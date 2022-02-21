Log in
POLARIS INC.

Polaris : To Host Analyst And Investor Meeting

02/21/2022 | 10:31am EST
Polaris To Host Analyst And Investor Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 17, 2022) - Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will host an Analyst/Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT in Las Vegas (11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET). The theme for the meeting is "Leading from the Front," a role Polaris embraces wholeheartedly and embodies a philosophy of continuously pushing the Company to create even better experiences for its current and potential new customers. The Company will outline its revised long-term strategy focused on staying further out in front of its customers' needs while driving accelerated growth and profitability in an expanding powersports market. Several members of its executive leadership team will present, including: Mike Speetzen, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Mack, Chief Financial Officer; Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Growth Officer; and Steve Menneto, President of Off-Road.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 286 M - -
Net income 2022 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 7 560 M 7 560 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float -
Chart POLARIS INC.
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 124,58 $
Average target price 145,91 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.13.35%7 560
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-5.37%7 298
BRP INC.-15.10%6 052
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-27.21%5 289
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.81%5 090
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-13.19%4 029