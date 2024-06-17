PolarCool: PolarCool establishes PolarCap® in the British Ice Hockey League with the Cardiff Devils

Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-06-17 10:01:00

The med-tech company PolarCool AB (publ.)has signed its first agreement in the British Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Cardiff Devils, who will incorporate the PolarCap® System into their concussion management routines.

PolarCool develops the product PolarCap®, which alleviates the effects of concussions. The primary customers are sports clubs and facilities in ice hockey, rugby, football, and handball, but also other sports with an increased risk of concussion.

PolarCool continues to establish the PolarCap® System successfully in European professional ice hockey. Currently, the company has a strong presence in ice hockey leagues in Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, and Austria. Entering the British Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) marks significant progress into a new market. The league, which includes ten teams spanning Scotland, Wales, and England, will now see Cardiff Devils as the first to incorporate the PolarCap® System into their concussion management routines

PolarCool CEO Erik Andersson comments:

-I am happy that we are continuing to broaden our presence in European ice hockey. The British league is another league where treatment with PolarCap® can benefit players. We look forward to continuing our ongoing dialogues with additional clubs both in that league and in others in Europe. My hope is that the current momentum will continue to strengthen as the awareness of the treatment's benefits increases.

The agreement with Cardiff Devils represents an important breakthrough within the British Elite Ice Hockey League, even if the financial significance of individual agreements are limited.

For more information

Erik Andersson - CEO PolarCool AB (publ.)

+46 - 738 60 57 00

E-mail: erik.andersson@polarcool.se