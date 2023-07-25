Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

The Company has not provided reconciliations of guidance for adjusted diluted net income per share, in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures. These items include restructuring and realignment costs and acquisition integration costs that are difficult to predict in advance in order to include in a GAAP estimate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of "adjusted" sales, gross profit, income before taxes, net income from continuing operations attributed to Polaris Inc. common shareholders, EBITDA, net income per diluted share from continuing operations attributed to Polaris Inc. common shareholders and free cash flow as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP historic measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Today at 9:00 AM (CT) Polaris Inc. will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2023 second quarter results released this morning. The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer. The earnings presentation and link to the webcast will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 internationally. The Conference ID is 6854927. A replay of the conference call will be available by accessing the same link on our website.

POLARIS TO WEBCAST CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

Polaris Inc. also announced today that the executive management team of Polaris will host a Capital Markets Day in Nashville. The meeting will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM central time. The Company will provide an update on its long-term strategy focused on being the global leaders in powersports. Presenters will include Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen and Chief Financial Officer Bob Mack, along with leaders of its Off Road, On Road, Marine and PG&A businesses. To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website at the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off- road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrainoff-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com