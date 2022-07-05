Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PII   US7310681025

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
107.85 USD   +6.75%
05:34pPOLARIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pPOLARIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pPOLARIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Polaris : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
WIEHOFF JOHN
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Polaris Inc. [PII] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2100 HIGHWAY 55
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MEDINA MN 55340
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
WIEHOFF JOHN
2100 HIGHWAY 55

MEDINA, MN55340 		X

Signatures
Sarah Maveus, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reported transaction involved the crediting of 723.79 Common Stock Equivalents (CSEs), each of which may be settled in one share of common stock, to the reporting person's account under the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan for Directors (DC Plan) in connection with the reporting person's election to defer receipt of the reporting person's quarterly cash retainer payment. The total reported in column 5 includes the 723.79 newly acquired CSEs, and 410.14 CSEs and deferred stock units acquired pursuant to the dividend reinvestment feature of the DC Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POLARIS INC.
05:34pPOLARIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pPOLARIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pPOLARIS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
07/04BRP Trading At Unfairly Low Valuation, Desjardins Says
MT
07/01POLARIS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01Wheel Pros, LLC completed the acquisition of TAP Automotive Holdings, LLC from Polaris ..
CI
06/30Canagold Resources Urges Shareholders to Reject Dissident Shareholder's Board Nominees
MT
06/282022 Second Quarter Earnings Release Image; Polaris Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earni..
AQ
06/28Jefferies Initiates Polaris at Hold with $105 Price Target
MT
06/28ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T-Mobile US...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 147 M - -
Net income 2022 591 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 6 011 M 6 011 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart POLARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 101,03 $
Average target price 130,91 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.-8.08%6 011
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-34.02%5 033
BRP INC.-25.99%5 007
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.47%4 161
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-46.17%3 842
LCI INDUSTRIES-26.50%2 912