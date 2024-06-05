Customers May Now Enjoy Boating Adventures at Select Outfitter Locations Across the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Adventures, the experience business of global powersports leader Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), announces the expansion of boat rentals across its ever growing network, providing more ways for customers to enjoy the outdoors. Polaris Adventures offers boat rentals at 35 locations across Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

"People's desire for unique outdoor experiences, whether on sand, snow, dirt, road, or water, is driving the strong growth within the Polaris Adventures business," said Vic Koelsch, Polaris senior vice president and chief digital and information officer. "By expanding marine rentals with Bennington and Godfrey pontoons and Hurricane deck boats at a growing number of locations, we're helping more people experience Polaris' portfolio of products and discover a new way to get outside."

As a part of Polaris' market-leading marine portfolio, Bennington pontoons, Godfrey pontoons and Hurricane deck boats are available through Polaris Adventures' boat rental offerings. Boat rentals are available year-round at Polaris Adventures locations in Arizona and Texas, and seasonally – most from May 15 through Oct. 15 – in all other states. Customers may choose from half day (four hours) or full day rentals starting at $275.

Since its launch in 2017, Polaris Adventures has become a leading powersports vehicles' rental program, creating opportunities for customers to get outside, try new activities, or even new models for those who may already own a powersports vehicle. Polaris Adventures has grown to offer adventure experiences at over 250 Outfitter locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as experiences in Mexico and New Zealand.

Each Polaris Adventures Outfitter location shares their knowledge of must-see nearby attractions, hidden gems, and the most scenic routes – all details that help customers enjoy safe, memorable adventures. Every year, Polaris provides Outfitter locations with a new fleet of vehicles, each equipped for customer safety and comfort and integrated navigation capabilities making it easy for riders of all types to participate and enjoy.

To learn more or book your next adventure today, visit adventures.polaris.com.

About Polaris Adventures

Polaris Adventures brings together a network of Outfitter locations to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. Creating safe, memorable, year-round adventures for all skill levels, Polaris Adventures offers worry-free half and full-day options for couples, families, and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris vehicles. Visit adventures.polaris.com to learn more.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

