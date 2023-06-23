BSX News

Polaris Holdings Company Ltd. - Dividends Notice

Hamilton, Bermuda 23 June 2023 -In a filing with the Bermuda Stock Exchange ("BSX"), Polaris Holding Company Ltd. (Ticker:POLAR.BH) advised of the following approved dividends:

Polaris Holding Company Ltd. (the "Company")

Please note that, on 21 June 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved that a dividend in the amount of BD $0.10 per share be declared to the shareholders of record as at 29 June 2023, payable on 30 June 2023.

