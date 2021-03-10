Log in
Polaris : to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Virtual Co...

03/10/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Polaris Inc. to Present at The Raymond James Institutional Investors Virtual Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (March 10, 2021) - Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Mike Speetzen, Interim CEO of Polaris, will provide a brief review of the Company's performance as well as an update on current business conditions.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the Polaris Investor website. A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same link following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Richard Edwards

Polaris Inc.

phone: 763-513-3477

Richard.Edwards@polaris.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Rogers

Polaris Inc.

phone: 763-513-3445

Jessica.Rogers@polaris.com

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
