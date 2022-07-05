Polaris : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

The reported transaction involved the crediting of 723.79 Common Stock Equivalents (CSEs), each of which may be settled in one share of common stock, to the reporting person's account under the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan for Directors (DC Plan) in connection with the reporting person's election to defer receipt of the reporting person's quarterly cash retainer payment. The total reported in column 5 includes the 723.79 newly acquired CSEs, and 410.14 CSEs and deferred stock units acquired pursuant to the dividend reinvestment feature of the DC Plan.