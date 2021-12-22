Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PII   US7310681025

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

12/22/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer.

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 0195979.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.03 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about POLARIS INC.
04:06pPolaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcas..
BU
12/21POLARIS : Announces Expansion of Unsecured Term Loan Under Existing Credit Facility to Fur..
PU
12/21POLARIS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
12/21Polaris Gets $500 Million, One-Year Expansion of Term Loan Facility
MT
12/21Polaris Announces Expansion of Unsecured Term Loan Under Existing Credit Facility to Fu..
BU
12/21Polaris Announces Expansion of Unsecured Term Loan Under Existing Credit Facility to Fu..
CI
12/17POLARIS : Pro XD Gears Up for 2022 with All-new Features Made to Work
PU
12/15Akoya Biosciences Launches PhenoCycler-Fusion System
MT
12/14Octane Teams Up with Polaris to Drive Digital, Instant Financing for Powersports Enthus..
PR
12/14TotalEnergies, Avance Gas Sign Time Charter Agreement for Very Large Gas Carrier
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 139 M - -
Net income 2021 521 M - -
Net Debt 2021 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 6 342 M 6 342 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart POLARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 104,52 $
Average target price 144,98 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.9.70%6 342
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION20.96%7 283
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.20.72%7 244
BRP INC.24.78%6 655
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.2.16%5 284
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.22.55%4 496