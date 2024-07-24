Minneapolis - July 23, 2024 - Polaris Government and Defense has been aiding Fire and Rescue operations for decades with its off-road vehicles and job-specific accessories that augment traditional apparatus fleets, helping departments increase mobility and reduce remote response time. Today, the dedicated division of Polaris is partnering with MTECH, Inc., provider of QTAC® vehicle-based emergency response equipment and mobile fire skid systems, to further expand the Fire and Rescue lineup of RANGER UTVs with new capabilities.

QTAC® Fire and rescue skids from MTECH are specially integrated on Polaris RANGER utility vehicles, with purposely designed, manufacturer validated mounting system. The Government and Defense team has taken these modular offerings even further with extensive engineering, validation and integration on select models of the RANGER XP 1000, RANGER XD 1500 and all-electric RANGER XP Kinetic. This includes an upgraded self-leveling suspension and an electric box lift along with full integration of the skids, emergency lighting and custom graphics for a complete, turn-key, single purchase.

QTAC® skids are built with PolyTough® construction, a lightweight ultra durable material that withstands extreme temperatures for the highest level of performance for years to come. QTAC® fire skid options feature a 75-gallon water capacity and Waterax Versax 6 or 9-horsepower pumps for maximum capacity and reliability. There is also a fully integrated rescue skid and each skid configuration can be mounted to RANGER XP 1000, RANGER XD 1500 and RANGER XP Kinetic vehicles.

"Adding QTAC equipment offerings to our accessory line-up provides customers with affordable yet highly capable skids for Polaris fire and rescue vehicles. These new QTAC options will enable fire and emergency teams to respond with confidence - when it matters most - knowing they'll have reliable tools to get the job done," said Shane Novotny, director of engineering for Polaris Government and Defense, and part-time firefighter.

These QTAC® skids for Polaris RANGER vehicles reflect the most requested pieces of equipment, but ultimately every department can select the components that work best for them and get an apparatus tailored to their needs.

Firefighting Skid

The QTAC® Firefighting Skid is capable of drafting, applying retardants and small-scale fire suppression. It is ideal for use cases such as small to large scale prescribed burn control, grass and prairie burns, and dry grass cutting standby. The firefighting skid features additional options, including a 2.5-gallon foam capacity, a draft hose kit, an electric hose reel option and a 9-horsepower version with electric start.

Extreme Duty Firefighting: The Extreme Duty Firefighting Package includes a RANGER XD 1500 Premium Standard Cab UTV equipped with a firefighting skid and lighting options that include a 20-inch or 40-inch single row lightbar and the Polaris' standard emergency light kit. The vehicle package also comes with Polaris Pro Armor 32-inch harvester tires, side and rearview mirrors, hood storage rack, upper front brush guard, rock guard with step and a heavy duty 6,000-lb winch.

Off-Road Firefighting: The Off-Road Firefighting vehicle package includes a RANGER XP 1000 Premium Standard Cab, the firefighting skid, Low-Profile Linear Emergency light kit with lightbar and body lights, and a siren and PA system. The vehicle package also includes hood storage rack, side and rear-view mirrors, rock guard with step, and a headache rack.

Fire & Rescue Skid

The Fire & Rescue Skid includes a unique, convertible rescue litter platform that allows for the tailgate to be closed on the UTV when not in use. This skid is ideal for the same use cases as the firefighting skid with the addition of remote rescue and public events. The Fire & Rescue Skid can also be equipped with optional 2.5-gallon foam capacity, a draft hose kit, electric hose reel option.

Extreme Duty Fire & Rescue: The Extreme Duty Fire & Rescue vehicle package includes a RANGER XD 1500 CREW NorthStar Premium UTV equipped with the Fire & Rescue Skid, deluxe emergency light kit and premium emergency light bar with siren and PA system. The vehicle kit also includes Pro Armor 32-inch harvester tires, side mirrors, hood storage rack, an upper front brush guard and rock guard with step.

Off-Road Fire & Rescue: The Off-road Fire & Rescue vehicle package includes a RANGER XP 1000 CREW Premium equipped with the Fire & Rescue Skid, a deluxe emergency light kit and premium emergency light bar with siren and PA system. Additionally, the package includes a hood storage rack, fixed glass windshield, poly rear panel, side and rearview mirrors, and rock guard with step.

Rescue Skid

The QTAC Rescue Skid has a full-size rescue area, sliding storage and an attendant seat, with optional IV pole and O2 bottle mounts available. The skid is ideal for remote rescue operations and public events.

Off-Road Rescue: The Off-Road Rescue vehicle package includes a RANGER XP 1000 CREW NorthStar Premium equipped with the Rescue Skid, a siren and PA system and emergency lighting that includes the Polaris deluxe emergency light kit and a premium emergency light bar. The package also includes a hood storage rack, side mirrors, and rock guard with step.

Electric Off-Road Rescue: Designed for those wanting an electric option in their rescue fleets, the Electric Off-Road rescue vehicle package comes with the RANGER XP Kinetic Premium UTV equipped with the Rescue Skid, Low-Profile Linear Emergency light kit with a siren and PA system. The vehicle package also includes a poly roof and poly rear panel, a full-size fixed glass windshield, front hood storage rack, side and rear-view mirrors, a rock guard with step and a 4500-lb winch.

Designed to enhance mobility, durability and performance in off-road locations, the Polaris RANGER fire and rescue packages expand the company portfolio of industry-specific use cases, providing a new level of customization and ensuring vehicles are turn-key for the job at hand. A full list of vehicle accessories and packages can be found at: https://military.polaris.com/en-us/applications/fire-and-rescue/. Brochures for each vehicle are available for download at: https://military.polaris.com/en-us/brochures/.

About Polaris Government and Defense - Polaris Government and Defense vehicles are forged from 70 years of off-road innovation and leadership. The commercial prowess and innovative culture of Polaris are leveraged to deliver unique value to government entities and military forces worldwide. This dedicated division provides highly capable, simple to use, and affordable mobility platforms and vehicles that are readily available through easy procurement channels and supported through lifecycle training, service and maintenance from Polaris - the original equipment manufacturer.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

QTAC® and PolyTough® are registered trademarks of MTECH, Inc.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.