(Alliance News) - Polarean Imaging PLC on Friday said that it has partnered with Vida Diagnostics Inc to work on advanced magnetic resonance imaging solutions for the lungs.

Polarean is a London-based medical imaging technology developer, while Vida is a clinical imaging intelligence company which provides medical imaging software solutions that manage the complexities of digital biomarkers.

The former is working with Vida to further develop Polarean's xenon 129 MRI platform. The firm recently launched the first and only inhaled MRI hyperpolarised contrast agent - Xenoview - for novel visualisation of lung ventilation.

Polarean and Vida will work to establish a clinical trial network for pharma-sponsored drug and device development using standardised xenon 129 MR image acquisition and data-sharing methods, and to create automated image processing workflows and algorithms.

"Polarean continues to cultivate partnerships with entities that enhance our core capabilities. We are excited to form this partnership with VIDA, a world-renowned organisation in the field of lung imaging software platform solutions and biomarker development, to capitalise on their complementary expertise," said Chief Executive Officer Christopher von Jako.

"Furthermore, this partnership perfectly aligns with our objective of extending the reach of Xenoview MRI, to provide tools to physicians that treat patients suffering from chronic lung disease."

Polarean shares were trading 0.6% higher at 11.57 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.