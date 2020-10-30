POLA Orbis : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 Nine Months

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2020 Nine Months Financial Summary

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Performance for the Nine Months of Fiscal 2020

(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results

During the nine months of fiscal 2020 (January 1-September 30, 2020), the Japanese economy experienced a rapid decline and extremely difficult conditions due to the impact of requests to people to refrain from going out and to suspend business activities because of the spread of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), as well as the impact of the declaration of a state of emergency in April, which led to severe restrictions on economic activity. Currently, there have been signs of a gradual recovery in consumer spending, with April and May having been the worst months, thanks in part to the government's economic stimulus measures, in addition to the lifting of the declaration of a state of emergency in May, followed by the lifting of restrictions on movement within Japan in June. However, fears of a re-emergence of the infection still persist, and the situation is expected to remain difficult for the time being as downward pressures on the economy continue.

The domestic cosmetics market saw a significant decrease in inbound demand and the impact from a cooling down in consumer sentiment due to a period of store closures and self-restraint from going out as a result of the spread of COVID-19, and the current outlook for the economy remains uncertain. However, as a new way of life continues to take root, the importance of e-commerce and other mail-order sales channels as highly convenient services is increasing, driven by the change in contactless behavior that has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the overseas cosmetics market, the outlook has also remained uncertain mainly due to the global spread of COVID-19. However, consumption is returning to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic in the Chinese market as economic activity resumes.

Within this market environment, the POLA ORBIS Group (the "Group") continued its efforts to achieve further improved profitability in Japan, a solid shift toward profitability from overseas operations and creations of brands for next-generation growth. The efforts were in line with the four-yearmedium-term management plan (from 2017 to 2020) that started in fiscal 2017.

As a result of these factors, the Group achieved the following consolidated operating results for the nine months of fiscal 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2020 decreased 24.0% year on year, to ¥125,814 million.Operating income declined 63.7% year on year, to ¥9,222 million, resulting from lower gross profit accompanying the decrease in net sales. Ordinary income decreased 68.1% year on year, to ¥7,775 million, resulting from the recording of non-operating expenses including foreign exchange losses. In addition to these results, due to the effect of recording impairment loss on Jurlique brand and an extraordinary loss for expenses associated with the temporary closure of business following the declaration of a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 90.2% year on year, to ¥1,565 million.