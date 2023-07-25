Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
July 25, 2023
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Second quarter sales were $2,217 million, up seven percent compared to last year.
- Second quarter reported diluted earnings per share from continuing operationswas $2.32, down one percent versus last year; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.42, flat versus last year.
- Primary sales drivers were favorable ship volumes, product mix and net pricing partially offset by higher finance interest.
- Market share gains in Off Road, On Road and Marine segments.
- Powersports retail sales for the quarter were up 14 percent versus last year driven by a more than 50 percent increase in On Road, as well as double-digit percentage growth in Off Road.
KEY FINANCIAL DATA
(in millions, except per share data)
Quarter ending June 30, 2023
Reported
YOY % Chg.
Sales
$
2,216.6
7%
Gross profit margin
22.8 %
-22 bps
Total operating expenses
$
329.6
13%
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Polaris .
$
134.3
(5)%
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Polaris
6.1 %
-82 bps
margin
Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Polaris .
$
2.32
(1)%
Adjusted*
YOY % Chg.
$
2,216.6
7%
22.8 %
-21 bps
$
139.6
(5)%
12.0 %
-38 bps
$
2.42
-%
*Note: the results and guidance in this release, including the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP operating measures, which are identified by the word "adjusted" preceding the measure. A reconciliation of GAAP / non-GAAP measures can be found at the end of this release.
CEO COMMENTARY
The Polaris team continued to execute on our 2023 plans with this quarter's performance being a strong reflection of our ongoing focus and dedication. Improved demand and industry-leading products drove retail growth across our Off Road and On Road segments in the quarter, including a 50 percent increase in On Road retail sales compared to the prior year. Marine sales declined amidst a softer pontoon industry, but the team worked hard to gain modest share in the quarter. We are raising our full-year sales guidance given the strong performance in the first half of the year in Off Road, which is somewhat offset by a decrease in our Marine guidance given a weaker outlook on the industry. As I look into the back half of the year, I'm confident in the Polaris Team's ability to continue delivering a steady drumbeat of incredible products for our customers and dealers, while driving growth and long-term value for shareholders.
-- Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Inc.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY (Reported)
MINNEAPOLIS (July 25, 2023)- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) (the "Company") today released second quarter 2023 results. The Company reported worldwide sales of $2,217 million, up seven percent versus the second quarter of 2022. North America sales of $1,883 million represented 85 percent of total company sales and increased eight percent from $1,748 million in 2022. International sales of $333 million represented 15 percent of total company sales and increased six percent versus the second quarter of 2022. Total Company sales growth in the second quarter of 2023 was driven by higher shipment volumes, primarily driven by Off Road and Indian Motorcycle, as well as favorable net pricing.
As reported, second quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to Polaris of $134 million decreased five percent and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") of $2.32 decreased one percent compared to the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Polaris for the quarter was $140 million, down five percent, and adjusted EPS was flat at $2.42, in each case as compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Gross profit margin decreased 22 basis points to 22.8 percent for the second quarter. Adjusted gross profit margin of 22.8 percent decreased 21 basis points primarily driven by higher finance interest and warranty costs, as well as foreign exchange headwinds, partially offset by favorable net pricing.
Operating expenses were $330 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $292 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to higher marketing, general and administrative expenses, as well as higher R&D expenses. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, of 14.9 percent were up 74 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (Reported)
Sales (in millions)
Gross Profit Margin
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Change
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Change
Off Road
$
1,631.4
$
1,490.4
9 %
22.4 %
23.8 %
-135 bps
On Road
$
361.6
$
299.4
21 %
22.6 %
17.8 %
+480 bps
Marine
$
223.6
$
273.0
(18)%
25.7 %
24.4 %
+130 bps
Off Roadsegment results were primarily driven by these factors:
- Sales were driven by higher volume partially offset by higher finance interest.
- Parts, Garments and Accessories (PG&A) sales increased 17 percent.
- Gross profit margin performance was driven by increased warranty costs and lower margin product mix.
- Polaris North America ORV unit retail sales were up 14 percent. Estimated North America industry ORV unit retail sales were up high-single digits percent.
On Roadsegment results were primarily driven by these factors:
- Sales were driven by higher volume partially offset by higher finance interest.
- PG&A sales decreased 12 percent.
- Gross profit margin performance was driven by favorable product mix, lower logistics costs, and higher volumes.
- North America unit retail sales for Indian Motorcycle were up over 40 percent. North America unit retail sales for the comparable motorcycle industry were up low-single digits percent.
Marinesegment results were primarily driven by these factors:
- Sales results were driven by softer demand and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by positive net pricing.
- Gross profit margin performance was largely driven by higher net pricing and prudent cost management partially offset by higher promotional costs.
2023 BUSINESS OUTLOOK
The Company updated its 2023 sales outlook to up three percent to six percent versus its previous outlook of flat to up five percent versus 2022. The Company now expects adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributed to Polaris Inc. common shareholders to be down two percent to up three percent versus 2022 versus the prior outlook of down three percent to up three percent.
