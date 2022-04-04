Polaris RZR Factory Racing Wins Big at the 2022 San Felipe 250

Wayne Matlock Wins the 35th SCORE San Felipe 250 Behind the Wheel of the All-New RZR Pro R

Matlock, Mike Cafro & Craig Scanlon sweep Pro Open Class Podium, Justin Lambert Wins Pro Turbo Class & Places Second Overall

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team put together an impressive performance at the 35th running of the King Shocks SCORE San Felipe 250, with Wayne Matlock taking the overall win in the new RZR Pro R and Polaris sweeping the top three Pro UTV classes. The Polaris Factory Team commanded the field as Matlock dominated the Pro Open class in route to the overall victory, while Justin Lambert took second overall and first in the Pro Turbo Class. Finishing the day was Joe Bolton, winning the Pro Naturally Aspirated Class aboard his RZR XP1000.

“Today was an awesome day for the whole Polaris Racing team. We came into this weekend ready to make a statement, and that is exactly what we did,” said Brett Carpenter, Manager of the Polaris Factory Racing Team. “Wayne drove flawlessly all day to capture the win. This showing is a testament to the capabilities of our racers, but also the RZR Pro R platform. These vehicles are incredibly durable and capable of handling even the toughest conditions, which was showcased today.”

Throughout the 277-mile race, Matlock methodically navigated his Pro R across the rugged Baja desert to take the checkered flag and win in 6 hours, 8 minutes, and 50 seconds, nearly 5 minutes faster than the next vehicle. Wayne started the race in pole position in his class; however, he’d need to work through the dust of nearly 30 other UTVs in the Pro Turbo class ahead of him to contend for the overall UTV crown. He’d do just that. By mile 45, Wayne had already worked his way through half of the pack.

Polaris Racing teammate Justin Lambert set a blistering pace and held the first physical position all day while feeling the pressure of 30 other Pro class UTV’s behind him. Just over halfway through the race, Polaris Factory Racing drivers were in the lead in all three Pro classes.

At mile 215, Justin Lambert was still out front as the physical leader and in contention for the overall on corrected time. Meanwhile, the unforgiving Baja terrain would put Wayne Matlock's Pro R to the test, where he'd face some downtime in Matomi Wash, one of the most notoriously rough sections of Baja. After regrouping, Matlock put his foot down to have a chance at the overall win. He put together an impressive charge, passing half a dozen vehicles in the last 50 miles to secure the top spot in the Pro UTV Open class and capture the overall win, beating Polaris teammate Justin Lambert who secured the Pro UTV Turbo class win.

Mike Cafro and Craig Scanlon rounded out the podium in Pro UTV Open, giving the Polaris Factory Racing team a podium sweep in that class. In the Pro Naturally Aspirated class, Joe Bolton came away with the win after battling hard and swapping the lead position multiple times with Polaris racer Kaden Wells and the Risq Racing team.

While celebrating his victory, Wayne Matlock said, “This RZR was on absolute rails all day. This is by far one of the roughest off-road desert races we compete at and the Pro R handled it flawlessly.” Matlock continued by explaining, “Baja threw everything it had at us but this Matlock Racing team never gave up and we just kept pushing to the front. I can’t wait to get back down to Baja in this Pro R for the 500!”

Polaris RZR Factory Racing will be back in action at the Baja 500 on June 1-5, 2022.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

