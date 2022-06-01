Log in
    PII   US7310681025

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
05/31 04:00:02 pm EDT
106.55 USD   -0.65%
Polaris Inc. to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Bob Mack, Polaris Chief Financial Officer will provide a brief overview and answer questions about the Company beginning at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the day and time of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, and an aftermarket portfolio that includes Transamerican Auto Parts. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POLARIS INC.
05/31POLARIS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30Japan Index Sees Strong Rally; Toyota Cuts June Production Target Twice in One Week
MT
05/27Exclusive-Japanese buyout firms JIP, Polaris considering bids for Toshiba - sources
RE
05/24Polaris Infrastructure to Ask Shareholders to Approve a Name Change to Polaris Renewabl..
MT
05/05Polaris Names Ben Duke President of Its Marine Business
BU
05/05Polaris Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/05DA Davidson Starts Polaris at Neutral With $99 Price Target
MT
05/03POLARIS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/02Polaris RZR Factory Racing's Mitch Guthrie Jr. Scores Impressive Second Overall in 1500..
BU
04/28Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend
BU
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 236 M - -
Net income 2022 579 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 6 339 M 6 339 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,55 $
Average target price 132,42 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.-3.06%6 339
BRP INC.-11.26%6 112
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-24.92%5 697
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.79%4 181
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-44.77%3 942
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-23.77%3 399