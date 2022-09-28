Pola Orbis : MUSEUM ANNEX Exhibition & Charity Auction for Ukraine Children

PRESS RELEASE 2022.9.29

POLA MUSEUM ANNEX Presents

Exhibition & Charity Auction for Ukraine Children

: Spring is around the corner

Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022

POLA Museum Annex, Tokyo, will hold an exhibition and charity auction by 20 artists from Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.

POLA MUSEUM ANNEX (Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) proudly presents our third charity auction, titled "Spring is around the corner," from Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.

The military invasion of Ukraine that has begun in February 2022, and there is no end in sight, sadly. In response to many artists' voices that we want to do something for the people suffering from the ravages of this war especially the children, the aim of this year's auction is to support the children of Ukraine.

Twenty artists create works on the theme of "Spring" for the exhibition. You can see these works in the exhibition, and participate in a *silent auction* on online. Moreover, we sell catalogs printed artists' works, and we sell drawings by lottery. All Proceeds from the auction, drawing and catalog sales will be donated to UNICEF for Ukraine children.

Through each artist's expression of the colors of Spring, we hope the exhibition will allow you to feel the excitement of looking forward to springtime and to discover signs of a brighter future.

*In a silent auction, bids are placed without the involvement of an auctioneer, and the person who places the highest bid for an item wins it.

∥Artists∥

Naho Iino / Toshihiko Iwata / Yoshiaki Kaihatsu / Yuka Kashihara / Toshimasa Kikuchi / Noritaka Tatehana / Keisuke Tanaka / Miyuki Tsugami / Hiromine Nakamura / Moe Nakamura / Manika Nagare / Tetsuya Noguchi / Yuko Higuchi / Risa Fukui / Sebastian Masuda / Rina Mizuno / Mai Miyake / Miyuki Yokomizo / Ryu Itadani / Osamu Watanabe *Japanese Syllabary order

General information

■Exhibition Title Spring is around the corner Exhibition term Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022 Hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (last entry 6:30 p.m.) Venue POLA MUSEUM ANNEX Address POLA Ginza Building 3F, 1-7-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061 Admission Free

*Open every day of exhibition period.

* Please check the latest information in advance on the museum's website