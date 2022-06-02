Polaris is ‘Betting on a Sunny Day' for National Get Outdoors Day

Polaris invites consumers to #THINKOUTSIDE on June 11 for chances to win epic prizes

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports who has been helping people discover new possibilities in the outdoors for more than 65 years, today announced initiatives to inspire people to get outside on National Get Outdoors Day, June 11. Polaris offers a range of products and experiences designed to help people get outside, from off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, to pontoons, motorcycles and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005157/en/

Polaris Inc., the global leader in powersports who has been helping people discover new possibilities in the outdoors for more than 65 years, is encouraging people to get outside on National Get Outdoors Day, June 11. It has been shown that it only takes 10 minutes outside to boost your mood and people are more apt to get outside when it’s sunny, which is why Polaris is betting on a sunny day this National Get Outdoors Day. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Whether you are looking to explore, find an escape, or just make some memories, the outdoors, especially in the summer, is for everyone. This National Get Outdoors Day, Polaris wants to celebrate those who are getting outside and help people to discover fun and unique ways to experience the outdoors,” said Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Growth Officer, Polaris. “For those interested in outdoor adventure, consider spending the day driving a Polaris RZR or a Slingshot or cruising on a Bennington pontoon boat. Whether it’s your own vehicle or one you rent at a Polaris Adventures outfitter, these are exciting, fun ways to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.”

Consumers who don’t have access to a Polaris vehicle or are looking to try powersports for the first time, Polaris makes it easy for people to experience the excitement and fun of riding a Polaris vehicle through Polaris Adventures, an unparalleled network of outfitters which provide premium ride and drive experiences at nearly 200 epic destinations nationwide. For those looking to enjoy more regular access to Polaris vehicles, Polaris recently announced the nationwide expansion of Polaris Adventures Select, a first-of-its-kind monthly subscription service.

Betting on a Sunny Day

It has been shown that it only takes 10 minutes outside to boost your mood1 and people are more apt to get outside when it’s sunny, which is why Polaris is betting on a sunny day for National Get Outdoors Day. In other words, Polaris is betting that 10 of the cloudiest cities in the United States will see sunshine on June 11.

How it works:

Polaris partnered with The Weather Channel television network– the authority on weather data collection and reporting – to identify 10 of the cloudiest cities2 in the U.S., which include:

Youngstown, OH Detroit, MI Syracuse, NY Pittsburgh, PA Seattle, WA Fort Wayne, IN Newark, NJ Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Louisville, KY

Polaris is betting that these 10 cities will see sunshine on National Get Outdoors Day and consumers who commit to spending 10 minutes outside on June 11 can either bet with or against Polaris. If you agree all 10 cities will see sunshine on June 11, you’re on Team Sunny. If you disagree and think at least one of the 10 cities will not see sunshine on June 11, you’re on Team Cloudy.

The first 5,000 participants – whether you’re on Team Sunny or Team Cloudy – will initiate a $2 donation from Polaris to The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that protects the lands and waters that matter most for communities and the environment.

Everyone on the winning team will automatically unlock a 10% off discount at participating Polaris Adventures outfitters and be entered for the chance to win one of three grand prizes: All-expenses-paid Polaris Adventures experiences to ride a Polaris RZR or Slingshot at the location of your choice from one of the nearly 200 outfitters across the U.S. (Two experiences available.) A free membership to Polaris Adventures Select, which is the industry’s first subscription-based program that allows you to access Polaris vehicles such as off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle, Slingshot and Bennington and Godfrey pontoons. (One membership available.)

Head to www.polaris.com/NationalGetOutdoorsDay to learn more and bet with or against Polaris

#THINKOUTSIDE

On June 11, share on social media how you’re getting your mood boost by getting outside on National Get Outdoors Day using #THINKOUTSIDE to be entered to win special prizes from Polaris, including riding helmets, sunglasses, insulated mugs and Polaris Adventures experiences, among other items.

National Get Outdoors Day is held annually on the second Saturday of June. The day is dedicated to encouraging Americans to be active outdoors, whether that be in their own backyard or our nation’s parks, forests and wildlife refuges.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2021 sales of $8.2 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with an aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

1According to Cornell University

2The data pulled by The Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points. Cloud cover was ranked based on daily record keeping from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period (January 2019 – December 2021). Please note: This list has been filtered to limit the number of cities per state to one, featuring the cloudiest city in each represented state (including the District of Columbia).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005157/en/