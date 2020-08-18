Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Polaris Inc.    PII

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polaris RZR Factory Racing : Defends Title at “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno Race

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

RZR Factory Racer Seth Quintero Goes Back to Back, Wes Miller Wins the Unlimited Class in the Longest Desert Race in The United States

Polaris RZR Factory Racing continued to showcase their strength at the 2020 Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno race over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team led in the Pro NA and Unlimited classes and finished strong with two wins and four podiums overall. Coming off of a win at the Silver State 300, defending class champion and Pro NA Vegas to Reno UTV winner in 2019, Seth Quintero secured first place in the Pro NA class for the second year in a row and back to back races.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005647/en/

RZR Factory Racer and 2020 Vegas to Reno Pro NA Class Winner Seth Quintero. Photo Credit: Harlen Foley

RZR Factory Racer and 2020 Vegas to Reno Pro NA Class Winner Seth Quintero. Photo Credit: Harlen Foley

Seth Quintero made a statement in the longest off-road race of the season, spanning over 500 miles of desert terrain. After starting on the pole in class, Quintero established a blistering fast pace while navigating through the Nevada desert. He felt the pressure from competitors, including Factory RZR teammate Kristen Matlock, before Quintero was able to secure the lead all the way to the finish and take the win in his Factory RZR XP 1000.

The RZR Factory Racing team continued to showcase their power at the largest race in 2020, as Vegas to Reno had the highest competitor entries this year with over 119 UTV entries across four UTV classes. Securing his first win of the season, Wes Miller beat out the competition within the UTV Unlimited class of 26 entries, starting from the back of the pack. Miller picked his way through the field all the way to the front in commanding fashion, putting his RZR Turbo S on the top step of the podium in his first race of the year.

“In what has been a unique season where racers have been challenged to keep their momentum alive between races, Seth Quintero made defending his title for the second year in a row look easy,” said Brett Carpenter, Team RZR Race Manager, Polaris. “With fewer races this year, the competition has been stronger than ever, making each race that much more important. But guys like Seth, Wes Miller, and our other podium finishers, showed up and rose to the occasion.”

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action at the LOORS Round 3, 4 and 5 races in Wheatland, MO, August 22-23, 2020.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also, join the conversation and follow RZR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLARIS INC.
12:12pPOLARIS RZR FACTORY RACING : Defends Title at “Casey Folks” Vegas to..
BU
11:32aPOLARIS : Announces 2021 Off-Road Lineup Packed with Rider-Inspired Innovations;..
AQ
11:32aPOLARIS : Raises the Bar with All-New Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570 ATVs;..
AQ
08/13INDIAN MOTORCYCLE : and Bike Shed Motorcycle Club Partner With Exclusive Apparel..
BU
08/13POLARIS : Announces 2021 Off-Road Lineup Packed with Rider-Inspired Innovations;..
AQ
08/13POLARIS : GEM Strengthens Customer Support In Changing Environment
AQ
08/13POLARIS : Raises the Bar with All-New Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570 ATVs;..
AQ
08/11POLARIS : Announces 2021 Off-Road Lineup Packed With Rider-Inspired Innovations
BU
08/11POLARIS : Raises the Bar With All-New Sportsman 450 H.O. and Sportsman 570 ATVs
BU
08/07TRAVIS BARKER & TEYANA TAYLOR PAIR W : East Vs West'
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 760 M - -
Net income 2020 73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 990 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 67,9x
Yield 2020 2,38%
Capitalization 6 437 M 6 437 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart POLARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 114,31 $
Last Close Price 104,95 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Wellington Wine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Pucel Executive VP-Global Operations, Engineering & Lean
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARIS INC.3.20%6 437
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.52.40%6 250
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION7.84%5 212
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.43.36%4 338
BRP INC.7.42%4 205
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.48.59%4 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group