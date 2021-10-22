Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3010   JP3393800002

POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

POLARIS : PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS, OCTOBER 2021

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS

OCTOBER 2021

Polaris Holdings: A new way to stay

  • We believe Japan's tourism resources including unique national character, exceptional culinary experiences as well as its distinct history and natural features results in superior international competitiveness and will continue to attract many more inbound tourists over the long run
  • We believe that by providing convenient, comfortable and clean accommodations at a reasonable price to inbound and domestic travelers, we aim to positively contribute to the Japanese tourism industry, communities we belong to, and our employees' well being. We believe such efforts will lead to maximizing shareholder value for Polaris
  • We believe that as the hotel industry recovers from an unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19, by utilizing the deep financial resources, extensive real estate knowledge and capital market skills of our sponsor, Star Asia Group, we have created a new and profitable branded hotel experience in Japan
  • We believe Polaris Holdings is very well positioned to continue to take advantage of this unique situation and further execute on our profitable growth strategy

2

Meet our challenges with achievements

  • To significantly improve the balance sheet and secure capital for future growth, Polaris is scheduled to consummate a third-party allotment of common shares and warrants to inject JPY2.8 billion of equity (JPY5.9 billion if warrants are fully exercised)
  • By maximizing the profitability at each hotel and lowering the break even point, Polaris has transformed its hotel operating platform to generate significant profitability with the upcoming market recovery
  • Since mid 2020, Polaris' rooms under management have increased by 1.5x. Polaris will continue to expand its hotel operating platform by working closely with its sponsor

Our Challenges

Strengthen financial structure and Securing capital for future growth

Our Achievements

  • Issued JPY1.5 billion convertible bond and warrants exercisable into JPY1.5 billion common shares in July 2020
  • In November 2021, scheduled to raise JPY 2.8 billion (JPY5.9 billion if warrants are fully exercised) of equity capital for growth and to significantly improve the balance sheet
  • Purchased two hotels at deeply discount prices which resulted in a JPY2.2 billion unrealized gaincompared to appraisal values

Maximize revenue and gross operating profit

Expand Fee-For-

Service management

Develop Owner

AND Operator

Lowermodel break-even

point

Operating expense

reduction

  • Centralized revenue management teams of five experienced revenue managers were established to develop impactful sales and pricing strategies to maximize revenue and gross operating profit
  • By increasing hotels under "Fee-for-Service" management contracts, rent per operated hotel room1 decreased 42%
  • We have tactically lowered the percentage of rooms operated under fixed lease contracts to 31% from 51%
  • Polaris eliminated JPY313 million of annual fixed rent leakageby purchasing BWP Fukuoka Tenjin Minami at an attractive discounted price and becoming the owner andoperator
  • Polaris and Star Asia Group jointly purchased KOKO HOTEL Tsukiji Ginza at an attractive discounted price and have retained Polaris as the operator under a management contract
  • Reduced staff per hotel by optimizing staff shifts and introducing multi-task work style. Along with expansion of the hotel platform, payroll per available room has been decreased by 30%
  • JPY100 million expense reduction is expected by changing and streamlining cleaning, building maintenance and other contracts
  • Built profit structure where Polaris can maintain EBITDA break-evenif RevPAR at the same 2019 historical supply/demand balance drops by 17%by transforming its hotel operating platform and expense reduction 2

Expand operation platform by

working with sponsor

  • Opened 11 competitively positioned hotels during the past 18 months, the number of rooms operated by Polaris has increased 1.5x
  • The 11 hotels are owned solely by Polaris, co-owned with Star Asia Group, or solely owned by Star Asia Group. All hotels are strategically operated under Fee-for-Service management contracts or variable rent lease contracts

1.

Total rent obligations divided by available rooms for sale.

2.

"EBITDA" stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, calculated by adding interest and depreciation to earnings before taxes. "RevPAR" stands for Revenue Per Available Room,

3

which shows rooms revenue per available room per day.

Acquisition of competitive hotels at discounted prices

In April 2021, Polaris took advantage of the broken hotel transaction market caused by COVID-19, and acquired two new and highly competitive hotels at deeply discounted prices as both the owner AND operator

Best Western Plus Fukuoka Tenjin Miami

Model Case 1: Terminated long-term fixed rent lease contract with third party

owner and purchased the hotel at discounted price as an owner-operator.

Eliminated JPY313 million annual fixed rent obligation which resulted in a JPY2.07 billion unrealized gain compared to its appraisal value.

