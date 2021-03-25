POLA Orbis : The 15th Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held

The POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. 15th Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held.
We sincerely appreciate our shareholders' understanding and cooperation on the measures for COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).
All agenda items were approved and adopted at the meeting.
Date and Time : 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 (Reception will start from 1:00 p.m.)
Place: Prince Hall, Annex Tower 5F, Shinagawa Prince Hotel, located at
4-10-30 Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Meeting Agenda
Matters to be reported:
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 15th fiscal year (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) and the Auditing Report for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 15th fiscal year (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal: Appropriation of Surplus