The Company has not provided reconciliations of guidance for adjusted diluted net income per share, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring and realignment costs and acquisition integration costs that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of "adjusted" sales, gross profit, income before taxes, net income from continuing operations attributed to Polaris Inc. common shareholders, EBITDA, net income per diluted share from continuing operations attributed to Polaris Inc. common shareholders and free cash flow as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP historic measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Today at 9:00 AM (CT) Polaris Inc. will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2023 second quarter results released this morning. The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer. The earnings presentation and link to the webcast will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 internationally. The Conference ID is 6854927. A replay of the conference call will be available by accessing the same link on our website.
POLARIS TO WEBCAST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY
Polaris Inc. also announced today that the executive management team of Polaris will host a Capital Markets Day in Nashville. The meeting will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM central time. The Company will provide an update on its long-term strategy focused on being the global leaders in powersports. Presenters will include Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen and Chief Financial Officer Bob Mack, along with leaders of its Off Road, On Road, Marine and PG&A businesses. To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website at the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.
ABOUT POLARIS
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off- road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrainoff-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as the Company's ability to successfully source necessary parts and materials on a timely basis; the ability of the Company to manufacture and deliver products to dealers to meet demand; the Company's ability to identify and meet optimal dealer inventory levels; the Company's ability to accurately forecast and sustain consumer demand; the Company's ability to mitigate increasing input costs through pricing or other measures; the Company's ability to successfully implement its manufacturing operations strategy and supply chain initiatives; product offerings, promotional activities and pricing strategies by competitors that make our products less attractive to consumers; the Company's ability to strategically invest in innovation and new products, including as compared to our competitors; economic conditions that impact consumer spending, including recessionary conditions; the severity and duration of the pandemic and the resulting impact on the Company's business, supply chain, and the global economy; disruptions in manufacturing facilities; product recalls and/or warranty expenses; product rework costs; impact of changes in Polaris stock price on incentive compensation plan costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; environmental and product safety regulatory activity; effects of weather; commodity costs; freight and tariff costs (tariff relief or ability to mitigate tariffs); changes to international trade policies and agreements; uninsured product liability and class action claims (including claims seeking punitive damages) and other litigation expenses incurred due to the nature of the Company's business; uncertainty in the consumer retail and wholesale credit markets; performance of affiliate partners; changes in tax policy; relationships with dealers and suppliers; and the general overall global economic, social and political environment. Investors are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any duty to any person to provide updates to its forward- looking statements.
The data source for retail sales figures included in this release is registration information provided by Polaris dealers in North America and Europe compiled by the Company or Company estimates and other industry data sources. The Company relies on information that its dealers or other third parties supply concerning retail sales, and other retail sales data sources related to Polaris and the powersports industry, and this information is subject to revision. Retail sales references to total Company retail sales includes only ORV, snowmobiles and motorcycles in North America unless otherwise noted.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales
$
2,216.6
$
2,062.8
$
4,396.3
$
3,844.3
Cost of sales
1,711.6
1,588.4
3,422.1
3,017.0
Gross profit
505.0
474.4
974.2
827.3
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
132.6
115.5
270.2
227.1
Research and development
93.2
86.8
189.7
167.6
General and administrative
103.8
89.2
194.6
160.9
Total operating expenses
329.6
291.5
654.5
555.6
Income from financial services
20.6
10.2
37.4
21.6
Operating income
196.0
193.1
357.1
293.3
Non-operatingexpense:
Interest expense
31.4
14.9
59.7
26.7
Other (income) expense, net
(8.1)
(3.2)
(20.5)
(6.5)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes . . .
172.7
181.4
317.9
273.1
Provision for income taxes
38.4
39.4
70.0
57.0
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Net income from continuing operations
134.3
142.0
247.9
216.1
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(4.2)
-
(8.4)
Impairment of discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(142.2)
-
(142.2)
Net income (loss)
134.3
(4.4)
247.9
65.5
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Polaris Inc
$
134.3
$
(4.6)
$
247.7
$
65.3
Amounts attributable to Polaris Inc. common shareholders:
Net income from continuing operations
$
134.3
$
142.0
$
247.9
$
216.1
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Net income from continuing operations attributable to
134.3
141.8
247.7
215.9
Polaris Inc. common shareholders
Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to
-
(146.4)
-
(150.6)
Polaris Inc. common shareholders
Net income (loss) attributable to Polaris Inc
$
134.3
$
(4.6)
$
247.7
$
65.3
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Polaris Inc.
common shareholders:
Continuing operations
$
2.35
$
2.37
$
4.32
$
3.59
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(2.45)
$
-
$
(2.50)
Basic
$
2.35
$
(0.08)
$
4.32
$
1.09
Continuing operations
$
2.32
$
2.34
$
4.28
$
3.55
Discontinued operations
$
-
$
(2.42)
$
-
$
(2.48)
Diluted
$
2.32
$
(0.08)
$
4.28
$
1.07
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
57.2
59.9
57.3
60.1
Diluted
57.8
60.5
57.9
60.9
