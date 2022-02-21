Polaris : To Host Analyst And Investor Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 17, 2022) - Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will host an Analyst/Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT in Las Vegas (11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET). The theme for the meeting is "Leading from the Front," a role Polaris embraces wholeheartedly and embodies a philosophy of continuously pushing the Company to create even better experiences for its current and potential new customers. The Company will outline its revised long-term strategy focused on staying further out in front of its customers' needs while driving accelerated growth and profitability in an expanding powersports market. Several members of its executive leadership team will present, including: Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer; Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Growth Officer; and Steve Menneto, President of Off-Road.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com