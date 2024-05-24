Polaris IT Group SA, formerly known as Ark Royal SA, is a Poland-based company engaged in the marketing of works of art. The Company divides its services into two business segments: galeria Art NEW media, engaged in art trade and lease as well as exhibition of art services; and gramy sztuki, engaged in art events organization. The Company owns an art gallery, Galeria Art NEW media based in Warsaw. Art NEW media SA also rents its works of art. The Company markets its products through an online portal, artnewmedia.pl. Additionally, it operates an online portal devoted to art, sztuka.pl, as well as it publishes a paper-based magazine under the same title. The Company is also engaged in press colportage and advertising and public opinion polls.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers