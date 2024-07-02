(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and on Monday:
FTSE 100
Citigroup raises 3i Group price target to 3,800 (2,650) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Schroders target to 385 (365) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises Prudential target to 1,350 (1,290) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises Standard Chartered price target to 845 (840) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises NatWest price target to 364 (340) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises Lloyds price target to 62 (58) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts Anglo American target to 2,900 (3,100) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises Bunzl price target to 2,700 (2,600) pence - 'underperform'
HSBC raises Halma price target to 2,650 (2,500) pence - 'hold'
Barclays raises Informa price target to 980 (975) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan adds National Grid to 'analyst focus list'
JPMorgan cuts National Grid price target to 1,200 (1,275) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies raises Auto Trader group price target to 935 (830) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises AstraZeneca price target to 11,700 (11,300) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises Unilever price target to 4,000 (3,700) pence - 'underperform'
FTSE 250
Deutsche Bank cuts Bridgepoint target to 250 (275) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises abrdn price target to 199 (195) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Petershill Partners target to 245 (240) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Ninety One target to 170 (165) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank cuts Quilter to 'sell' (hold) - price target 95 pence
RBC cuts OSB Group price target to 625 (650) pence - 'outperform'
Barclays raises PZ Cussons price target to 119 (111) pence - 'equal weight'
RBC raises Watches of Switzerland target to 520 (500) pence - 'outperform'
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Deutsche Bank raises Polar Capital to 'buy' (hold) - price target 635 (535) pence
Barclays raises PayPoint price target to 510 (465) pence - 'underweight'
Exane BNP cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 10 (13) EUR - 'underperform'
