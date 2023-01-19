Advanced search
Leave The Competition in the Dust: Pubg Mobile and Polaris Partner to Bring Two...

01/19/2023 | 12:21pm EST
Leave The Competition in the Dust: Pubg Mobile and Polaris Partner to Bring Two New Side-by-Side Vehicles In-Game
The World's Greatest Mobile Battle Royale Joins Forces with the Leader in Off-Road Innovation

January 16, 2023 - Today PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, is excited to announce its partnership with Polaris Inc., the global leader in powersports, to introduce two powerful new in-game off-road vehicles to the battleground. This first-ever collaboration puts players in the driver's seat of the Polaris RZR, delivering vehicles equipped with unrivaled performance to conquer any type of off-road terrain.

Watch the immersive PUBG MOBILE x Polaris trailer here

Starting today, players will have access to the Polaris RZR Pro R 4, the industry's most advanced and high-performing side-by-side (SxS), providing drivers with revolutionary power and exceptional handling. For those that prefer a turbocharged engine, the Polaris RZR Turbo R 4 is an incredibly responsive, remarkably agile and ruggedly strong machine featuring an active suspension system for maximum control.

"Polaris has been engineering best-in-class off-road vehicles for more than 65 years - and we're not slowing down now," said Holly Spaeth, Vice President Corporate Branding and Partnerships, Polaris. "Whether sand, snow, dirt or now the virtual world of PUBG MOBILE, our machines provide the ultimate combination of style and performance. We are excited to introduce our vehicles to new audiences and can't wait to see how players use the Polaris RZR in-game models to dominate the competition on the battleground!"

In addition to the release of the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 and RZR Turbo R 4, a limited edition in-game exclusive Polaris-inspired Buggy is also unlockable. This all-terrain machine - available in Blue Strike and Desert Blast - blends durability, strength and speed. Perfect for gliding over the sand in Nusa or racing across the lush grass in Livik, the Polaris-inspired Buggy has been meticulously designed to handle every adventure.

"It's extremely important for us to work with partners that bring value and utility to PUBG MOBILE players," said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing forPUBG MOBILE. "Polaris' range of innovative off-road vehicles bring the thrill and adrenaline rush that PUBG MOBILE players want while on the battleground."

To celebrate this collaboration, PUBG MOBILE andPolaris are running the PUBG MOBILE Polaris Adventures Sweepstakes where four lucky winners will experience a real-life Polaris Adventure of their choosing. The sweepstakes will only be open to residents located in the United States.

The PUBG MOBILE x Polaris collaboration is available now and will run through February 14 to players worldwide. Download PUBG MOBILE for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
