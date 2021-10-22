POLARIS : PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS, OCTOBER 2021
10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS
OCTOBER 2021
Polaris Holdings: A new way to stay
We believe Japan's tourism resources including unique national character, exceptional culinary experiences as well as its distinct history and natural features results in superior international competitiveness and will continue to attract many more inbound tourists over the long run
We believe that by providing convenient, comfortable and clean accommodations at a reasonable price to inbound and domestic travelers, we aim to positively contribute to the Japanese tourism industry, communities we belong to, and our employees' well being. We believe such efforts will lead to maximizing shareholder value for Polaris
We believe that as the hotel industry recovers from an unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19, by utilizing the deep financial resources, extensive real estate knowledge and capital market skills of our sponsor, Star Asia Group, we have created a new and profitable branded hotel experience in Japan
We believe Polaris Holdings is very well positioned to continue to take advantage of this unique situation and further execute on our profitable growth strategy
2
Meet our challenges with achievements
To significantly improve the balance sheet and secure capital for future growth, Polaris is scheduled to consummate a third-party allotment of common shares and warrants to inject JPY2.8 billion of equity (JPY5.9 billion if warrants are fully exercised)
By maximizing the profitability at each hotel and lowering the break even point, Polaris has transformed its hotel operating platform to generate significant profitability with the upcoming market recovery
Since mid 2020, Polaris' rooms under managementhave increased by 1.5x. Polaris will continue to expand its hotel operating platform by working closely with its sponsor
Our Challenges
Strengthen financial structure and Securing capital for future growth
Our Achievements
Issued JPY1.5 billion convertible bond and warrants exercisable into JPY1.5 billion common shares in July 2020
In November 2021, scheduled toraise JPY 2.8 billion (JPY5.9 billion if warrants are fully exercised) of equitycapital for growth and to significantly improve the balance sheet
Purchased two hotels at deeply discount priceswhich resulted in a JPY2.2 billion unrealized gaincompared to appraisal values
Maximize revenue and gross operating profit
Expand Fee-For-
Service management
Develop Owner
AND Operator
Lowermodel break-even
point
Operating expense
reduction
Centralized revenue management teams of five experienced revenue managers were established to develop impactful sales and pricing strategies to maximize revenue and gross operating profit
By increasing hotels under "Fee-for-Service" management contracts, rent per operated hotel room1decreased 42%
We have tactically lowered the percentage of rooms operated under fixed lease contracts to 31% from 51%
Polaris eliminated JPY313 million of annual fixed rent leakageby purchasing BWP Fukuoka Tenjin Minami at an attractive discounted price and becoming the ownerandoperator
Polaris and Star Asia Group jointly purchased KOKO HOTEL Tsukiji Ginza at an attractive discounted price and have retained Polaris as the operator under a management contract
Reduced staff per hotel by optimizing staff shifts and introducing multi-task work style. Along with expansion of the hotel platform, payroll per available room has been decreased by 30%
JPY100 million expense reduction is expected by changing and streamlining cleaning, building maintenance and other contracts
Built profit structure where Polaris can maintain EBITDAbreak-evenif RevPAR at the same 2019 historical supply/demand balance drops by 17%by transforming its hotel operating platform and expense reduction2
Expand operation platform by
working with sponsor
Opened 11 competitively positioned hotels during the past 18 months, the number of rooms operated by Polaris hasincreased 1.5x
The 11 hotels are owned solely by Polaris, co-owned with Star Asia Group, or solely owned by Star Asia Group. All hotels are strategically operated under Fee-for-Service management contracts or variable rent lease contracts
1.
Total rent obligations divided by available rooms for sale.
2.
"EBITDA" stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, calculated by adding interest and depreciation to earnings before taxes. "RevPAR" stands for Revenue Per Available Room,
3
which shows rooms revenue per available room per day.
Acquisition of competitive hotels at discounted prices
In April 2021, Polaris took advantage of the broken hotel transaction market caused by COVID-19, and acquired two new and highly competitive hotels at deeply discounted prices as both the owner AND operator
Best Western Plus Fukuoka Tenjin Miami
Model Case 1: Terminated long-term fixed rent lease contract with third party
owner and purchased the hotel at discounted price as an owner-operator.
Eliminated JPY313 million annual fixed rent obligation which resulted in a JPY2.07 billion unrealized gain compared to its appraisal value.
Opened in October 2020 with 236 rooms
8 min walk from Tenjin station, and 5 min walk from Tenjin Minami station
Located near popular Hakata entertainment district and Canal City retail complex. Good access to Fukuoka Airport and Fukuoka Port. This location is attractive for both leisure and business travelers
Lower break even point, potential for future capital gains and significant profit contribution expected when the market recovers
KOKO HOTEL Tsukiji Ginza
Model Case 2:Polaris and sponsor jointly purchased the hotel at discounted price Polaris operates the hotel under fee-for-service management contract. The discount purchase resulted in a JPY1.94 billion unrealized gain (Polaris share 6.9%) compared to its appraisal value.
Opened in September 2021 with 188 rooms
5 min walk from Tsukiji station, and 9 min walk from Higashi Ginza station
Good access to Ginza area and near Tsukiji Fish Market. Location is attractive for both domestic and inbound travelers
Average room size is 20.7sqm which is larger than the competition; 73% of rooms can accommodate three or more guests and suitable for strong leisure demand
Expected cash flow distribution from ownership, fee income based on management contract and potential for future capital gains
4
A new and better way to operate hotels in Japan
Launched "KOKO HOTEL" brand in 2020, Polaris secured 7 competitive hotels to operate totaling 1,521 rooms in collaboration with our sponsor under management contracts or variable rent lease contracts. With no fixed rent obligation, we expect to generate stable earnings while significantly reducing the downside risk for the operator
From Oct 2020 to Nov 2020
Sep 2021
Dec 2021
Management Contract
Management Contract
Lease Contract
(Fully Variable Rent)
KOKO HOTEL
KOKO HOTEL
KOKO HOTEL
KOKO HOTEL
KOKO HOTEL
KOKO HOTEL
KOKO HOTEL
Ginza 1chome
Sapporo
Fukuoka
Hiroshima
Kagoshima
Tsukiji Ginza
Osaka Namba
30 5rooms
224 rooms
159 rooms
250 rooms
295 rooms
1 min walk from
4 min walk from
4 min walk from
7 min walk from
5 min walk from
Ginza 1-chome
Tenjin Minami
Tenmonkan Dori
Odori Station
Hiroshima Station
Station
Station
Station
Sponsor bought 5 hotel and retained Polaris as the operator under management contracts
Launched "KOKO HOTEL" brand and rebranded with no operational downtime
Location and room mix is attractive for both business and leisure demand
All hotels have more than 150 rooms and sub-lease tenants in lower floors which produces stable profit, resulting in a lower break-even levels
Experienced relatively high occupancies even during the Covid-19 pandemic given strong and resilient locations
188 rooms
5 min walk from Tsukiji Station
Polaris and sponsor jointly purchased the hotel and Polaris operates under management contract
Good access to Ginza, ideal location and facility for leisure demand.
100 rooms
7 min walk from Namba Station
Polaris operates for Star Asia Investment Corporation (TSE: 3468)
Operator's risk reduced due to variable rent contract
Good access to Namba and Shinsaibashi area which is popular for inbound guests
5
