Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PII   US7310681025

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polaris Announces Expansion of Distribution Center in Wilmington, Ohio

03/02/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adding 165,000 square feet to support the company’s PG&A business and enhance dealer and customer service

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today officially announced plans to expand its distribution facility in Wilmington, Ohio aimed at providing additional distribution capacity, expanding product assortment, improving delivery, customer service, and optimizing operations. The 165,000 square-foot expansion will bring the facility footprint to 465,000 square feet.

The Wilmington distribution center will continue to support Polaris’ growing Aftermarket, Parts, Garments, & Accessories (PG&A) businesses. This expansion will allow Polaris to grow its eastern presence and in turn better serve its dealers and customers.

“Polaris’ Aftermarket and PG&A businesses continue to experience tremendous growth and we expect that trend to continue. The expansion of our distribution center in Wilmington Ohio, allows us to leverage our incredible local distribution team and elevate service levels for our customers,” said Steve Eastman, president of Aftermarket and PG&A at Polaris. “As we explored our investment options, expanding our Wilmington operation quickly rose to the top given the support of the community and the city’s proximity to our dealers and customers throughout the eastern part of the United States.”

The expansion will allow for both additional rack storage and new automated material handling technology within the facility designed to improve customer responsiveness and productivity. The expansion will create an estimated 20-25 new jobs over three years.

“We’re thrilled to support Polaris as they expand their operations in Wilmington. Their increased operations will help improve customer service while allowing them to diversify their product assortment and gain market share,” said Julie Sullivan, the Dayton Development Coalition’s Executive Vice President of Regional Development. “Their longstanding presence in Wilmington has provided economic stability and employment opportunities for the community.”

Polaris will break ground on the addition this spring with completion slated for Spring 2023.

Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director for the Clinton County Port Authority stated, “We are thrilled by the Polaris announcement today. This announcement is impactful for a number of reasons, including the investment that Polaris is making, along with the additional jobs that this expansion will be creating. We are happy to have been a small part of this process, and It has been a pleasure working with the entire Polaris team to expand their operations in Wilmington, Ohio.”

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POLARIS INC.
10:05a2023 Timbersled Snow Bike Lineup Challenges Back Country Riding; New For 2023, ARO 3 Ge..
AQ
10:05aPolaris Continues to Lead the Industry with 2023 Snowmobile Lineup
AQ
10:04aPolaris Announces Expansion of Distribution Center in Wilmington, Ohio
BU
03/012023 Timbersled Snow Bike Lineup Challenges Back Country Riding
BU
02/28Polaris Continues to Lead the Industry with 2023 Snowmobile Lineup
BU
02/28POLARIS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/24Polaris Highlights Strategy for Long-Term Growth and Profitability at 2022 Analyst and ..
BU
02/24Polaris Looks for Acquisitions
CI
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Polaris Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/24Wallbox to be an EV Charging partner of Polaris in the U.S. and Canada; As part of the ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 285 M - -
Net income 2022 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 7 006 M 7 006 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart POLARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 116,67 $
Average target price 145,91 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.6.15%7 006
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-5.17%7 201
BRP INC.-19.39%5 741
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-26.05%5 373
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-12.07%5 075
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-14.35%3 946