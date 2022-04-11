Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PII   US7310681025

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:21:37 am EDT
105.99 USD   +1.37%
10:05aPolaris Celebrates International Female Ride Day® to #FocusFemaleForward
BU
04/07Citigroup Adjusts Polaris' Price Targets to $145 From $157, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04/06THE PEOPLE BEHIND POLARIS : Employee Spotlight Series
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polaris Celebrates International Female Ride Day® to #FocusFemaleForward

04/11/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Polaris empowers women of all experience levels around the world to “Just Ride!” on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in celebration of the 16th annual global event.

As female participation in powersports has continued to grow over the last decade, Polaris Inc.(NYSE: PII) is once again celebrating International Female Ride Day (IFRD) to help spotlight women riders in the powersports arena and further celebrate and accelerate the participation of women in powersports. The 16th annual IFRD is scheduled for May 7, when women in over 120 countries ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, or other powersports vehicles in unity and support of the female riding community. This year’s theme, #FocusFemaleForward, emphasizes the goals of IFRD, including encouraging new women to ride while shining a light on the diverse participation of women already engaging in powersports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005196/en/

Polaris empowers women of all experience levels around the world to “Just Ride!” on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in celebration of the 16th International Female Ride Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

Polaris empowers women of all experience levels around the world to “Just Ride!” on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in celebration of the 16th International Female Ride Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s exciting to have Polaris as a partner teaming up to encourage even more women to join the movement,” said Vicki Gray, IFRD founder and inaugural member of Polaris’ Empowersports Women’s Riding Council. “This 16th edition continues its fierce wave of action with women throughout six continents riding in celebration, purpose, and unity, representing their local female motorsport communities. Whether solo or in groups - on roads or dirt - riding continues to be an exhilarating, liberating, and a fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels and cultures. IFRD has persistently put forward an environment that fosters presence and accelerates kinship - this is our day to celebrate.”

Over the last two years, Polaris has seen female ridership across its portfolio increase by nearly 30%. In addition to partnering with IFRD, Polaris has expanded its efforts to champion the growth of female riders and help broaden their voice in the industry with the launch of their Empowersports Women’s Riding Council and their Empowersports Diverse Riding Council. Comprised of trailblazing women who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs, the council members work with Polaris to drive industry inclusion and representation of women and to inspire more women to participate in powersports.

“Women riders have always played a strong and valued role within powersports, whether it be on dirt, snow, asphalt or water; and it is energizing to help even more women discover new, fun and memorable ways to experience the outdoors through our products,” said Polaris Chief Customer Growth Officer Pam Kermisch. “As the global leader in powersports, Polaris is proud to partner with IFRD to celebrate today’s women riders and work together to build the women riding community of tomorrow.”

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

IFRD and Polaris are inviting women around the world to celebrate the day by simply getting outside to ride. Whether it is an all-day motorcycle cruise down an open road, a solo drive through the trails on an off-road vehicle, or a quick boat ride around the lake with friends and family, participation in IFRD is easy as the tag line says: “Just Ride!”

Riders can also take part in the digital celebration by sharing photos of their rides on social media using the hashtags #InternationalFemaleRideDay , #IFRD2022, #FocusFemaleForward and upload their images on the IFRD website to be entered in the global photo sweepstakes.

Limited access to a powersports vehicle? Polaris Adventures, the experience arm of Polaris, brings together a network of Outfitters to provide ride and drive experiences at more than 175 epic destinations nationwide. With access to Polaris ATVs, Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles, Slingshot® moto-roadsters, Indian Motorcycles® and snowmobiles, Polaris Adventures provides the opportunity for riders of all skill levels to try new terrain or participate in IFRD without owning a powersports vehicle.

No matter how or where you ride, Polaris and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety gear and perform pre-ride vehicle checks. Riders participating in IFRD can proudly wear IFRD branded apparel and show off the official IFRD logo on their social handles or on their vehicles. Visit the IFRD website to learn more, including ways to participate, helpful tips for preparing your ride and photo inspirations from previous years.

More about IFRD

International Female Ride Day® is a globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders and women powersport enthusiasts. Referred to as a “movement” by its participants, its call to action, “Just Ride! ©” asks women to be on their motorcycles or powersports vehicles on the first Saturday of May each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifetime motorcycling advocate, road, and race instructor – with the purpose to profile and highlight the many diverse women enjoying the activity of motorcycling. Its mission, among several, is to that of building awareness and parity for women globally across all forms of motorsport and powersports. IFRD simultaneously encourages other women to take up the activity. The event is managed under the MOTORESS® canopy.

More about Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POLARIS INC.
10:05aPolaris Celebrates International Female Ride Day® to #FocusFemaleForward
BU
04/07Citigroup Adjusts Polaris' Price Targets to $145 From $157, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04/06THE PEOPLE BEHIND POLARIS : Employee Spotlight Series
PU
04/04Polaris RZR Factory Racing Wins Big at the 2022 San Felipe 250
BU
04/01POLARIS : The Off-Road Adventure Continues as Destination Polaris Returns for Season 13 on..
PU
03/28Polaris Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03/22POLARIS : Indian Motorcycle Racing Wins Texas Half-Mile with Dominant Performance by Jared..
PU
03/22Quarterhill Up 20% As Its WiLAN and Apple Sign License Agreement
MT
03/22Apple Signs License Agreement With Quarterhill Unit Wi-LAN
MT
03/22Quarterhill's WiLAN and Apple Sign License Agreement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 320 M - -
Net income 2022 603 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 6 218 M 6 218 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart POLARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 104,55 $
Average target price 145,11 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.-4.88%6 218
BRP INC.-7.55%6 594
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-25.02%5 787
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-34.63%4 714
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.49%4 483
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-23.33%3 427