Polarean Imaging PLC - London-based medical imaging technology developer - Receives its first de novo order for a new Xenoview polariser from an unnamed "top-tier" academic medical centre located in the northeast of the US. Polarean says it continues to have positive meetings and is in active negotiations with additional academic medical centres. Xenoview is a hyperpolarised contrast agent for use with magnetic imaging for the evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It was approved for use in the US last year.

Chief Executive Officer Christopher von Jako says: "We are delighted to have received our first de novo polariser order from a top-tier academic medical centre, and we look forward to working closely with them to establish the use of Xenoview for their patients living with lung disease...We continue to have positive meetings with other high priority centres as they work through their budget cycle and value analysis processes, as well our already converted centres and those we expect to convert in 2024, to encourage increased utilisation of the technology in clinic."

Current stock price: 6.30 pence, up 27%

12-month change: down 88%

