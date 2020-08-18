Polaris RZR Factory Racing : Defends Title at “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno Race

RZR Factory Racer Seth Quintero Goes Back to Back, Wes Miller Wins the Unlimited Class in the Longest Desert Race in The United States

Polaris RZR Factory Racing continued to showcase their strength at the 2020 Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno race over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team led in the Pro NA and Unlimited classes and finished strong with two wins and four podiums overall. Coming off of a win at the Silver State 300, defending class champion and Pro NA Vegas to Reno UTV winner in 2019, Seth Quintero secured first place in the Pro NA class for the second year in a row and back to back races.

RZR Factory Racer and 2020 Vegas to Reno Pro NA Class Winner Seth Quintero. Photo Credit: Harlen Foley

Seth Quintero made a statement in the longest off-road race of the season, spanning over 500 miles of desert terrain. After starting on the pole in class, Quintero established a blistering fast pace while navigating through the Nevada desert. He felt the pressure from competitors, including Factory RZR teammate Kristen Matlock, before Quintero was able to secure the lead all the way to the finish and take the win in his Factory RZR XP 1000.

The RZR Factory Racing team continued to showcase their power at the largest race in 2020, as Vegas to Reno had the highest competitor entries this year with over 119 UTV entries across four UTV classes. Securing his first win of the season, Wes Miller beat out the competition within the UTV Unlimited class of 26 entries, starting from the back of the pack. Miller picked his way through the field all the way to the front in commanding fashion, putting his RZR Turbo S on the top step of the podium in his first race of the year.

“In what has been a unique season where racers have been challenged to keep their momentum alive between races, Seth Quintero made defending his title for the second year in a row look easy,” said Brett Carpenter, Team RZR Race Manager, Polaris. “With fewer races this year, the competition has been stronger than ever, making each race that much more important. But guys like Seth, Wes Miller, and our other podium finishers, showed up and rose to the occasion.”

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action at the LOORS Round 3, 4 and 5 races in Wheatland, MO, August 22-23, 2020.

