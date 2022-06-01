Polaris Inc. to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Bob Mack, Polaris Chief Financial Officer will provide a brief overview and answer questions about the Company beginning at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the day and time of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, and an aftermarket portfolio that includes Transamerican Auto Parts. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

