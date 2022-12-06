Polaris Slingshot's 2023 Lineup Expands Factory Accessory Options, Adds Vibrant Paint Colors Across Lineup to Inspire Drivers to Design Their Own Ride Direct From the Factory

Whether Looking for an Epic Adventure Ride or a Canvas for Self-Expression, The New 2023 Slingshot Lineup Delivers Limitless Possibilities to Design Your Ride

Taking personalization and customization to the next level, Polaris Slingshot has unveiled its 2023 model year lineup. Featuring exciting and vibrant colorways, along with countless combination options direct from the factory, the 2023 lineup inspires drivers to design their own ride. Slingshot offers a host of accessories across style, comfort, sound, and technology that allow drivers to personalize their ride to best suit their lifestyle.

“Whether you’re looking to elevate your everyday, escape on an epic adventure, or utilize the three-wheel canvas for self-expression, the 2023 Polaris Slingshot delivers limitless possibilities to design your perfect ride,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “Each year we continue to evolve the lineup by listening to our riders, and this year is another example of thoughtful additions and enhancements that answer the call and serve our passionate owners.”

Exciting New Colorways

Delivering an entirely new look for the Slingshot lineup, 2023 introduces a variety of traditional and exotic paint colors. While colors like Jet Black on the S with Technology Package, the SL’s Cobalt Blue, and SLR’s Red Shadow continue to be classic color options, head-turning paint schemes like the SL’s Pacific Teal, the SLR’s Lime Shadow, and the R’s Miami Blue Fade available on select models deliver a pop of color and a vibrant design to the Slingshot lineup. For a full view of the lineup’s available color options by model, visit Slingshot.Polaris.com.

Customer Requested Accessories

In response to customer feedback, Polaris Slingshot is introducing two new factory accessories for 2023. Slingshot adds convenience with a RAM® X-Grip Phone Mount and an Excursion Rearview Mirror, which will be available in spring 2023. The new Slingshot cell phone mounts to the center of the Slingshot dash – offering easy viewing and accessibility.

Enhanced Infotainment System

Slingshot’s available 7-inch Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND further enhances the user experience. Along with key vehicle information, the available integrated infotainment system offers mobile phone connectivity via Bluetooth® and USB. Drivers can seamlessly access Apple CarPlay®, along with turn-by-turn GPS navigation with connected services – which is standard on R models, but available via accessory upgrade for other RIDE COMMAND-equipped models.

More Customization Options than Ever Before

With more than 50 new premium painted accessories available, owners have even more options than ever to personalize their Slingshot. Whether adding color-matched painted parts or contrasting with pops of color, owners can design their ride with accessories like the Slingshade® top, Rear Fender, Exterior Painted Accents, Belt Guard and Front Grille. In addition, owners can add convenience and comfort by adding the Excursion Top, RAM® X-Grip Phone Mount, or a variety of integrated storage bags.

When building their ride on the Slingshot website, customers have several configuration options – making each vehicle assembled at the Slingshot factory personalized for each customer. After selecting their preferred model, paint color, transmission type, and either the sporty manual or accessible AutoDrive transmission, customers can pick and choose between different wheels, seats, and hoods. For example, any Slingshot model can be outfitted with the aggressively designed Vented Sport Hood or add Heated and Cooled Seats. In addition, customers can choose to upgrade select models by adding Aluminum Roll Hoops, adding XK Glow® Interior Lighting, or enhancing their sound with Stage 3 Audio by Rockford Fosgate®, which integrates speakers into the roll hoops placed directly behind each seat’s headrest.

Available Key Accessory Upgrades

Vented Sport Hood, Excursion Top, and Slingshade®

Available in 16 different colors, the Vented Sport Hood improves aerodynamics and cockpit airflow via vented fenders and a hood scoop, while adding aggressive style. The Vented Sport Hood comes stock on the Slingshot R, but is available as an accessory upgrade for all other 2020-2023 models. For additional style and extra shade for sunny days, the Excursion Top and Slingshade® are the two available top options on select models. The Excursion Top elevates riding comfort with a canvas top that’s easy to install and remove, ready for install on 2022 and newer vehicles. The Slingshade® sets the standard with its vertical opening T-Top panels featuring friction hinge technology and impressive fit and finish. Designed alongside the vehicle, Slingshade® flaunts sleek lines and automotive-grade finishes, color-matched to the vehicle. Getting in and out is easy with T-Top panels that feature tinted windows to retain overhead views and provide extra cockpit light. Slingshade® is available as an accessory upgrade for all 2020-2023 models.

