Polaris Celebrates International Female Ride Day® to #FocusFemaleForward

Polaris empowers women of all experience levels around the world to “Just Ride!” on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in celebration of the 16th annual global event.

As female participation in powersports has continued to grow over the last decade, Polaris Inc.(NYSE: PII) is once again celebrating International Female Ride Day (IFRD) to help spotlight women riders in the powersports arena and further celebrate and accelerate the participation of women in powersports. The 16th annual IFRD is scheduled for May 7, when women in over 120 countries ride their motorcycles, off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, or other powersports vehicles in unity and support of the female riding community. This year’s theme, #FocusFemaleForward, emphasizes the goals of IFRD, including encouraging new women to ride while shining a light on the diverse participation of women already engaging in powersports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005196/en/

Polaris empowers women of all experience levels around the world to “Just Ride!” on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in celebration of the 16th International Female Ride Day. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s exciting to have Polaris as a partner teaming up to encourage even more women to join the movement,” said Vicki Gray, IFRD founder and inaugural member of Polaris’ Empowersports Women’s Riding Council. “This 16th edition continues its fierce wave of action with women throughout six continents riding in celebration, purpose, and unity, representing their local female motorsport communities. Whether solo or in groups - on roads or dirt - riding continues to be an exhilarating, liberating, and a fulfilling activity for women of all skill levels and cultures. IFRD has persistently put forward an environment that fosters presence and accelerates kinship - this is our day to celebrate.”

Over the last two years, Polaris has seen female ridership across its portfolio increase by nearly 30%. In addition to partnering with IFRD, Polaris has expanded its efforts to champion the growth of female riders and help broaden their voice in the industry with the launch of their Empowersports Women’s Riding Council and their Empowersports Diverse Riding Council. Comprised of trailblazing women who are riders, adventurers, leaders and entrepreneurs, the council members work with Polaris to drive industry inclusion and representation of women and to inspire more women to participate in powersports.

“Women riders have always played a strong and valued role within powersports, whether it be on dirt, snow, asphalt or water; and it is energizing to help even more women discover new, fun and memorable ways to experience the outdoors through our products,” said Polaris Chief Customer Growth Officer Pam Kermisch. “As the global leader in powersports, Polaris is proud to partner with IFRD to celebrate today’s women riders and work together to build the women riding community of tomorrow.”

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

IFRD and Polaris are inviting women around the world to celebrate the day by simply getting outside to ride. Whether it is an all-day motorcycle cruise down an open road, a solo drive through the trails on an off-road vehicle, or a quick boat ride around the lake with friends and family, participation in IFRD is easy as the tag line says: “Just Ride!”

Riders can also take part in the digital celebration by sharing photos of their rides on social media using the hashtags #InternationalFemaleRideDay , #IFRD2022, #FocusFemaleForward and upload their images on the IFRD website to be entered in the global photo sweepstakes.

Limited access to a powersports vehicle? Polaris Adventures, the experience arm of Polaris, brings together a network of Outfitters to provide ride and drive experiences at more than 175 epic destinations nationwide. With access to Polaris ATVs, Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles, Slingshot® moto-roadsters, Indian Motorcycles® and snowmobiles, Polaris Adventures provides the opportunity for riders of all skill levels to try new terrain or participate in IFRD without owning a powersports vehicle.

No matter how or where you ride, Polaris and IFRD encourage safe riding practices. Wear appropriate safety gear and perform pre-ride vehicle checks. Riders participating in IFRD can proudly wear IFRD branded apparel and show off the official IFRD logo on their social handles or on their vehicles. Visit the IFRD website to learn more, including ways to participate, helpful tips for preparing your ride and photo inspirations from previous years.

More about IFRD

International Female Ride Day® is a globally synchronized ride day for women motorcycle riders and women powersport enthusiasts. Referred to as a “movement” by its participants, its call to action, “Just Ride! ©” asks women to be on their motorcycles or powersports vehicles on the first Saturday of May each year. Created in 2007 by Vicki Gray, a lifetime motorcycling advocate, road, and race instructor – with the purpose to profile and highlight the many diverse women enjoying the activity of motorcycling. Its mission, among several, is to that of building awareness and parity for women globally across all forms of motorsport and powersports. IFRD simultaneously encourages other women to take up the activity. The event is managed under the MOTORESS® canopy.

More about Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005196/en/