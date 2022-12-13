POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY ADDS EXPERTISE TO WORK WITH THE BOARD

TORONTO, ON (December 13th, 2022) - Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Renewable Energy" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") is adding Catherine Fagnan as a Consultant to the Board until the next Annual General Meeting, expected to be held in June 2023 (the "2023 AGM").

Catherine will work with, and advise, the Board, on a variety of initiatives, including ESG matters, for which she has in depth knowledge and experience. It is anticipated that Catherine will be included in management's nominees to the Board for the 2023 AGM.

Catherine currently acts as Associate General Counsel for Green Infrastructure Partners Inc., which is a large and diverse Canadian infrastructure company that offers vertically integrated solutions for public and private projects of varying size and scale. Prior to this role, Catherine was Associate General Counsel with Telus Communications, and Senior Counsel at Lafarge Canada.

Catherine's areas of expertise range from navigating regulated environments, M&A, negotiating sensitive corporate and commercial agreements, competition law, litigation, ethics & compliance, and corporate governance.

Catherine is trilingual and holds a joint MBA from Kellogg Schulich as well as her ICD.D designation obtained from the Rotman/Institute of Corporate Directors program.

The Board is excited to have Catherine's expertise and looks forward to her contributions going forward as it executes on its business plan involving growth and diversification in the Americas.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas. We are a high‐performing and financially sound contributor in the energy transition.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run‐of‐ river hydroelectric plants (39 MW), 1 solar (photovoltaic) project in operation (25 MWac) and 2 solar projects with an expected total capacity of approximately 10 MWac, currently under construction.

For more information, contact :

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647‐245‐7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com