Pola Orbis : MUSEUM ANNEX Exhibition & Charity Auction for Ukraine Children

PRESS RELEASE 2022.9.29
POLA MUSEUM ANNEX Presents
Exhibition & Charity Auction for Ukraine Children
: Spring is around the corner
Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022
POLA Museum Annex, Tokyo, will hold an exhibition and charity auction by 20 artists from Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
POLA MUSEUM ANNEX (Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) proudly presents our third charity auction, titled "Spring is around the corner," from Wednesday, November 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
The military invasion of Ukraine that has begun in February 2022, and there is no end in sight, sadly. In response to many artists' voices that we want to do something for the people suffering from the ravages of this war especially the children, the aim of this year's auction is to support the children of Ukraine.
Twenty artists create works on the theme of "Spring" for the exhibition. You can see these works in the exhibition, and participate in a *silent auction* on online. Moreover, we sell catalogs printed artists' works, and we sell drawings by lottery. All Proceeds from the auction, drawing and catalog sales will be donated to UNICEF for Ukraine children.
Through each artist's expression of the colors of Spring, we hope the exhibition will allow you to feel the excitement of looking forward to springtime and to discover signs of a brighter future.
*In a silent auction, bids are placed without the involvement of an auctioneer, and the person who places the highest bid for an item wins it.
Title of the works from left：Tetsuya Noguchi "Someone's Portrait -the snow dots」2022, paper, acrylic / Hiromine Nakamura"Discovery -WhiteMountain-"2021, china clay, pigment, platinum, bamboo / Manika Nagare "Why is Snow White?"2022, oil on canvas / Yuko Higuchi "Journey" 2021, antique trunk (early 20th century, France), pen / Moe Nakamura"quiet quest"2021, camphor wood, iron, oil paint
∥Artists Profile∥
*All works shown here are for reference only. New works by each artists will be shown in this exhibition.
Naho Iino
Born in 1967 in Toyako Onsen, Hokkaido and raised in Yotsuya, Tokyo, Japan. After graduating from the Department of Sculpture at Musashino Art University, she studied at Pilchuck Glass School in Seattle. As an artist, she creates lamps, chandeliers, and other sculptures that utilize light, with a focus on creative objets d'art. She also produces chandeliers for homes, stores, and museums in Japan and abroad. She hand-blows all her works herself, to highlight the delicacy of glass and the warmth of handmade work.
Born in 1970 in Kanagawa, Japan. He graduated in 1999 from Tokyo National University of the Arts, where he studied Japanese lacquer arts. He creates works that blend contemporary sensibilities with traditional lacquer techniques to produce expressions unbound by preconceived notions. They include his Flat Panel series, depicting motifs such as geometric lines and patterns, animals and plants, and family crests, and his Dialogue series of works that are guided to completion through dialogue with lacquer materials. Major exhibitions include "MICA2022"(Gallery Ecru no Mori, 2022), "U HOPE" (Courtyard HIROO, 2021), "Authentic Aesthetic" (Beni Museum, Isehan Honten, 2020), "THIS IS NOW" (ANA Intercontinental Hotel Tokyo, 2020). https://iwatatoshihiko.com/
Dialogue series, "untitled"
2021, lacquer, earth-based materials, wood panel
Yoshiaki Kaihatsu
Born in 1966 in Yamanashi, Japan, where he currently lives. Completed a Master's degree in Arts from Tama Art University. He continues to exhibit numerous works based on everyday objects and communications. Major exhibitions include "Dia del Mar/By the Sea"(MoMA PS1, New York, USA, 2002), "Otaku: persona = space = city" (Japan Pavilion, 9th International Architecture Exhibition, Venice Biennale, 2004), "8th Grade Syndrome" (Ichihara Lakeside Museum, 2016), "Now, it's time to play"(Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, 2019), and"Kaihatsu Rediscovering, Vol.2, 3" (ANOMALY, 2022). His work"Mole TV"became a popular attraction at the Echigo-Tsumari Art Field. After the Great East Japan Earthquake, he has maintained a commitment to pursuing art projects in the affected areas as a lifework. http://yoshiakikaihatsu.com/
"TRIP"
2021, fluorescent light (with built-in power supply), cord
Yuka Kashihara
Born in 1980 in Hiroshima, Japan. After studying Japanese painting at Musashino Art University, she relocated to Germany. In 2013, she graduated with a master's degree from the Academy of Fine Arts Leipzig, and in 2015 she earned the academic degree of Meisterschüler from the same institution. She is currently based in Berlin, Germany. Using thinly dissolved oil paints, as in the technique of Japanese-style painting, and employing deep colors created with tempera and acrylics, she creates vivid worlds that throng with life, in which transparency and density seem to coexist. In 2012, she exhibited at the VOCA Exhibition, earning an Honorable Mention Award, and she received the Ohara Museum of Art Award. Major solo exhibitions include "First Island - Last Mountain" (Ohara Museum of Art, 2016), "Polar Green" (Tomio Koyama Gallery, 2019), "1:1" (Pola Museum Annex, 2021) and "Yuka Kashihara" (Aquavella Galleries, Palm Beach, 2022). http://tomiokoyamagallery.com/artists/yuka-kashihara/
