  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Pola Orbis Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4927   JP3855900001

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

(4927)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pola Orbis : Conference Presentation for Financial Results of Fiscal 2021 and 2022–2029 Long-term Management Plan

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Financial Results of 2021

2022 - 2029 Long-term Management Plan

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

Representative Director and President

Satoshi Suzuki

This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties.

Part I Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Performance

  1. Highlights of Consolidated Performance
  2. Segment Analysis

Part II 2022 - 2029 Long-term Management Plan

  1. 2022 - 2029 Long-term Management Plan
  2. 2029 Sustainability and ESG Policies

Part III Forecasts for Fiscal 2022 and Initiatives Going Forward

1. Progress on the Medium-term Management Plan

2. Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

3. Initiatives Going Forward & Appendices

1

Part I Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Performance

  1. Highlights of Consolidated Performance
  2. Segment Analysis

2

FY2021 Key Topics

Cosmetics Market

  • The overall size of the Japanese cosmetics market (including exports) continued to shrink
  • The impact of COVID-19 persisted in the Japanese market. Despite a gradual recovery after restrictions such as the state of emergency were lifted at the end of September, the outlook remained unclear due to the spread of new COVID-19 variants
  • The Chinese market suffered lockdowns and restrictions on storefront operations due to COVID-19

Our Group

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan Tourism Agency, Japan Department Stores Association, Intage SLI, and National Bureau of Statistics of China

Consolidated revenue and income increased, with revenue growth mainly

from POLA domestic e-commerce and POLA overseas

Medium-term Management

Plan Indicators (FY2021 YTD)

ORBIS revenue decreased, but skincare sales grew

Domestic storefront operations continued to struggle as a whole, and the

recovery was slow

Losses were ameliorated in overseas brands as anticipated

Overseas sales ratio

Domestic e-commerce sales ratio

18.2%

（＋3.2 ppt*

27.1%

（＋3.2 ppt*

*vs Dec. 2020

YoY Change in Consolidated Monthly Net Sales

Compared to 2020 when the market

(%)

Jan.

Feb. Mar.

Apr.

May. Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep.

Oct.

Nov. Dec.

shrank due to COVID-19, consolidated

30%

net sales increased year on year from

March, but the recovery in storefront

20%

operations came to a standstill from the

third quarter onwards due to the

10%

prolonged state of emergency and

restrictions on the flow of people

0%

The state of emergency was lifted in

October, but the recovery remained only

-10%

Month by month

gradual

Cumulative total

3

Actual vs Planned Variance Analysis

FY2020

FY2021

YoY change

Initial

vs. Plan

Plan

(mil. yen)

Results

Results

Amount

%

Amount

%

Consol. net sales

176,311

178,642

2,331

1.3%

190,000

(11,357)

(6.0%)

Operating income

13,752

16,888

3,135

22.8%

19,000

(2,111)

(11.1%)

Ordinary income

12,579

18,968

6,388

50.8%

19,000

(31)

(0.2%)

Profit attributable to

4,632

11,734

7,102

153.3%

11,300

434

3.8%

owners of parent

Average exchange rates: 1.00 AUD = 82.48 JPY, 1.00 USD = 109.8 JPY, 1.00 CNY = 17.03 JPY

Consolidated net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Variance from

Initial Plan

-¥11,357 mil. (down 6.0%)

-¥2,111 mil. (down 11.1%)

-¥31 mil. (down 0.2%)

¥434 mil. (up 3.8%)

Major Factors of the Variance

POLA (down approx. ¥6,800 mil.)

ORBIS (down approx. ¥2,600 mil.)

  • Brands under development (down approx. ¥2,200 mil.)
  • POLA: Improved profit structure due to an improvement in the cost of sales ratio and the management of sales related expenses compensated for the variance in net sales (up approx. ¥270 mil.)
  • ORBIS: Decrease in gross profit (down approx. ¥1,400 mil.)
  • Brands under development: Decrease in gross profit and optimization of costs (down approx. ¥350 mil.)
  • Foreign exchange gain offset the variance in operating income
  • Reflects extraordinary income associated with the acquisition of the shares of tricot, Inc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 185 B 1 597 M 1 597 M
Net income 2021 11 501 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net cash 2021 81 377 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 412 B 3 552 M 3 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 374
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 861,00 JPY
Average target price 2 612,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Suzuki President & Representative Director
Noriko Suenobu Executive Officer & Head-Group Research
Kazuyoshi Komiya Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Naomi Ushio Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Hikaru Yamamoto Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.-2.92%3 552
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.46%374 637
UNILEVER PLC-0.79%136 301
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-18.75%107 876
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.33%70 413
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.81%67 032