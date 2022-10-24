Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIF   CA73108L1013

POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.

(PIF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
16.22 CAD   +2.14%
04:42pPolaris Renewable Energy : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
PU
10/07National Bank Expects Tailwinds for Renewable Power Infrastructure from Accelerating Growth, Recession Resistance
MT
09/29National Bank Starts Coverage on Polaris Renewable with Outperform Rating; Says Strong Balance Sheet Supports Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polaris Renewable Energy : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

10/24/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 24, 2022

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: PIF), is pleased to announce it will be holding its Earnings Conference Call and Webcast to report Q3 2022 Earnings Results on Thursday, November 3th, 2022, at 10:00 am EST.

To listen to the call, please dial Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International Toll-Free Number 973-528-00-11 entry code 829540.

A digital recording of the earnings call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion.

Replay Call Information:

Toronto: 1 877-481-4010, Passcode: 44983

International (toll-free): 1 919-882-2331, Passcode: 44983

Encore Replay Expiration Date: 11/17/2022

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in the Americas. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor in the energy transition.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~72 MW), 4 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), 1 solar (photovoltaic) project in operation (32.6 MWdc) and 2 solar projects with an expected total capacity of approximately 13 MWdc, currently under construction.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Phone: +1 647-245-7199

Email: info@PolarisREI.com

(647) 245 7199

Renewable Energy.

7 ST. Thomas St., 606, Toronto, ON Canada M5S 2B7

PolarisREI.com

Today, Tomorrow and for Future Generations.TM

Disclaimer

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
04:42pPolaris Renewable Energy : Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
PU
10/07National Bank Expects Tailwinds for Renewable Power Infrastructure from Accelerating Gr..
MT
09/29National Bank Starts Coverage on Polaris Renewable with Outperform Rating; Says Strong ..
MT
09/20IIROC Trading Halt - PIF.DB
AQ
09/12Polaris Renewable Energy : Reminds Holders of the Previously Issued Notice of Redemption f..
PU
09/07Polaris Renewable Energy Closes US$16.3-Million Purchase of Ecuador Hydroelectric Proje..
MT
09/07Polaris Renewable Energy : Issues Notice of Redemption of Debentures
PU
09/07Polaris Renewable Energy Inc Brief: Says Has Closed P..
MT
09/07Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. completed the acquisition of 83.16% in Hidroelectrica San..
CI
08/12POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,8 M - -
Net income 2022 1,69 M - -
Net Debt 2022 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 134x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,57 $
Average target price 21,84 $
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Murnaghan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Jelic Chief Financial Officer
Jaime Guillen Chairman
James V. Lawless Independent Director
Margot Naudie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POLARIS RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-5.81%227
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-9.45%18 682
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-0.76%16 731
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-0.18%6 607
NEOEN-13.52%3 467
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885