Results for 1Q-3Q of Fiscal 2020: Supplementary Materials
0
10/30/2020
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Supplementary Material
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.
Director
Finance, Legal & Administration,
PR, IR and CSR
Akira Fujii
This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties.
Q3 Key Topics
Cosmetics Market
The overall size of the Japanese cosmetics market, including exports, fell dramatically due to the impact of COVID-19
Inbound demand, which had accounted for approximately 6% of the Company's net sales, continued to drop significantly due to a decrease in foreign visitors to Japan
Specifically, sales of makeup struggled in the market, partially due to the normalization of mask-wearing and the impact of widespread telecommuting
The effects of deteriorating consumer sentiment were seen in the net domestic market, and the future outlook remains unclear
Our Group
*Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan Tourism Agency, Japan Department Stores Association, and Intage SLI
Consolidated revenue and income decreased, due to the impact of the previous year's last- minute demand driven by the consumption tax hike, in addition to the impact of COVID-19
Storefront operations struggled, particularly in the POLA consignment sales channel, with consumers continuing to refrain from outdoor activities
POLA overseas revenue increased with the China business performed strongly, also Japan domestic e-commerce business achieved double-digit revenue
ORBIS revenue decreased, but new mail-order (online and catalog) customer acquisition continued to progress well
In overseas brands, online sales were strong in the Jurlique China business
Ratio of Inbound Sales
to Consolidated Net Sales
FY2018 (Full year)
Approx. 7％
FY2019 (Full year)
Approx. 6％
FY2020 Q3
Approx. 2％
Quarterly Consolidated Sales
Quarterly Operating Income
80,000
65,736
16,000
13,159
59,526
59,544
12,000
60,000
57,806
9,943
9,462
9,232 9,175
52,440
55,282
43,316
40,485
42,012
8,000
6,773
40,000
3,875
4,000
3,340
2,006
20,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2018 2019 2020
2018 2019
2020
(mil. yen)
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020 2018 2019 2020
(mil. yen)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
2
Impact of COVID-19 in Q3
Business Situation in Q3
Monthly Progress
Consignment
sales
Conditions remained difficult for new
YoY Change in Consolidated Monthly Net Sales
customer acquisition
Utilized online counseling, maintained and
Department
stores
Domestic
e-commerce
strengthened relationships with customers
POLA and Brands under development: Storefront sales struggled due to decreased store traffic and continuing to refrain from providing trial use of cosmetics
ORBIS and DECENCIA: New customer acquisition progressed well
POLA and Brands under development: Response to COVID-19,e-commerce was strengthened, and performed strongly (POLA up 60%, THREE up 111% during the first nine month period)
(％)
Jan1月. Feb2月. Mar3月.
Apr4月.
May5月 . Jun6月.
Jul7月.
Aug8月 . Sep9月 .
0
Real YoY change, excluding the
-10
previous year's last-minute demand
driven by the consumption tax hike
-20
-30
-40
China
Duty-free
POLA and Jurlique: Strengthened e-commerce business
POLA: New store openings continued, building a base to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 crisis has passed
POLA, Jurlique, and Brands under development: Business conditions remained difficult, due to a significant decrease in international flights
POLA: sales grew in South Korea Jurlique: sales grew in Hainan, China
Conditions bottomed-out in April - May
Sales recovered significantly in June, with the lifting of Japan's State of Emergency, but the recovery in storefront operations has been hampered by the emergence of a second wave of infections since July
The speed of recovery in performance has been slower than we originally anticipated
3
