OPTIMIZING OFF- AND ON-GRID ENERGY COST

Polar Power is pioneering technologies that can radically change the production, consumption,and environmental impact of power generation

• Polar provides mobile and stationary energy solutions to the U.S. military since 1984, and many of these technologies are available for cost-effective telecom use.

• When considering the cost of a system, or how much time should be spent in engineering the system, it is imperative to consider lost revenues when the system fails.

• There are advanced and proven technologies in energy production and storage that will provide considerable cost savings, but presently are not widely adopted in telecom. New technologies will also significantly streamline and simplify the maintenance processes thereby increasing reliability.

Because there are opportunities to achieve a substantial competitive edge over competition, either as an MNO, tower operator, or service/maintenance provider.

• Energy and Maintenance costs are increasing at a significant rate as broadband services grow. More energy means higher costs.

• Telecommunications and data services reportedly consume 4% of grid power and in the coming years, this number is expected to rise to 20%.

• Demand on the electric grid is growing with electric vehicles, air-conditioning, all electric homes and businesses, and increasing population.

• For over 60 years major metropolitan cites have suffer rolling brownouts in the summer due only to air-conditioning demand on the grid, and now there are also electric vehicles. We can expect more frequent outages and of longer duration.

• We can also expect increased oversight on grid usage.

• Cost of Diesel is increasing along with theft rates.

• Restriction on the use of diesel generators is increasing, especially near schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

• Diesel fuel tanks are increasing in size to meet the desired reserve time of 48 to 72 hours. Permitting processes become more time consuming and expensive, many landlords object to the increasing amount of fuel on site.