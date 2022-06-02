Indian Motorcycle Partners With Veterans Charity Ride for 8th Annual Motorcycle Therapy Program

Veteran Non-Profit Organization Uses Motorcycle Therapy to Rehabilitate & Support Veterans Returning from Combat

2022 Program Expands with Three Multi-Day Motorcycle Therapy Events

Indian Motorcycle®, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its support and sponsorship of the eighth annual Veterans Charity Ride (VCR). As a veteran-led non-profit organization, VCR utilizes motorcycle therapy and additional life-changing programs to support wounded and amputee combat veterans.

The 2022 VCR program will introduce an entirely new program structure, as the organization will host 10-12 new and returning veterans at three different multi-day motorcycle therapy events. Many veterans attending are amputees, paraplegics, suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress or other challenges veterans face after leaving the military. Each new veteran will pair with mentors who have already been through VCR’s motorcycle therapy program and receive one-on-one support to help their transition back to civilian life.

“Through seven years, the growth and expansion of the Veterans Charity Ride has been an incredible feat. We are proud to say we have touched the lives of more than 150 veterans,” Dave Frey, Veterans Charity Ride Founder. “With a growing number of returning veterans still in need of VCR programming, we’re excited to expand and host three multi-day motorcycle therapy events. In this new format, we will reach and support the most veterans in a single year than ever before. All this could not be achievable without the support from Indian Motorcycle and all our loyal sponsors.”

The first of three motorcycle therapy events will be held in Moab, UT and Durango, CO from June 10-19. The second will take place in Moab, UT, August 20-30. The third event, held October 10-18, will begin in Park City, UT and end in Moab, UT. Each event allows participating veterans the opportunity to push towards conquering their post-war challenges while out on the open road. Throughout the trip, veterans will also conduct team-building exercises, which allow riders to share their service experience during the emotional and mind-detoxing motorcycle therapy event.

“It’s been a true honor to support such a life-changing program such as the Veterans Charity Ride,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “VCR’s growth is a testament to Dave and Sue Frey, as they’ve made it their mission to positively impact the lives of the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Veterans Charity Ride was created by veteran Army Paratrooper Dave Frey and leverages the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded and amputee combat veterans adjusting to post-war life.

To support Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or to learn more visit IndianMotorcycle.com and VeteransCharityRide.org. Riders can also follow along on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as Veterans Charity Ride’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT VETERANS CHARITY RIDE

Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), started by veterans for veterans, is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life-saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis. Helping our fellow veterans through outreach, action, activities, education and follow-up is what drives our organization. The end result of our program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a much better physical and mental condition, and able to help and support other veterans to do the same. Visit www.veteranscharityride.org to learn more and support this worthy cause.

