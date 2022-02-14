Pola Orbis : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal 2021
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Summary of Financial Results
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Consolidated)
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. The following English translation is based on the original Japanese-language document.
February 14, 2022
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code No.: 4927)
Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥172,803 million; At December 31, 2020: ¥169,466 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash and
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Equivalents
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
at End of Period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
FY2021
23,830
(2,174)
(9,100)
71,693
FY2020
23,394
(3,342)
(27,133)
58,844
2. Dividends
Annual Cash Dividends Per Share
Dividends
Total
Payout
Dividends
to Net
Ratio
Q1-end
Q2-end
Q3-end
Year-end
Total
Paid
Assets
(Consolidated)
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
FY2020
－
35.00
－
15.00
50.00
11,068
238.8
6.1
FY2021
－
20.00
－
31.00
51.00
11,295
96.1
6.6
FY2022(Forecast)
－
21.00
－
31.00
52.00
96.7
3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1,2022-December31, 2022)
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Profit Attributable
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to
Per Share
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
186,000
4.1
17,700
4.8
17,700
(6.7)
11,900
1.4
53.79
Notes to Summary Information
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current year
(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
: None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement
1)
Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards
: None
2)
Changes other than (2)-1)
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4)
Restatement
: None
Note: For details, please refer to page 16, "Changes in Accounting Policies" in "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements".
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury stock)
At December 31, 2021
229,136,156 shares
At December 31, 2020
229,136,156 shares
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period
At December 31, 2021
7,906,761 shares
At December 31, 2020
7,915,453 shares
3)
Average number of shares issued and outstanding in each period
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
221,226,689 shares
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
221,220,210 shares
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock at December 31, 2021 includes the Company's shares held by the officer compensation Board Incentive Plan (BIP) trust (244,708 shares). The Company's shares held by the officer compensation BIP trust are included in shares of treasury stock that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares of treasury stock during the period.
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Performance
1. Non-consolidated Financial Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1,2021-December31, 2021)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY2021
18,478
(22.0)
13,798
(29.4)
15,024
(25.4)
9,435
(18.8)
FY2020
23,697
(37.7)
19,548
(42.2)
20,148
(41.0)
11,619
(58.4)
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
Per Share
Per Share
Yen
Yen
FY2021
42.65
42.61
FY2020
52.52
52.47
(2) Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets Per Share
At December 31
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY2021
185,067
98,091
52.9
442.30
FY2020
177,243
96,313
54.2
434.27
Reference: Equity capital: At December 31, 2021: ¥97,848 million;
At December 31, 2020: ¥96,069 million
Information Regarding Annual Audit Procedures
The annual financial results report is exempt from annual audit by certified public accountants or accounting firms.
Explanation of Appropriate Use of Performance Forecast and Other Special Items
This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties. For performance projections, please refer to "1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results (4) Performance Forecast" on page 6.
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2021 Financial Summary
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results..................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Consolidated Operating Results.............................................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Consolidated Financial Position.............................................................................................
5
(3)
Overview of Consolidated Cash Flows.......................................................................................................
5
(4)
Consolidated Performance Forecast for Fiscal 2022...................................................................................
6
2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards............................................................................
6
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes...............................................................................................
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC. (4927) FY2021 Financial Summary
1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results
Overview of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1-December 31, 2021), the Japanese economy suffered unavoidable restrictions on economic activities. This was due to the spread and prolongation of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), which led to declarations of a state of emergency and applications of quasi-emergency measures. Since restrictions were removed at the end of September, the number of new cases of COVID-19 have remained at a low level, so personal consumption has tended to recover, especially for face-to-face services such as restaurants and travel, which had been sluggish for a long time. It is expected that the situation will continue to be impacted largely by trends in new cases of COVID-19, as well as public health measures taken in response. If activity restrictions such as declarations of a state of emergency are imposed again due to the spread of new variants of COVID-19, there is the risk that consumption of face-to-face services and the rest of the economy will be depressed once again, so the situation is extremely uncertain.
In the domestic cosmetics market, consumption of face-to-face services and other consumer behavior declined significantly due to the collapse of inbound demand caused by the spread of COVID-19, as well as prolonged activity restrictions and self-restraint from going out following declarations of a state of emergency. After the declarations of a state of emergency were lifted, there were signs of gradual recovery thanks to the vaccine rollout and long-term adoption of a new way of life. While it can be said that the market is in a recovery trend compared with the previous year, it has not yet recovered to the level it was at before the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition is intensifying with soaring marketing costs in the e-commerce market, which has been driving the domestic cosmetics market during the COVID-19 pandemic, so further innovations must be made to adapt to the situation.
In the overseas cosmetics market, there was a general trend toward recovery from the decline caused by COVID-19, with variations in each country or region. However, from the end of last year until now, the number of new cases of COVID-19 variant has increased rapidly, so the situation has become extremely severe. The Group has designated China as a priority market, but since China emerged from its COVID-19 crisis, strict pandemic prevention policies have been taken in response to even small outbreaks. These policies were implemented to resolve the disappointing consumption rebound caused by intermittent recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in preparation for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. While consumption in China has returned to levels before the pandemic, the situation remains unpredictable, as movement of people remains sluggish.
Within this market environment, the POLA ORBIS Group (the "Group") has worked to achieve the key objectives-"evolving domestic direct sales," "growing overseas businesses profitably," "profit contribution from brands under development," "strengthening operations," and "expanding new brands and domains of 'beauty'." These objectives are in line with the medium-term management plan (from 2021 to 2023) that started in 2021. As a result, consolidated net sales for fiscal 2021 increased 1.3% year on year to ¥178,642 million. Driven by increased gross profit due to increased net sales, operating income increased 22.8% year on year to ¥16,888 million due to the recording foreign exchange gain ¥1,974 million, and ordinary income increased 50.8% year on year to ¥18,968 million. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 153.3% year on year to ¥11,734 million.
Operating Results Overview
(Millions of yen)
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2020
2021
Year-on-Year
Amount Change
Percent Change (%)
Net Sales
¥176,311
¥178,642
¥2,331
1.3
Operating Income
13,752
16,888
3,135
22.8
Ordinary Income
12,579
18,968
6,388
50.8
Profit Attributable
¥4,632
¥11,734
¥7,102
153.3
to Owners of Parent
2
