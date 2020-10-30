Log in
Results for 1Q-3Q of Fiscal 2020: Supplementary Materials

10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Supplementary Material

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC.

Director

Finance, Legal & Administration,

PR, IR and CSR

Akira Fujii

This report contains projections of performance and other projections based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual performance may differ materially from these projections resulting from changes in the economic environment and other risks and uncertainties.

  1. Highlights of Consolidated Performance
  2. Segment Analysis
  3. Forecasts for Fiscal 2020
  4. Initiatives Going Forward & Appendices

1

Q3 Key Topics

Cosmetics Market

  • The overall size of the Japanese cosmetics market, including exports, fell dramatically due to the impact of COVID-19
  • Inbound demand, which had accounted for approximately 6% of the Company's net sales, continued to drop significantly due to a decrease in foreign visitors to Japan
  • Specifically, sales of makeup struggled in the market, partially due to the normalization of mask-wearing and the impact of widespread telecommuting
  • The effects of deteriorating consumer sentiment were seen in the net domestic market, and the future outlook remains unclear

Our Group

*Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan Tourism Agency, Japan Department Stores Association, and Intage SLI

  • Consolidated revenue and income decreased, due to the impact of the previous year's last- minute demand driven by the consumption tax hike, in addition to the impact of COVID-19
  • Storefront operations struggled, particularly in the POLA consignment sales channel, with consumers continuing to refrain from outdoor activities
  • POLA overseas revenue increased with the China business performed strongly, also Japan domestic e-commerce business achieved double-digit revenue
  • ORBIS revenue decreased, but new mail-order (online and catalog) customer acquisition continued to progress well
  • In overseas brands, online sales were strong in the Jurlique China business

Ratio of Inbound Sales

to Consolidated Net Sales

FY2018 (Full year)

Approx. 7

FY2019 (Full year)

Approx. 6

FY2020 Q3

Approx. 2

Quarterly Consolidated Sales

Quarterly Operating Income

80,000

65,736

16,000

13,159

59,526

59,544

12,000

60,000

57,806

9,943

9,462

9,232 9,175

52,440

55,282

43,316

40,485

42,012

8,000

6,773

40,000

3,875

4,000

3,340

2,006

20,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2018 2019 2020

2018 2019

2020

(mil. yen)

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020 2018 2019 2020

(mil. yen)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q1

Q2

Q3

2

Impact of COVID-19 in Q3

Business Situation in Q3

Monthly Progress

Consignment

sales

Conditions remained difficult for new

YoY Change in Consolidated Monthly Net Sales

customer acquisition

  • Utilized online counseling, maintained and

Department

stores

Domestic

e-commerce

strengthened relationships with customers

  • POLA and Brands under development: Storefront sales struggled due to decreased store traffic and continuing to refrain from providing trial use of cosmetics
  • ORBIS and DECENCIA: New customer acquisition progressed well
  • POLA and Brands under development: Response to COVID-19,e-commerce was strengthened, and performed strongly (POLA up 60%, THREE up 111% during the first nine month period)

()

Jan1. Feb2. Mar3.

Apr4.

May5 . Jun6.

Jul7.

Aug8 . Sep9 .

0

Real YoY change, excluding the

-10

previous year's last-minute demand

driven by the consumption tax hike

-20

-30

-40

China

Duty-free

  • POLA and Jurlique: Strengthened e-commerce business
  • POLA: New store openings continued, building a base to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 crisis has passed
  • POLA, Jurlique, and Brands under development: Business conditions remained difficult, due to a significant decrease in international flights
  • POLA: sales grew in South Korea
    Jurlique: sales grew in Hainan, China
  • Conditions bottomed-out in April - May
  • Sales recovered significantly in June, with the lifting of Japan's State of Emergency, but the recovery in storefront operations has been hampered by the emergence of a second wave of infections since July

The speed of recovery in performance has been slower than we originally anticipated

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

POLA ORBIS Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:02 UTC

