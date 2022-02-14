Pola Orbis : Conference Presentation for Financial Results of Fiscal 2021 and 2022–2029 Long-term Management Plan
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Financial Results of 2021
2022 - 2029 Long-term Management Plan
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Representative Director and President
Satoshi Suzuki
This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties.
Part I Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Performance
Highlights of Consolidated Performance
Segment Analysis
Part II 2022 - 2029 Long-term Management Plan
2022 - 2029 Long-term Management Plan
2029 Sustainability and ESG Policies
Part III Forecasts for Fiscal 2022 and Initiatives Going Forward
1. Progress on the Medium-term Management Plan
2. Forecasts for Fiscal 2022
3. Initiatives Going Forward & Appendices
1
Part I Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Performance
Highlights of Consolidated Performance
Segment Analysis
2
FY2021 Key Topics
Cosmetics Market
The overall size of the Japanese cosmetics market (including exports) continued to shrink
The impact of COVID-19 persisted in the Japanese market. Despite a gradual recovery after restrictions such as the state of emergency were lifted at the end of September, the outlook remained unclear due to the spread of new COVID-19 variants
The Chinese market suffered lockdowns and restrictions on storefront operations due to COVID-19
Our Group
Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan Tourism Agency, Japan Department Stores Association, Intage SLI, and National Bureau of Statistics of China
Consolidated revenue and income increased, with revenue growth mainly
from POLA domestic e-commerce and POLA overseas
Medium-term Management
Plan Indicators (FY2021 YTD)
ORBIS revenue decreased, but skincare sales grew
Domestic storefront operations continued to struggle as a whole, and the
recovery was slow
Losses were ameliorated in overseas brands as anticipated
POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.