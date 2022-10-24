Polaris Renewable Energy : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

October 24, 2022

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: PIF), is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report Q3 2022 Earnings Results on Thursday, November 3th, 2022, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-00-11 entry code 829540.

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:

Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 44983

International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 44983

Encore Replay Expiration Date: 11/17/2022

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor in the energy transition.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), 1 solar (photovoltaic) project in operation (32.6 MWdc) and 2 solar projects with an expected total capacity of approximately 13 MWdc, currently under construction.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com