Heated and Cooled Seats

The addition of Heated and Cooled seats extends the driving season and enhances the driving experience. The seats are powered by industry-leading Thermoelectric technology and flexible High-Tech Graphene material with three seat settings for optimal heating and cooling. Easy-to-access large control buttons are back-lit and feature haptic feedback.

Wheels

Slingshot offers premium wheels for outstanding performance and distinctive style. With the addition of the premium Brembo® braking system and its multi-piston, painted calipers and lightweight rotors, owners get the ultimate level of performance, aesthetics, and comfort.

Audio

Standard in all Slingshot models, with the exception of the S, is a state-of-the-art, 100-watt Rockford Fosgate® audio system. The addition of the Stage 3 Roll Hoop Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate® in each headrest allows drivers to both upgrade their sound and customize their look by either matching or contrasting with their Slingshot’s color scheme.

Lights

With the Interior LED Lighting by XKGlow®, drivers can now flaunt their true colors and match their driving mood by synchronizing the interior lights to change with their music through an exclusive Slingshot app. The lights include the full red, green, and blue color light spectrum for total customization.

2023 Vehicle Lineup

Pricing and color availability for the 2023 model lineup are as follows:

Slingshot S

The Slingshot S serves as the ultimate blank canvas ready for personalization. The S is available in Moonlight White in both a manual (Starting at $21,499 & $21,799 in California) and AutoDrive (Starting at $23,349 & $23,649 in California).

Slingshot S with Technology Package 1

Owners looking to take their S model to the next level can opt for Technology Package 1, which includes a 50-watt Rockford Fosgate® audio system with a 2.7-inch display, speaker pods and Rockford Fosgate® tweeters in the dash. Technology Package 1 also upgrades the S models with the vehicle security package and a standard Ripper Series Clear Wind Deflector to improve comfort. S with Technology Package 1 is available in Moonlight White and Jet Black in both a manual (Starting at $24,299 & $24,599 in California) and AutoDrive (Starting at $26,149 & $26,449 in California).

Slingshot SL

The Slingshot SL delivers next-level styling and is ready to personalize. The SL is available in four colorways with additional style components, premium paint finishes, a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate® audio system, and the seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND. The SL allows the driver to be seen and heard and takes the S to a whole new level. The 2023 SL models are available in Storm Gray, Cobalt Blue, Neon Lime, and Pacific Teal in both a manual (Starting at $27,499 & $27,799 in California; Starting at $34,799 CAD) and AutoDrive (Starting at $29,349 & $29,649 in California; Starting at $36,999 CAD).

Slingshot SLR

The SLR upgrades performance and features high-end style and comfort. Now available in three new colors, this model is full of powerful possibilities with a high-revving 203 HP Pro Star engine. The loaded SLR is factory finished with two-tone paint, extra exterior lighting, premium sport interior, and a 305mm rear wheel. 2023 SLR models are available in Red Shadow, Lime Shadow, and Cobalt Blue Fade in both a manual (Starting at $30,399 & $30,699 in California; Starting at $38,699 CAD) and AutoDrive (Starting at $32,249 & $32,549 in California; Starting at $40,899 CAD).

Slingshot R

The Slingshot R returns as the top-of-the-line model for those who love to stand out. Available in five colorways, the R turns heads with its enhanced bold multi-tone paint scheme, premium features, and standout style. The Slingshot R packs the 203-horsepower ProStar engine, Brembo® painted front calipers, paddle shifters (AutoDrive only), and the seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND with turn-by-turn navigation, connected services, and Apple CarPlay®. The R gets a high-performance facelift with an eye-catching Sport Vented Hood. 2023 R models are available in Desert Sky, Graphite Blue, Miami Blue Fade, Lime Dream, and Pacific Teal Haze in both a manual (Starting at $33,999 & $34,299 in California; Starting at $42,899 CAD) and AutoDrive (Starting at $36,149 & $36,449 in California; Starting at $45,499 CAD).

The 2023 lineup ships to dealers in early 2023. Consumers can learn more about the 2023 lineup at https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-us/.

*Accessories available spring 2023

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” ride height and a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

