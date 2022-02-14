Log in
Pola Orbis : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Summary of Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated)

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. The following English translation is based on the original Japanese-language document.

February 14, 2022

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code No.: 4927)

URL:

https://www.po-holdings.co.jp/

Representative:

Satoshi Suzuki, Representative Director And President

Contact:

Naoki Kume, Director, Finance

Tel: +81-3-3563-5517

Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

March 25, 2022

Filing Date of Securities Report:

March 25, 2022

Start of Cash Dividend Payment:

March 28, 2022

Supplemental Materials Prepared for Yearly Financial Results:

Yes

Conference Presentation for Yearly Financial Results:

Yes (for analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen have been truncated)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Profit

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Attributable

to Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2021

178,642

1.3

16,888

22.8

18,968

50.8

11,734

153.3

FY2020

176,311

(19.8)

13,752

(55.8)

12,579

(58.9)

4,632

(76.5)

Note: Comprehensive income: FY2021: ¥11,134million (149.4%); FY2020: ¥4,463 million (-77.7 %)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Return on

Ordinary

Operating

Shareholders'

Income to

Income to

Per Share

Per Share

Equity

Total Assets

Net Sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2021

53.04

52.99

6.9

9.2

9.5

FY2020

20.94

20.92

2.6

5.8

7.8

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Net Assets

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Per Share

At December 31

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2021

208,039

173,267

83.1

781.11

FY2020

203,742

169,854

83.2

766.05

Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥172,803 million; At December 31, 2020: ¥169,466 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash and

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Equivalents

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

at End of Period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

FY2021

23,830

(2,174)

(9,100)

71,693

FY2020

23,394

(3,342)

(27,133)

58,844

2. Dividends

Annual Cash Dividends Per Share

Dividends

Total

Payout

Dividends

to Net

Ratio

Q1-end

Q2-end

Q3-end

Year-end

Total

Paid

Assets

(Consolidated)

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

FY2020

35.00

15.00

50.00

11,068

238.8

6.1

FY2021

20.00

31.00

51.00

11,295

96.1

6.6

FY2022(Forecast)

21.00

31.00

52.00

96.7

3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022-December31, 2022)

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Profit Attributable

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

to

Per Share

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

186,000

4.1

17,700

4.8

17,700

(6.7)

11,900

1.4

53.79

Notes to Summary Information

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current year

(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)

: None

(2)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement

1)

Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards

: None

2)

Changes other than (2)-1)

: None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4)

Restatement

: None

Note: For details, please refer to page 16, "Changes in Accounting Policies" in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements".

  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock)

At December 31, 2021

229,136,156 shares

At December 31, 2020

229,136,156 shares

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period

At December 31, 2021

7,906,761 shares

At December 31, 2020

7,915,453 shares

3)

Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021

221,226,689 shares

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

221,220,210 shares

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock at December 31, 2021 includes the Company's shares held by the officer compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust (244,708 shares). The Company's shares held by the officer compensation BIP trust are included in shares of treasury stock that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares of treasury stock during the period.

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Performance

1. Non-consolidated Financial Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021-December31, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY2021

18,478

(22.0)

13,798

(29.4)

15,024

(25.4)

9,435

(18.8)

FY2020

23,697

(37.7)

19,548

(42.2)

20,148

(41.0)

11,619

(58.4)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Per Share

Per Share

Yen

Yen

FY2021

42.65

42.61

FY2020

52.52

52.47

(2) Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Net Assets Per Share

At December 31

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY2021

185,067

98,091

52.9

442.30

FY2020

177,243

96,313

54.2

434.27

Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥97,848 million;

At December 31, 2020: ¥96,069 million

Information Regarding Annual Audit Procedures

The annual financial results report is exempt from annual audit by certified public accountants or accounting firms.

Explanation of Appropriate Use of Performance Forecast and Other Special Items

This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties. For performance projections, please refer to "1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results (4) Performance Forecast" on page 6.

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2021 Financial Summary

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results..................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Consolidated Operating Results.............................................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Consolidated Financial Position.............................................................................................

5

(3)

Overview of Consolidated Cash Flows.......................................................................................................

5

(4)

Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2022...................................................................................

6

2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards............................................................................

6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes...............................................................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets........................................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income..................

9

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets.....................................................................................

12

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows......................................................................................................

14

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements................................................................................................

16

(Going Concern Assumptions)..........................................................................................................................

16

(Investment and Rental Property)......................................................................................................................

16

(Segment Information).......................................................................................................................................

17

(Per Share Information)......................................................................................................................................

20

(Subsequent Event)..............................................................................................................................................

20

1

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2021 Financial Summary

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1-December 31, 2021), the Japanese economy suffered unavoidable restrictions on economic activities. This was due to the spread and prolongation of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), which led to declarations of a state of emergency and applications of quasi-emergency measures. Since restrictions were removed at the end of September, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have remained at a low level, so personal consumption has tended to recover, especially for face-to-face services such as restaurants and travel, which had been sluggish for a long time. It is expected that the situation will continue to be impacted largely by trends in new cases of COVID-19, as well as public health measures taken in response. If activity restrictions such as declarations of a state of emergency are imposed again due to the spread of new variants of COVID-19, there is the risk that consumption of face-to-face services and the rest of the economy will be depressed once again, so the situation is extremely uncertain.

In the domestic cosmetics market, consumption of face-to-face services and other consumer behavior declined significantly due to the collapse of inbound demand caused by the spread of COVID-19, as well as prolonged activity restrictions and self-restraint from going out following declarations of a state of emergency. After the declarations of a state of emergency were lifted, there were signs of gradual recovery thanks to the vaccine rollout and long-term adoption of a new way of life. While it can be said that the market is in a recovery trend compared with the previous year, it has not yet recovered to the level it was at before the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition is intensifying with soaring marketing costs in the e-commerce market, which has been driving the domestic cosmetics market during the COVID-19 pandemic, so further innovations must be made to adapt to the situation.

In the overseas cosmetics market, there was a general trend toward recovery from the decline caused by COVID-19, with variations in each country or region. However, from the end of last year until now, the number of new cases of COVID-19 variant has increased rapidly, so the situation has become extremely severe. The Group has designated China as a priority market, but since China emerged from its COVID-19 crisis, strict pandemic prevention policies have been taken in response to even small outbreaks. These policies were implemented to resolve the disappointing consumption rebound caused by intermittent recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in preparation for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. While consumption in China has returned to levels before the pandemic, the situation remains unpredictable, as movement of people remains sluggish.

Within this market environment, the POLA ORBIS Group (the "Group") has worked to achieve the key objectives-"evolving domestic direct sales," "growing overseas businesses profitably," "profit contribution from brands under development," "strengthening operations," and "expanding new brands and domains of 'beauty'." These objectives are in line with the medium-term management plan (from 2021 to 2023) that started in 2021. As a result, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2021 increased 1.3% year on year to ¥178,642 million. Driven by increased gross profit due to increased net sales, operating income increased 22.8% year on year to ¥16,888 million due to the recording foreign exchange gain ¥1,974 million, and ordinary income increased 50.8% year on year to ¥18,968 million. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 153.3% year on year to ¥11,734 million.

Operating Results Overview

(Millions of yen)

Twelve Months Ended December 31

2020

2021

Year-on-Year

Amount Change

Percent Change (%)

Net Sales

¥176,311

¥178,642

¥2,331

1.3

Operating Income

13,752

16,888

3,135

22.8

Ordinary Income

12,579

18,968

6,388

50.8

Profit Attributable

¥4,632

¥11,734

¥7,102

153.3

to Owners of Parent

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
