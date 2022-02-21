Log in
    4927   JP3855900001

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

(4927)
  Report
Pola Orbis : Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)

02/21/2022 | 04:51am EST
February 21, 2022

Company Name:

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

Representative:

Satoshi Suzuki,

Representative Director and President

TSE Code:

4927 (TSE 1st Section)

Contact:

Naoki Kume, Director, Finance

TEL: +81-3-3563-5517

[Updated] Notice of Partial Correction of "Summary of Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)"

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby announces the correction of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)" originally announced on February 14, 2022. The revised parts are underlined. There is no revision to XBRL financial data.

1. Content of the Revision

"(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" on page 12 (Before revision)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

Valuation difference on available-for-

sale securities

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥62

Balance at the end of the period

¥(59)

(After revision)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income

Valuation difference on available-for-

sale securities

Balance at the beginning of the period

¥(62)

Balance at the end of the period

¥(59)

"(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows" on page 15

(Before revision)

FY2020

FY2021

(January 1, 2020-

(January 1, 2021-

December 31, 2020)

December 31, 2021)

Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries

-

3,231

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,342)

(2,174)

- 1 -

(After revision)

FY2020

FY2021

(January 1, 2020-

(January 1, 2021-

December 31, 2020)

December 31, 2021)

Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries

-

(3,231)

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,342)

(2,174)

2. Reason for the Revision

Since the part of the description presented was identified as misstatement after the announcement of "Summary of Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021(Consolidated)", such misstatement shall be revised.

- 2 -

Summary of Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated)

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. The following English translation is based on the original Japanese-language document.

February 14, 2022

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code No.: 4927)

URL:

https://www.po-holdings.co.jp/

Representative:

Satoshi Suzuki, Representative Director And President

Contact:

Naoki Kume, Director, Finance

Tel: +81-3-3563-5517

Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

March 25, 2022

Filing Date of Securities Report:

March 25, 2022

Start of Cash Dividend Payment:

March 28, 2022

Supplemental Materials Prepared for Yearly Financial Results:

Yes

Conference Presentation for Yearly Financial Results:

Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Profit

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Attributable

to Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2021

178,642

1.3

16,888

22.8

18,968

50.8

11,734

153.3

FY2020

176,311

(19.8)

13,752

(55.8)

12,579

(58.9)

4,632

(76.5)

Note: Comprehensive income: FY2021: ¥11,134million (149.4%); FY2020: ¥4,463 million (-77.7 %)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Return on

Ordinary

Operating

Shareholders'

Income to

Income to

Per Share

Per Share

Equity

Total Assets

Net Sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2021

53.04

52.99

6.9

9.2

9.5

FY2020

20.94

20.92

2.6

5.8

7.8

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Net Assets

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Per Share

At December 31

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2021

208,039

173,267

83.1

781.11

FY2020

203,742

169,854

83.2

766.05

Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥172,803 million; At December 31, 2020: ¥169,466 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash and

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at End of Period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

FY2021

23,830

(2,174)

(9,100)

71,693

FY2020

23,394

(3,342)

(27,133)

58,844

2. Dividends

Annual Cash Dividends Per Share

Dividends

Total

Payout

Dividends

to Net

Ratio

Q1-end

Q2-end

Q3-end

Year-end

Total

Paid

Assets

(Consolidated)

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

FY2020

35.00

15.00

50.00

11,068

238.8

6.1

FY2021

20.00

31.00

51.00

11,295

96.1

6.6

FY2022(Forecast)

21.00

31.00

52.00

96.7

3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022-December31, 2022)

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Profit Attributable

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to

Per Share

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

186,000

4.1

17,700

4.8

17,700

(6.7)

11,900

1.4

53.79

Notes to Summary Information

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current year

(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)

: None

(2)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement

1)

Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards

: None

2)

Changes other than (2)-1)

: None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4)

Restatement

: None

Note: For details, please refer to page 16, "Changes in Accounting Policies" in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements".

  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock)

At December 31, 2021

229,136,156 shares

At December 31, 2020

229,136,156 shares

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period

At December 31, 2021

7,906,761 shares

At December 31, 2020

7,915,453 shares

3)

Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

221,226,689 shares

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

221,220,210 shares

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock at December 31, 2021 includes the Company's shares held by the officer compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust (244,708 shares). The Company's shares held by the officer compensation BIP trust are included in shares of treasury stock that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares of treasury stock during the period.

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Performance

1. Non-consolidated Financial Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December31, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2021

18,478

(22.0)

13,798

(29.4)

15,024

(25.4)

9,435

(18.8)

FY2020

23,697

(37.7)

19,548

(42.2)

20,148

(41.0)

11,619

(58.4)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Per Share

Per Share

Yen

Yen

FY2021

42.65

42.61

FY2020

52.52

52.47

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets Per Share

At December 31

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2021

185,067

98,091

52.9

442.30

FY2020

177,243

96,313

54.2

434.27

Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥97,848 million;

At December 31, 2020: ¥96,069 million

Information Regarding Annual Audit Procedures

The annual financial results report is exempt from annual audit by certified public accountants or accounting firms.

Explanation of Appropriate Use of Performance Forecast and Other Special Items

This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties. For performance projections, please refer to "1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results (4) Performance Forecast" on page 6.

