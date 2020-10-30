POLA Orbis : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 Nine Months
10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT
Summary of Financial Results
For the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Consolidated)
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. The following English translation is based on the original Japanese-language document.
October 30, 2020
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code No.: 4927)
Satoshi Suzuki, Representative Director And President
Contact:
Akira Fujii, Director, Finance
Tel: +81-3-3563-5517
Filing Date of Quarterly Securities Report:
November 13, 2020
Start of Cash Dividend Payment:
-
Supplemental Materials Prepared for Quarterly Financial Results:
Yes
Conference Presentation for Quarterly Financial Results:
Yes(for analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 (January 1,2020-September30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2020 Nine Months
125,814
(24.0)
9,222
(63.7)
7,775
(68.1)
1,565
(90.2)
FY2019 Nine Months
165,530
(10.4)
25,411
(21.4)
24,370
(24.3)
15,898
(29.0)
Note: Comprehensive income: ¥1,476 million (-90.9%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020;
¥16,271 million (-24.4%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
Per Share
Per Share
Yen
Yen
FY2020 Nine Months
7.08
7.07
FY2019 Nine Months
71.88
71.79
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Net Assets
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2020 Third Quarter
197,612
166,867
84.2
752.55
FY2019
227,256
191,069
83.9
862.00
Reference: Equity capital: FY2020 Third Quarter: ¥166,480 million; FY2019: ¥190,690 million
2. Dividends
Annual Cash Dividends Per Share
Q1-end
Q2-end
Q3-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2019
－
35.00
－
81.00
116.00
FY2020
－
35.00
－
FY2020 (Forecast)
15.00
50.00
Note1: Revisions to the cash dividends forecast announced most recently: none
3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1,2020-December31, 2020)
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Profit
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Per Share
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
175,000
(20.4)
10,000
(67.9)
8,500
(72.3)
1,200
(93.9)
5.42
Note: Revisions to the consolidated performance forecast announced most recently: yes
Notes to Summary Information
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period
(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
: None
Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated: None financial statements
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement
1)
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards
: None
2)
Changes other than (3)-1)
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4)
Restatements
: None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock)
At September 30, 2020
229,136,156 shares
At December 31, 2019
229,136,156 shares
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period
At September 30, 2020
7,915,453 shares
At December 31, 2019
7,916,253 shares
3)
Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
221,220,063 shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
221,196,075 shares
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock at September 30, 2019 includes the Company's shares held by the officer compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust (148,600 shares). The Company's shares held by the officer compensation BIP trust are included in shares of treasury stock that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares of treasury stock during the period.
Information Regarding Quarterly Review Procedures
The quarterly financial results report is exempt from quarterly review by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
Explanation of Appropriate Use of Performance Forecast and Other Special Items
This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties. For performance projections, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Performance for the Nine Months of Fiscal 2020 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Predictive Information" on page 5.
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2020 Nine Months Financial Summary
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Performance for the Nine Months of Fiscal 2020………………
2
(1)
Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results …………………………………………………………
2
(2)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Position …………………………………………………………
4
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Predictive Information ………………
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2020 Nine Months Financial Summary
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Performance for the Nine Months of Fiscal 2020
(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results
During the nine months of fiscal 2020 (January 1-September 30, 2020), the Japanese economy experienced a rapid decline and extremely difficult conditions due to the impact of requests to people to refrain from going out and to suspend business activities because of the spread of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), as well as the impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in April, which led to severe restrictions on economic activity. Currently, there have been signs of a gradual recovery in consumer spending, with April and May having been the worst months, thanks in part to the government's economic stimulus measures, in addition to the lifting of the declaration of a state of emergency in May, followed by the lifting of restrictions on movement within Japan in June. However, fears of a re-emergence of the infection still persist, and the situation is expected to remain difficult for the time being as downward pressures on the economy continue.
The domestic cosmetics market saw a significant decrease in inbound demand and the impact from a cooling down in consumer sentiment due to a period of store closures and self-restraint from going out as a result of the spread of COVID-19, and the current outlook for the economy remains uncertain. However, as a new way of life continues to take root, the importance of e-commerce and other mail-order sales channels as highly convenient services is increasing, driven by the change in contactless behavior that has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the overseas cosmetics market, the outlook has also remained uncertain mainly due to the global spread of COVID-19. However, consumption is returning to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic in the Chinese market as economic activity resumes.
Within this market environment, the POLA ORBIS Group (the "Group") continued its efforts to achieve further improved profitability in Japan, a solid shift toward profitability from overseas operations and creations of brands for next-generation growth. The efforts were in line with the four-yearmedium-term management plan (from 2017 to 2020) that started in fiscal 2017.
As a result of these factors, the Group achieved the following consolidated operating results for the nine months of fiscal 2020.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2020 decreased 24.0% year on year, to ¥125,814 million.Operating income declined 63.7% year on year, to ¥9,222 million, resulting from lower gross profit accompanying the decrease in net sales. Ordinary income decreased 68.1% year on year, to ¥7,775 million, resulting from the recording of non-operating expenses including foreign exchange losses. In addition to these results, due to the effect of recording impairment loss on Jurlique brand and an extraordinary loss for expenses associated with the temporary closure of business following the declaration of a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 90.2% year on year, to ¥1,565 million.
Operating Results Overview
(Millions of yen)
Nine Months Ended September 30
2019
2020
Year-on-Year
Amount Change
Percent Change (%)
Net Sales
¥165,530
¥125,814
¥(39,715)
(24.0)
Operating Income
25,411
9,222
(16,189)
(63.7)
Ordinary Income
24,370
7,775
(16,595)
(68.1)
Profit Attributable to
¥15,898
¥1,565
¥(14,332)
(90.2)
Owners of Parent
