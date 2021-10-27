Indian Motorcycle Partners With Veterans Charity Ride On  Military-Themed ‘Honoring Heroes' Clothing Collection

100% of Proceeds to Benefit Non-Profit Military Organization & Fund Veteran Rehab Efforts

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced the release of an all-new, military-themed clothing collection where 100% of its proceeds will benefit the Veterans Charity Ride (VCR) and its veteran rehab efforts. The Indian Motorcycle ‘Honoring Heroes’ collection was designed to recognize and support those who have served in the United States Military, while at the same time providing resources for post-war veterans rehabilitating within the VCR program.

With eight pieces, the Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection features military-inspired casualwear for both men and women. The men’s line includes a Khaki Contrast-Sleeve T-Shirt, a Khaki Icon Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and a Khaki Camo Hoodie. For women, the Honoring Heroes collection includes a Khaki Contrast-Sleeve with three-quarter, baseball-style sleeves, a Khaki Icon Long-Sleeve T-Shirt and a Khaki Camo Hoodie. A Khaki Icon Beanie and Khaki Camo Snapback Cap complete the exclusive collection.

“It’s been an honor to support the Veterans Charity Ride over the last several years, as the organization does incredible work in supporting post-war veterans as they transition to life as a civilian,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “That said, we are proud to release our new Honoring Heroes collection to not only show appreciation for our troops, but to directly help fund VCR’s important programming.”

Created by veteran Army Paratrooper Dave Frey, VCR leverages the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded and amputee combat veterans adjusting to post-war life. Each year VCR hosts 15-to-20 veterans on a therapeutic ride from the Southwest to the legendary Sturgis Bike Week®. The 10-to-14-day adventure allows participating veterans the opportunity to push towards conquering their post-war challenges while out on the open road. Throughout the trip, veterans conduct team-building exercises that allow riders to share their service experience during the emotional and mind-detoxing motorcycle ride.

The Indian Motorcycle Honoring Heroes collection is available now at select Indian Motorcycle dealers around the country. To learn more about the collection visit the Indian Motorcycle Outpost. To support the Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or to learn more visit VeteransCharityRide.org. Riders can also follow along on Indian Motorcycle’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT VETERANS CHARITY RIDE

Veterans Charity Ride (VCR) is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis. Helping our fellow veterans through outreach, action, activities, education and follow-up is what drives our organization.

Our successful actions that have proven to help veterans who are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress, anxiety, sleeping disorders, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and problems with re-assimilation into civilian life, is to: a) provide them a safe environment with fellow veterans and people they can trust, b) give them outdoor activities that are motivating, enjoyable, challenging and of interest to them, c) introduce them to and educate them on holistic healthy natural alternatives, and d) assist them with rehabilitating their own personal goals and purposes. The end result of our program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a much better physical and mental condition, and able to help and support other veterans to do the same.

