Highlights of Consolidated Performance
  2. Segment Analysis
  3. Forecasts for Fiscal 2021
  4. Initiatives Going Forward & Appendices

1

Q2 Key Topics

Cosmetics Market

  • The overall size of the Japanese cosmetics market (including exports) continued to shrink, despite a rebound from the levels of the previous year
  • Store shutdowns, shortened opening hours and requests to refrain from going out associated with the declaration of a state of emergency, etc., particularly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, affected the net domestic market, which excludes inbound demand
  • In the Chinese market, personal consumption remained higher than in the previous year

Our Group

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan Tourism Agency, Japan Department Stores Association, Intage SLI, and National Bureau of Statistics of China

  • POLA overseas continued to perform strongly (+55% YoY), as e-commerce sales grew in each brand, consolidated revenue and income increased
  • In POLA consignment sales, new customer acquisition was sluggish due to the impact of COVID-19, but loyal existing customers maintained a high level of activity
  • ORBIS revenue and income decreased, with less activity from existing customers
  • Achieved a profit in overseas business across the Group, with the progressive amelioration of losses in overseas brands
  • FUJIMI was included in the scope of consolidation as a brand under development from April

Medium-term Management

Plan Indicators (FY2021 H1)

Overseas sales ratio

17.7%

（＋2.7ppt*

Domestic e-commerce

27.3%

sales ratio

（＋3.4ppt*

*vs Dec. 2020

YoY Change in Consolidated Monthly Net Sales

(%)

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun.

30

20

10

0

-10

Monthly net sales YoY (month by month)

Monthly net sales YoY (cumulative total)

  • Recorded high year-on-year growth in April-May, rebounding after nation-wide store shutdowns and shortened opening hours during the second quarter of the previous year
  • Issues in 2021, including the state of emergency, have persisted longer than was anticipated at the start of the fiscal year, significantly impacting domestic storefront operations
  • Sales activities were affected under the state of emergency declared in the second quarter, including shutdowns at some stores, and counseling & aesthetic treatment in areas subject to the declaration

2

Consolidated P&L Changes Analysis

Net Sales to Operating Income

FY2020

FY2021

YoY Change

(mil. yen)

H1 Results

H1 Results

Amount

%

Consolidated net sales

83,802

89,055

5,253

6.3%

Cost of sales

13,567

13,471

(96)

(0.7%)

Gross profit

70,234

75,584

5,349

7.6%

SG&A expenses

64,353

66,488

2,135

3.3%

Operating income

5,881

9,095

3,214

54.7%

Key Factors

  • Consol. net sales Increased on a consolidated basis, with a recovery due to continuing strong performance by POLA overseas and a rebound in storefront operations compared to the previous year

Cost of sales

Cost of sales ratio improved due to an increase in the contribution

from POLA's high price range products

Cost of sales ratio FY2020 H1 : 16.2% FY2021 H1 : 15.1%

SG&A expenses

Labor expenses: up ¥897 mil. YoY

Sales commissions: down ¥ 1,452 mil. YoY

Decreased due to lower commissions as a proportion of net sales

Sales related expenses: up ¥992 mil. YoY

Administrative expenses, etc.: up ¥1,698 mil. YoY

Operating income

Operating margin FY2020 H1: 7.0% FY2021 H1: 10.2%

3

Consolidated P&L Changes Analysis

Operating Income to Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

FY2020

FY2021

YoY Change

(mil. yen)

H1 Results

H1 Results

Amount

%

Operating income

5,881

9,095

3,214

54.7%

Non-operating income

206

1,487

1,280

619.1%

Non-operating expenses

1,544

106

(1,438)

(93.1%)

Ordinary income

4,543

10,477

5,933

130.6%

Extraordinary income

43

297

254

589.7%

Extraordinary losses

2,077

409

(1,668)

(80.3%)

Profit before income

2,509

10,365

7,855

313.1%

taxes

Income taxes etc.

1,581

3,255

1,674

105.9%

Profit attributable to

11

22

10

91.2%

non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to

916

7,086

6,170

673.3%

owners of parent

Key Factors

Non-operating income:

Foreign exchange gain ¥1,288 mil.

Extraordinary losses:

Loss related to COVID-19 ¥145 mil.

Breakdown: POLA ¥30 mil.

ORBIS ¥75 mil. ACRO ¥39 mil

[Reference] FY2020 H1 breakdown: POLA ¥374 mil. ORBIS ¥491 mil. ACRO ¥290 mil.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
