Polar Capital Holdings PLC is a specialist, investment-led, fund management company. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of funds diversified by asset class, geographical and sectoral specialization. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company maintains an operational infrastructure and system of risk control which in collaboration with third party service providers United Kingdom and internationally to professional and institutional investors through its digital platform with insightful content. It supports investment teams that manage a range of long-only and alternative products, including open-ended UCITS, US 40 Act mutual fund as well as closed-ended investment trust companies and alternative funds.