Polaris : to Operate 6 Additional Hotels

[Updated version]

February 14, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CompanyName: PolarisHoldingsCo., Ltd.

Representative:AtsuoUmeki, PresidentandRepresentativeDirector

StockListing: Tokyo StockExchange, Second Section

StockCode: 3010

Inquiries: Satoshi Hosono, Directorand CFO（TEL:03-5822-3010）

Polaris to Operate 6Additional Hotels

The Board of Directors of Polaris Holdings, Co., Ltd. ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it resolved today to execute a "Memorandum of Understanding for Hotel Management" (hereinafter referred to as "the MOU") with Star Asia Group, the parent company group of the Company, regarding "Hotel Trusty Kanazawa Korinbo", "Hotel Trusty Shinsaibashi", "Hotel Trusty Nagoya Sakae", "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto", "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" and "Hotel Trusty Kobe Kyukyoryuchi" (hereinafter referred to as the "Property Portfolio"). This Property Portfolio is in the final stages of being acquired or assumed the lease hold rights by StarAsia Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Transaction").

1. Conclusion of the MOU

Background leading to the conclusion of the MOU

Upon completion of the Transaction, the current hotel operator is scheduled to terminate the operations at each of the hotels. Polaris has entered into the MOU with Star Asia Group as both parties finalize and execute the definitive hotel management agreement for Polaris to take over the operations of these hotels.

The new hotels are attractively located in major business metropolitan cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, as well as major regional cities that are key travel hubs frequented by business and tourist travelers, such as Kanazawa, Kumamoto and Kobe. All the properties are highly competitive and located in highly desirable locations convenient for guests in order to capture either tourist or business trip demand. With an average number of rooms per hotel of approximately 200, the portfolio is the ideal size to realize economies of scale in operations. As expected, this portfolio will contribute to the sustainable profit growth for the Company.

By leveraging its relationship with the sponsor, Star Asia Group, the Company has increased the number of rooms under management (excluding franchised hotels) by approximately 1.5x during the 18-month period from the end of Mar 2020 to the end of Dec 2021. Our goal is to further increase the number of rooms under management by over 40% by the end of the fiscal year ending March 2024. With the addition of these 6 hotels, Polaris will have 31 hotels under management totaling 5,706 rooms-increasing the number of rooms under management by approximately 26%.

In addition, we believe that an increase in the number of hotels operated under fee-based management contracts, will further contribute to lowering the break-even point and will further accelerate the realization of our accretive growth strategy.