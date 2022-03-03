Polaris : Indian Motorcycle & Super73 Partner to Debut New eFTR Hooligan 1.2 Electric Bicy...

Minneapolis, MN - March 3, 2022 - Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, and SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bicycles, have partnered to bring adventurers, fun-seekers, and motorcyclists together with the introduction of the eFTR® Hooligan 1.2. Launching with a limited first release, the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 combines a trusted electric powertrain from SUPER73 with moto-inspired styling from Indian Motorcycle.

Utilizing the SUPER73-S2 platform, this high-performance, versatile electric bicycle touts several moto-inspired styling features. Indian Motorcycle designed the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 with inverted front forks, mid-height, moto-style handlebars, a unique LED headlight with an FTR-inspired wind deflector, and more aggressive tires. The eFTR Hooligan 1.2 also strips the front and rear fenders, relocates the battery for improved balance, and adds a gold chain to complete the bike's authentic Indian Motorcycle design.

"No other electric bicycle brand has defined itself as vividly as SUPER73. Its moto-culture DNA and outgoing, adventure-seeking passion for two-wheels make them the ideal partner for Indian Motorcycle," said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. "But it's far more than just brand personality. Like us, SUPER73 shares an unwavering commitment to their loyal and passionate customers, as well as to quality and innovation, marked by its sophisticated electric powertrain and an unmistakable product design that resonates with both non-motorcyclists and avid motorcycle riders."

Engineered for recreational sport use and urban transportation, the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 features a durable aluminum chassis, 20-inch wheels, disc brakes, and an inverted front fork. Its 960-watt-hour removable battery delivers more than 40 miles of range at 20 mph in throttle-only operation and more than 75 miles of range when using ECO pedal assist mode*. Riders can select from several ride modes via the SUPER73 mobile app. Ride modes include Class 1's pedal assist with 20 mph max speed, Class 2 throttle operation and pedal assist at 20 mph max speed, Class 3 pedal assist at 28 mph max speed, and an Off-Road Mode that delivers up to 2000 watts of power and speeds above 28 mph.

"With a rich heritage and racing DNA dating back more than a century, Indian Motorcycle is among a rare group of brands that can truly be defined as an 'American original,' and the team did an incredible job redesigning the SUPER73-S2 to capture the spirit of the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand," said Michael Cannavo, Co-Founder & CMO of SUPER73. "As a company that lives and breathes life on two wheels, everybody at SUPER73 appreciates the significance of Indian Motorcycle's history, as well as its triumphant return and success in recent years. And that's why we're honored to align our brands with the introduction of the eFTR Hooligan 1.2."

Priced at $3,999.99, the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 does not require a motorcycle endorsement to operate. The bike will begin shipping in spring 2022 and is exclusively available at Indian Motorcycle dealers across the United States and online at the Indian Motorcycle homepage.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook®, YouTube® and Instagram®. For more information on SUPER73, visit SUPER73.com and follow along on Facebook®, YouTube ® and Instagram®.

*Battery range estimates depend on conditions such as rider weight, speed, temperature, wind, tire pressure, terrain, incline, etc. Mileage may vary.