June 24, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company Name: Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:Atsuo Umeki, President and Representative Director

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Second Section

Stock Code: 3010

Inquiries: Satoshi Hosono, Director and CFO（TEL:03-5822-3010）

Polaris Executes Management Contract for Two New Hotels

and Revenue Guarantee Contract

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") announced today that "Fino Hotels Co., Ltd.", a subsidiary of Polaris Holdings, executed the definitive hotel management contract (hereinafter the "Hotel Management Contract") and will commence the management of the two hotels ("KOKO HOTEL Residence Asakusa Kappabashi" and "KOKO HOTEL Residence Asakusa Tawaramachi", (hereinafter referred to as the "Property Portfolio") under Polaris Group's KOKO HOTEL brand. In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to enter into a Revenue Guarantee Contract (hereinafter the "Revenue Guarantee Contract") with affiliates of Star Asia Group, our sponsor group, to secure minimum profitability related to the hotel operations of the two hotels. As a result of Polaris' strong growth initiatives, this transaction will increase its hotels under management to 31 hotels with 5,682 rooms.

Details are as follows:

1. Conclusion of the Hotel Management Contract

Purpose of commencing the operation of the Property Portfolio

One of Polaris Group's strategic growth strategies is to increase the number of hotels managed under fee-based hotel management contracts, which contributes to lowering the break-even point as well as generating sustainable earnings. Withtheopeningofthesixnewhotels,PolarisGroupwillhaveatotalof31hotelswith5,682roomsundermanagement.

TheAsakusa area of Tokyo, where the hotel in question is located, is a well-known area where Senso-ji Temple and other Japanese-style culture and architecture are fused with the modern cityscape. This area has become very popular, especially in the past few years, not only among domestic travelers but also among foreign visitors to Japan. KOKO HOTEL Residence Asakusa Kappabashi is located in Kappabashi Dougu-gai, which is also popular among foreign visitors to Japan, and KOKO HOTEL Residence Asakusa Tawaramachi is conveniently located just a 1-minute walk from Tawaramachi Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line. It is conveniently located as a base for sightseeing not only inAsakusa but also across Tokyo.

The new hotel will be the first KOKO HOTEL Residence brand under the KOKO HOTEL brand, and will mainly

