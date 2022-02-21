Pola Orbis : Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)

February 21, 2022 Company Name: POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Representative: Satoshi Suzuki, Representative Director and President TSE Code: 4927 (TSE 1st Section) Contact: Naoki Kume, Director, Finance TEL: +81-3-3563-5517 [Updated] Notice of Partial Correction of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)" POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby announces the correction of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)" originally announced on February 14, 2022. The revised parts are underlined. There is no revision to XBRL financial data. 1. Content of the Revision "(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" on page 12 (Before revision) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities Balance at the beginning of the period ¥62 … … Balance at the end of the period ¥(59) (After revision) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities Balance at the beginning of the period ¥(62) … … Balance at the end of the period ¥(59) "(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" on page 15 (Before revision) FY2020 FY2021 (January 1, 2020- (January 1, 2021- December 31, 2020) December 31, 2021) Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries - 3,231 resulting in change in scope of consolidation … … … Net cash used in investing activities (3,342) (2,174) - 1 -

(After revision) FY2020 FY2021 (January 1, 2020- (January 1, 2021- December 31, 2020) December 31, 2021) Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries - (3,231) resulting in change in scope of consolidation … … … Net cash used in investing activities (3,342) (2,174) 2. Reason for the Revision Since the part of the description presented was identified as misstatement after the announcement of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)", such misstatement shall be revised. - 2 -

Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated) These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. The following English translation is based on the original Japanese-language document. February 14, 2022 POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code No.: 4927) URL: https://www.po-holdings.co.jp/ Representative: Satoshi Suzuki, Representative Director And President Contact: Naoki Kume, Director, Finance Tel: +81-3-3563-5517 Annual Shareholders' Meeting: March 25, 2022 Filing Date of Securities Report: March 25, 2022 Start of Cash Dividend Payment: March 28, 2022 Supplemental Materials Prepared for Yearly Financial Results: Yes Conference Presentation for Yearly Financial Results: Yes (for analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated) 1. Consolidated Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change) Profit Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Attributable to Owners of Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % FY2021 178,642 1.3 16,888 22.8 18,968 50.8 11,734 153.3 FY2020 176,311 (19.8) 13,752 (55.8) 12,579 (58.9) 4,632 (76.5) Note: Comprehensive income: FY2021: ¥11,134million (149.4%); FY2020: ¥4,463 million (-77.7 %) Net Income Diluted Net Income Return on Ordinary Operating Shareholders' Income to Income to Per Share Per Share Equity Total Assets Net Sales Yen Yen % % % FY2021 53.04 52.99 6.9 9.2 9.5 FY2020 20.94 20.92 2.6 5.8 7.8 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Net Assets Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio Per Share At December 31 Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen FY2021 208,039 173,267 83.1 781.11 FY2020 203,742 169,854 83.2 766.05 Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥172,803 million; At December 31, 2020: ¥169,466 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash and Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Equivalents Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities at End of Period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen FY2021 23,830 (2,174) (9,100) 71,693 FY2020 23,394 (3,342) (27,133) 58,844

2. Dividends Annual Cash Dividends Per Share Dividends Total Payout Dividends to Net Ratio Q1-end Q2-end Q3-end Year-end Total Paid Assets (Consolidated) (Annual) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % FY2020 － 35.00 － 15.00 50.00 11,068 238.8 6.1 FY2021 － 20.00 － 31.00 51.00 11,295 96.1 6.6 FY2022(Forecast) － 21.00 － 31.00 52.00 96.7 3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022-December31, 2022) (Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change) Profit Attributable Net Income Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income to Per Share Owners of Parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 186,000 4.1 17,700 4.8 17,700 (6.7) 11,900 1.4 53.79 Notes to Summary Information (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current year (Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation) : None (2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement 1) Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards : None 2) Changes other than (2)-1) : None 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None 4) Restatement : None Note: For details, please refer to page 16, "Changes in Accounting Policies" in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements". Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock) At December 31, 2021 229,136,156 shares At December 31, 2020 229,136,156 shares 2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period At December 31, 2021 7,906,761 shares At December 31, 2020 7,915,453 shares 3) Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 221,226,689 shares Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 221,220,210 shares Note: The number of shares of treasury stock at December 31, 2021 includes the Company's shares held by the officer compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust (244,708 shares). The Company's shares held by the officer compensation BIP trust are included in shares of treasury stock that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares of treasury stock during the period.