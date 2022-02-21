Pola Orbis : Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)
February 21, 2022
Company Name:
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Representative:
Satoshi Suzuki,
Representative Director and President
TSE Code:
4927 (TSE 1st Section)
Contact:
Naoki Kume, Director, Finance
TEL: +81-3-3563-5517
[Updated] Notice of Partial Correction of "Summary of Financial Results
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)"
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby announces the correction of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)" originally announced on February 14, 2022. The revised parts are underlined. There is no revision to XBRL financial data.
1. Content of the Revision
"(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" on page 12 (Before revision)
Accumulated other comprehensive
income
Valuation difference on available-for-
sale securities
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥62
…
…
Balance at the end of the period
¥(59)
(After revision)
Accumulated other comprehensive
income
Valuation difference on available-for-
sale securities
Balance at the beginning of the period
¥(62)
…
…
Balance at the end of the period
¥(59)
"(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" on page 15
(Before revision)
FY2020
FY2021
(January 1, 2020-
(January 1, 2021-
December 31, 2020)
December 31, 2021)
Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries
-
3,231
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
…
…
…
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,342)
(2,174)
- 1 -
(After revision)
FY2020
FY2021
(January 1, 2020-
(January 1, 2021-
December 31, 2020)
December 31, 2021)
Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries
-
(3,231)
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
…
…
…
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,342)
(2,174)
2. Reason for the Revision
Since the part of the description presented was identified as misstatement after the announcement of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)", such misstatement shall be revised.
- 2 -
Summary of Financial Results
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated)
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. The following English translation is based on the original Japanese-language document.
February 14, 2022
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code No.: 4927)
Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥172,803 million; At December 31, 2020: ¥169,466 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash and
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at End of Period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
FY2021
23,830
(2,174)
(9,100)
71,693
FY2020
23,394
(3,342)
(27,133)
58,844
2. Dividends
Annual Cash Dividends Per Share
Dividends
Total
Payout
Dividends
to Net
Ratio
Q1-end
Q2-end
Q3-end
Year-end
Total
Paid
Assets
(Consolidated)
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
FY2020
－
35.00
－
15.00
50.00
11,068
238.8
6.1
FY2021
－
20.00
－
31.00
51.00
11,295
96.1
6.6
FY2022(Forecast)
－
21.00
－
31.00
52.00
96.7
3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1,2022-December31, 2022)
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Profit Attributable
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to
Per Share
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
186,000
4.1
17,700
4.8
17,700
(6.7)
11,900
1.4
53.79
Notes to Summary Information
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current year
(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
: None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement
1)
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards
: None
2)
Changes other than (2)-1)
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4)
Restatement
: None
Note: For details, please refer to page 16, "Changes in Accounting Policies" in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements".
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock)
At December 31, 2021
229,136,156 shares
At December 31, 2020
229,136,156 shares
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period
At December 31, 2021
7,906,761 shares
At December 31, 2020
7,915,453 shares
3)
Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
221,226,689 shares
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
221,220,210 shares
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock at December 31, 2021 includes the Company's shares held by the officer compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust (244,708 shares). The Company's shares held by the officer compensation BIP trust are included in shares of treasury stock that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares of treasury stock during the period.
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Performance
1. Non-consolidated Financial Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1,2021-December31, 2021)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2021
18,478
(22.0)
13,798
(29.4)
15,024
(25.4)
9,435
(18.8)
FY2020
23,697
(37.7)
19,548
(42.2)
20,148
(41.0)
11,619
(58.4)
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
Per Share
Per Share
Yen
Yen
FY2021
42.65
42.61
FY2020
52.52
52.47
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets Per Share
At December 31
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2021
185,067
98,091
52.9
442.30
FY2020
177,243
96,313
54.2
434.27
Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥97,848 million;
At December 31, 2020: ¥96,069 million
Information Regarding Annual Audit Procedures
The annual financial results report is exempt from annual audit by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
Explanation of Appropriate Use of Performance Forecast and Other Special Items
This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties. For performance projections, please refer to "1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results (4) Performance Forecast" on page 6.
