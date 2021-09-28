Polaris : Sponsoring MFG Day 2021, Inspiring a New Generation of Manufacturing Tal...

Washington, D.C. - The Manufacturing Institute announced Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) as an Advocate Sponsor of MFG Day 2021. Launched annually on the first Friday in October and continuing throughout the month, MFG Day includes focused events to promote manufacturing to students, parents and educators. Manufacturers will open their doors-in-person or virtually-to offer a first-hand look at the career possibilities in modern manufacturing. An initiative of The Manufacturing Institute, MFG Day also advances the mission of Creators Wanted, the industry's year-round effort to build the workforce of the future.

"Without question the manufacturing industry's biggest long-term challenge is the skills gap. We have more than 800,000 open jobs in manufacturing, and we will need to fill four million positions by the end of the decade, according to research from the MI and Deloitte," said MI Executive Director Carolyn Lee. "Closing that skills gap requires us to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of manufacturing workers-and that's where Creators Wanted and MFG Day come in. Companies that participate in MFG Day and Creators Wanted are taking strong, tangible steps toward strengthening their workforce and closing the skills gap. And our outstanding sponsors are going the extra mile for our industry."

With consumers looking to the outdoors for fun and recreation, Polaris continues to see demand for its products and, like other manufacturers, is looking for qualified "Creators" to join the Polaris team.

"Polaris has a rich history in manufacturing, driven by a passion for creating vehicles that enable our customers to enjoy the outdoors and Think Outside - for work or play," said Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen. "This is made possible thanks to our thousands of dedicated and skilled employees who engineer, design and build our vehicles in our manufacturing plants across the country. Polaris is proud of its American manufacturing presence and is thrilled to be a supporter of Manufacturing Day again in 2021 as we work together to educate the next generation of workers on the terrific opportunities a future in manufacturing can provide."

Operating more than a dozen manufacturing facilities across the United States, career opportunities are available at multiple Polaris locations. More information on current openings can be found at polaris.com/careers.

MFG Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors-in-person or virtually-to students, parents, teachers and community leaders. MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. MFG Day is an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute and was originally founded by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International.

