Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Polaris Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PII   US7310681025

POLARIS INC.

(PII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The People Behind Polaris: Employee Spotlight Series

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The People Behind Polaris: Employee Spotlight Series

Meet: Joey L.

Joey joined Polaris in 2012 and since then has held various marketing roles across the company, from website and digital development to influencer and advocacy strategy to customer growth, and her most current role as Senior Marketing Manager for Slingshot.

Recently named to Dealer News' Top 100 Women in Powersports, we sat down with Joey to learn a little more about her career at Polaris, the best advice she's received and what she just can't live without.

You were recently named Dealer News' Top 100 Women in Powersports. Congrats! Has powersports always been a part of your life?

No, I had zero experience with powersports prior to working here. Being born and raised in Minnesota, I have always loved to be active and spend time outdoors, but hadn't ever considered powersports until I came to Polaris and discovered what I had been missing! Within the first year, I had a motorcycle in the garage and a new love for off-roading and snowmobiling too.

You've had a non-linear career at Polaris, getting to work in a variety of areas at the company. Is that something you set out to do or did it just kind of happen along the way?

I've had a lot of leaders at Polaris believe in what I could do vs. just what my background or current role was at that moment. I didn't necessarily set out to have this career path and that's great, because I've been able to learn and experience so much more than I would have otherwise. One of the best pieces of advice I've received is to say yes. When you're presented with an opportunity, no matter how new, intimidating or challenging it may seem, trust your abilities. Great leaders want to grow you and give you opportunities to shine - they wouldn't ask if they didn't think you would crush it. This really encapsulates my experience at Polaris. A great example is that I was just recently named to Motorcycle Industry Counsel's board of directors - such an honor and not something I was even thinking about. But when presented with the opportunity to represent Polaris on this board, I jumped at the chance!

What's your favorite part about working at Polaris?

My absolute favorite thing about working at Polaris is the look in the eyes of a rider after they come off of one of our products for the first time. Whether it's a life-long rider doing their first demo on one of our vehicles or someone who's just experienced their very first powersports ride of any kind, the smiles on their faces and excitement and freedom in their eyes is incredibly rewarding. And contagious. It's a great reminder that what we do brings joy and fulfillment to people's lives. If I had one piece of advice to someone getting into powersports, it would be this: Regardless of your role, it's critical that you understand the customer. You don't need to be a hardcore rider yourself, but without a thorough understanding of who our customers are, their motivations, needs, and behaviors, it's impossible to deliver the products and experiences they're looking for.

How do you THINK OUTSIDE?

To me, think outside can be taken both literally and figuratively. I make a conscious effort to spend plenty of time outdoors, whether for work or play. Being outside rejuvenates my mind, body and spirit. And that allows me to think and work more creatively, bringing outside-of-the-box thinking into developing new solutions and ideas. Think outside also means finding time to ride, so I can stay connected to the riding experience, our vehicles and the rider community.

Ok. We've talked a lot about work. Tell me what is one thing you can't live without?

Ok, outside of my husband and stepson, I have to say dogs. I'll never not have a dog. They're the best running, reading, and hiking companions around. They're comic relief in a stressful moment, a comforting friend on a hard day, and our constant cheerleaders. I've even been known to practice big presentations using my dogs as an audience.

Thanks for chatting today, Joey!

Interested in joining Team Polaris? Check out www.polaris.com/careers for opportunities at Polaris.

Share
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Disclaimer

Polaris Industries Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POLARIS INC.
12:12pTHE PEOPLE BEHIND POLARIS : Employee Spotlight Series
PU
01/28Polaris Boosts Quarterly Dividend to $0.64/Share, Payable on March 15 to Shareholders o..
MT
01/27Polaris Declares Increase in Cash Dividend
BU
01/27Polaris Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on March 15, 2022
CI
01/26Morgan Stanley Adjusts Polaris' Price Target to $140 from $150, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/26Truist Securities Adjusts Polaris' Price Target to $120 from $125, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
01/26Raymond James Adjusts Polaris' Price Target to $149 from $148, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
01/26RBC Capital Cuts Polaris' Price Target to $117 From $132 on 'Supply Chain Constraints, ..
MT
01/25Consumer Stocks Trim Tuesday Losses But Still in Deep Hole
MT
01/25Consumer Stocks Retreating This Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 141 M - -
Net income 2021 521 M - -
Net Debt 2021 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 6 811 M 6 811 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float -
Chart POLARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 112,24 $
Average target price 144,59 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Todd Speetzen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Mack Chief Financial Officer
John P. Wiehoff Chairman
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS INC.2.12%6 811
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-10.37%6 960
BRP INC.-6.59%6 651
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-24.85%5 456
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.59%5 102
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-8.26%4 261