Pola Orbis : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2021 Financial Summary

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

Overview of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1-December 31, 2021), the Japanese economy suffered unavoidable restrictions on economic activities. This was due to the spread and prolongation of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), which led to declarations of a state of emergency and applications of quasi-emergency measures. Since restrictions were removed at the end of September, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have remained at a low level, so personal consumption has tended to recover, especially for face-to-face services such as restaurants and travel, which had been sluggish for a long time. It is expected that the situation will continue to be impacted largely by trends in new cases of COVID-19, as well as public health measures taken in response. If activity restrictions such as declarations of a state of emergency are imposed again due to the spread of new variants of COVID-19, there is the risk that consumption of face-to-face services and the rest of the economy will be depressed once again, so the situation is extremely uncertain.

In the domestic cosmetics market, consumption of face-to-face services and other consumer behavior declined significantly due to the collapse of inbound demand caused by the spread of COVID-19, as well as prolonged activity restrictions and self-restraint from going out following declarations of a state of emergency. After the declarations of a state of emergency were lifted, there were signs of gradual recovery thanks to the vaccine rollout and long-term adoption of a new way of life. While it can be said that the market is in a recovery trend compared with the previous year, it has not yet recovered to the level it was at before the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition is intensifying with soaring marketing costs in the e-commerce market, which has been driving the domestic cosmetics market during the COVID-19 pandemic, so further innovations must be made to adapt to the situation.

In the overseas cosmetics market, there was a general trend toward recovery from the decline caused by COVID-19, with variations in each country or region. However, from the end of last year until now, the number of new cases of COVID-19 variant has increased rapidly, so the situation has become extremely severe. The Group has designated China as a priority market, but since China emerged from its COVID-19 crisis, strict pandemic prevention policies have been taken in response to even small outbreaks. These policies were implemented to resolve the disappointing consumption rebound caused by intermittent recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in preparation for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. While consumption in China has returned to levels before the pandemic, the situation remains unpredictable, as movement of people remains sluggish.

Within this market environment, the POLA ORBIS Group (the "Group") has worked to achieve the key objectives-"evolving domestic direct sales," "growing overseas businesses profitably," "profit contribution from brands under development," "strengthening operations," and "expanding new brands and domains of 'beauty'." These objectives are in line with the medium-term management plan (from 2021 to 2023) that started in 2021. As a result, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2021 increased 1.3% year on year to ¥178,642 million. Driven by increased gross profit due to increased net sales, operating income increased 22.8% year on year to ¥16,888 million due to the recording foreign exchange gain ¥1,974 million, and ordinary income increased 50.8% year on year to ¥18,968 million. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 153.3% year on year to ¥11,734 million.