"Ashikanohi"
2021, acrylic, canvas
Toshimasa Kikuchi
Born in 1979 in Ehime, Japan. Studied conservation of cultural assets at the graduate school of Tokyo University of the Arts. In 2005, he was awarded the Salon du Printemps Prize (Tokyo University of the Arts). In 2017, he worked as a visiting researcher at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, where he stayed on to study and produce art. Using classical Japanese techniques, he creates pure geometry as forms. Major exhibitions include "Carte blanche à Toshimasa KIKUCHI" (Musée national des arts asiatiques, Guimet, France, 2021), "Lustrous Surfaces" (Victoria & Albert Museum, London, UK, 2018), and "Negative Space: Trajectories of Sculpture" (ZKM Karlsruhe, Germany, 2019). https://toshimasakikuchi.com/
"Space filling-03"
2021, hinoki, lacquer, pigment
Noritaka Tatehana
Born in 1985 in Tokyo, Japan. Studied dyeing and weaving at Tokyo University of the Arts. Well known as the creator of the heel-less shoes worn by Lady Gaga. His works, created by reviewing Japanese cultural elements of the past and redefining them in a modern way, embody a unique perspective and worldview. In recent years, he has also produced paintings and is vigorously engaged in creative collaborations with traditional artisans. His works are found in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York, USA) and the Victoria and Albert Museum (London, UK). https://www.noritakatatehana.com
"Baby Heel-less Shoes," 2021
Cowhide, pigskin, dye, crystal glass, metal zipper
Keisuke Tanaka
Born in 1976 in Chiba, Japan. Lives in Hiroshima. Graduated from the Tokyo University of the Arts in 2004 with a master's degree in sculpture.He consistently uses timber as a material to carve out miniature landscapes, mostly of forests, painting them with acrylics. Major exhibitions include "SEIZAN" (YAMAMOTO GENDAI, 2008), "KEI KEI" (YAMAMOTO GENDAI, 2012), "Parallel Far East World" (A4 Contemporary Arts Center, Chengdu, China, 2013), "Distant Views" (Pola Museum Annex, 2014), "CURRENTS" (THE JAMES CHRISTIE ROOM, Hong Kong, 2014), "Setouchi Triennale 2019," and "Setouchi Triennale 2022." http://anomalytokyo.com/artist/keisuke-tanaka
"A long journey of an unknown tree ～34°26'17.6"N 132°24'57.9"E～" 2021, Wood, acrylic paint, Polaroid photos
Miyuki Tsugami
Born in 1973 in Tokyo, raised in Osaka, Japan. Completed a Master's degree in fine art from the Kyoto University of the Arts. Since 1996, she has shown works with titles related to the word "view." This is because the subject matter features not only views and landscapes in the physical sense, but also views and perspectives in a broader sense. She received the Vision of Contemporary Art (VOCA) Award in 2003. Major solo exhibitions include " ARKO TSUGAMI MIYUKI" (Ohara Museum of Art, 2005), "View - Trace and Reprise" (Ichinomiya City Memorial Art Museum of Setsuko Migishi, 2013), "Japanese Landscape - Uckermark Landscapes" (Dominikanerkloster Klostergalerie, Prenzlau, Germany, 2015), "Contemplation of Time" (The Ueno Royal Museum Gallery, 2018),
Born in 1986 in Fukuoka, Japan. He was born into the fourth generation of a family that has engaged in doll-making for over 100 years. After completing graduate studies at Tokyo University of the Arts, he has worked at creating his own art, even while taking over the family business. Unconstrained by conventional concepts, his works are precise, innovative, and visually captivating. He received Merit Award of 2017 Kogei World Competition in the 3rd Triennale of Kogei in Kanazawa. His works are included in the public collection of the Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine Treasure Hall. https://www.hiromine-nakamura.jp
"Discovery -WhiteMountain-"
2021, china clay, pigment, platinum, bamboo
Moe Nakamura
Born in 1988 in Tokyo, Japan. She completed her studies in 2012 at the Graduate School of Joshibi University of Art and Design. She typically creates her works by painting with oil on camphor wood, carving the material to produce the forms she seeks. She also blends painting and sculpture, recently working energetically to create two-dimensional works on camphor wood boards. She has continually exhibited numerous works both in Japan and internationally and expanded the scope of her activities. Recent solo exhibitions include "our whereabouts" (Pola Museum Annex, 2021), "inside us" (Gallery Tsubaki, 2021), and "GROWTH" (Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Taiwan, 2020). Currently, she works in a studio of 10 artists in Kanagawa, Japan. https://www.moe-nakamura.com
"quiet quest"
2021, camphor wood, iron, oil paint
Manika Nagare
Born in 1975 in Osaka and raised in Kagawa, Japan. Graduated from the Department of Fine Arts of Joshibi University of Art and Design, specializing in Western painting. Her paintings feature brilliant, yet faint colors, with a unique feel of superimposed transparency and shade. Her wide-ranging activities include public art, collaborations with fashion brands, art and costumes for dance performances, and color supervision of architectural spaces. Recent major exhibitions include "Spectrum of Vivid Moments" (Pola Museum Annex, 2022), "Re Construction" (Nerima Art Museum, Tokyo, 2020), and "In Between" (Miyako Yoshinaga Gallery, New York, 2020). https://manikanagare.com
"Why is Snow White?"
2022, oil on canvas
