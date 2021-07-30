POLA Orbis : Summary of Financial Results For the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2021 First Half Financial Summary Operating Results by Segment Net Sales (Segment Sales to External Customers) (Millions of yen) Six Months Ended June 30 2020 2021 Year-on-Year Amount Change Percent Change (%) Beauty Care ¥81,401 ¥86,819 ¥5,417 6.7 Real Estate 1,225 1,053 (172) (14.0) Others 1,175 1,182 7 0.6 Total ¥83,802 ¥89,055 ¥5,253 6.3 Segment Profit (Loss) (Operating Income (Loss)) (Millions of yen) Six Months Ended June 30 2020 2021 Year-on-Year Amount Change Percent Change (%) Beauty Care ¥5,290 ¥9,133 ¥3,843 72.7 Real Estate 503 186 (316) (62.9) Others 14 27 12 83.6 Reconciliations of Segment 72 (252) (324) － Profit (Note) Total ¥5,881 ¥9,095 ¥3,214 54.7

Note: Reconciliations of segment profit refer to elimination of profits arising from inter-company transactions and expenses not allocated to reportable segments. Please see note 2 in "1. Information about Net Sales and Profit (Loss) by Reportable Segment" on page 10 and 11 for the details of reconciliations of segment income during the period.

Beauty Care

The Beauty Care segment consists of the flagship brands POLA and ORBIS, the overseas brands Jurlique and H2O PLUS, and the brands under development THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI.

POLA is seeking to further improve the value of its brand and establish its customer foundation over the medium to long term, through efforts to launch highly functional products focused on the field of anti-aging and skin- brightening, develop professional human resources who embody the value of the brand, and increase its contact points in the growth markets of China and travel retail. Since the beginning of fiscal 2021, Wrinkle Shot has been approved as a wrinkle-improvingquasi-drug. Also, renewed and improved major products, including a new skin- brightening serum, were launched in the White Shot series. POLA has also developed promotions for each customer segment and accelerated the use of online technology, with a focus on acquiring new customers and bringing back customers with few purchase records to increase the number of customers and maximize the annual life time value (LTV). Furthermore, POLA has made efforts to respond to changes in the environment by working on its e-commerce channel, which has continued to show strong performance. Overseas, POLA has steadily expanded its business mainly in China and in travel retail, which has largely driven the POLA brand as a whole. As a result, while COVID-19 continues to have an impact, POLA brand net sales and operating income rose year on year.

ORBIS is making efforts to enhance its presence through the creation of brand differentiation in order to re-grow into a highly profitable business. ORBIS is further strengthening its communications centered on products that embody the world view of the brand message, "Simply you. Simply beautiful." along with consistent marketing communication. In April, ORBIS launched the sunscreen Wrinkle White UV Protector, which improves wrinkles and brightens skin, in addition to expanding its skincare customer base with a focus on the ORBIS U anti-aging skincare series. ORBIS has also launched a subscription service aimed at improving its customer retention rate to improve LTV. Overseas, while ORBIS worked to improve its brand recognition rate by expanding customer contact points in Asia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a state near to lockdown has continued in Taiwan, which constitutes a high proportion of our overseas business. Similarly, in Japan, a decline in spending per customer due to a decrease in makeup product demand, as well as investment in new businesses, resulted in ORBIS brand net sales and operating income dropping below those of the corresponding period of the previous year.

For overseas brands, the Group took initiatives aimed at business growth in Australia and Asia for Jurlique and in the United States, where H2O PLUS originated. Following the spread of COVID-19, Jurlique was forced to suspend the operation of directly managed stores and major department stores in Australia. However, net sales rose year on