  • Opened in October 2020 with 236 rooms
  • 8 min walk from Tenjin station, and 5 min walk from Tenjin Minami station
  • Located near popular Hakata entertainment district and Canal City retail complex. Good access to Fukuoka Airport and Fukuoka Port. This location is attractive for both leisure and business travelers
  • Lower break even point, potential for future capital gains and significant profit contribution expected when the market recovers

KOKO HOTEL Tsukiji Ginza

Model Case 2:Polaris and sponsor jointly purchased the hotel at discounted price Polaris operates the hotel under fee-for-service management contract. The discount purchase resulted in a JPY1.94 billion unrealized gain (Polaris share 6.9%) compared to its appraisal value.

  • Opened in September 2021 with 188 rooms
  • 5 min walk from Tsukiji station, and 9 min walk from Higashi Ginza station
  • Good access to Ginza area and near Tsukiji Fish Market. Location is attractive for both domestic and inbound travelers
  • Average room size is 20.7sqm which is larger than the competition; 73% of rooms can accommodate three or more guests and suitable for strong leisure demand
  • Expected cash flow distribution from ownership, fee income based on management contract and potential for future capital gains

4

A new and better way to operate hotels in Japan

Launched "KOKO HOTEL" brand in 2020, Polaris secured 7 competitive hotels to operate totaling 1,521 rooms in collaboration with our sponsor under management contracts or variable rent lease contracts. With no fixed rent obligation, we expect to generate stable earnings while significantly reducing the downside risk for the operator

From Oct 2020 to Nov 2020

Sep 2021

Dec 2021

Management Contract

Management Contract

Lease Contract

(Fully Variable Rent)

KOKO HOTEL

KOKO HOTEL

KOKO HOTEL

KOKO HOTEL

KOKO HOTEL

KOKO HOTEL

KOKO HOTEL

Ginza 1chome

Sapporo

Fukuoka

Hiroshima

Kagoshima

Tsukiji Ginza

Osaka Namba

30 5rooms

224 rooms

159 rooms

250 rooms

295 rooms

1 min walk from

4 min walk from

4 min walk from

7 min walk from

5 min walk from

Ginza 1-chome

Tenjin Minami

Tenmonkan Dori

Odori Station

Hiroshima Station

Station

Station

Station

  • Sponsor bought 5 hotel and retained Polaris as the operator under management contracts
  • Launched "KOKO HOTEL" brand and rebranded with no operational downtime
  • Location and room mix is attractive for both business and leisure demand
  • All hotels have more than 150 rooms and sub-lease tenants in lower floors which produces stable profit, resulting in a lower break-even levels
  • Experienced relatively high occupancies even during the Covid-19 pandemic given strong and resilient locations

188 rooms

5 min walk from Tsukiji Station

  • Polaris and sponsor jointly purchased the hotel and Polaris operates under management contract
  • Good access to Ginza, ideal location and facility for leisure demand.

100 rooms

7 min walk from Namba Station

  • Polaris operates for Star Asia Investment Corporation (TSE: 3468)
  • Operator's risk reduced due to variable rent contract
  • Good access to Namba and Shinsaibashi area which is popular for inbound guests

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KACHIKAIHATSU Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:04aPOLARIS : Presentation for investors, october 2021
PU
10/19INSIDER SELL : Polaris
MT
10/15Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥2.799945 billion in fu..
CI
09/24VC DAILY : Question: What to Make of Efforts in Congress to Lower Drug Prices?
DJ
09/24CANAGOLD RESOURCES : Raising Up To $5 Million in Private Placement
MT
09/23VC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From Scientists Entering Field
DJ
09/21Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton
RE
09/09VC DAILY : Digital Health Is Booming, but VC Doesn't See a Bubble Forming
DJ
09/09EQUINOR : Var Energi, Horisont Reach Cooperation Agreement on Barents Blue Ammonia Facilit..
MT
09/09EQUINOR : Horisont Energi, Equinor To Develop Blue Ammonia Plant
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 971 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net income 2021 -2 101 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 935 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 016 M 44,1 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atsuo Umeki President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Hosono Director, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Shigeru Takakura Executive Chairman
Yuuki Kitazoe Independent Outside Director
Takashi Handa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-31.45%44
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED7.82%16 076
WHITBREAD PLC2.16%8 903
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.36.56%7 591
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.26.21%7 401
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-3.57%7 398