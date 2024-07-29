PolarCool: PolarCool signs an agreement with the German Handball Association (DHB)

Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-07-29 10:01:00

PolarCool AB (publ.) has entered into an agreement with the German Handball Association (DHB) for the use of the PolarCap® System. The DHB will implement PolarCap® at Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and for the next two seasons. This partnership marks PolarCool's second agreement for the Olympic Games, following a similar arrangement with the German Boxing Association.

PolarCool develops and markets the product PolarCap®, which alleviates the effects of concussions. The primary users of PolarCap® include sports clubs, organizations, and facilities in contact sports such as ice hockey, rugby, football, and handball, but also other sports with an increased risk of concussion.

The German team will have access to the PolarCap® System throughout their Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign and for the next two seasons, with the aim to include additional PolarCap® units across German National Handball.

DHB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Philip Lübke, has been important in the association's decision to start the collaboration with PolarCool. Dr. Lubke is also the team doctor for THW Kiel handball team, which has been using PolarCap® for the past season.

DHB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Philip Lübke, comments;

-I'm glad to have a powerful tool like the PolarCap® System enabling concussion treatment in the acute phase for my players. I believe that management of head injuries and concussions are very important, and I look forward to including this technology in our concussion routine.

PolarCool's CEO, Erik Andersson, comments:

-The agreement with DHB is an important progress for PolarCool. Germany is a top handball nation and the DHB is a prominent actor in international handball. Handball. It is also fantastic that the treatment will be provided by the DHB at the Olympic Games.

The handball market has been of priority to PolarCool due to the high incidence and severity of concussions and head injuries within the sport, particularly among goalkeepers.

The agreement with the DHB is a strategic introduction into a new market segment, even in the financial value of individual agreements are limited. PolarCool also recently communicated an agreement with the German Boxing Federation. (see link to press release July 23rd)

